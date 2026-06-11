Alpine clears first hurdle in Gasly's Monaco GP penalty challenge
The FIA stewards will review why Pierre Gasly was penalised for pitlane speeding in Monaco, which cost the Alpine F1 driver a podium
The FIA stewards have accepted Alpine's request for a Right of Review of the two five-second pitlane speeding penalties handed to Pierre Gasly at the Monaco Grand Prix, which dropped the Frenchman from third to seventh in the final classification.
Gasly crossed the line in third in Monaco but was demoted to seventh after the stewards applied two separate five-second penalties for speeding in the pitlane.
Gasly was one of six drivers penalised for speeding in the race, which prompted concerns over issues with the timing loop system used to police pitlane speeds. Some of those infractions arrived despite the drivers in question taking extra care to avoid speeding, which included driving well below the 60 km/h limit and taking a wider line into the pitlane entry.
Alpine immediately requested a right of review on Sunday night, with the stewards accepting on Thursday that Alpine's request was admissible. They will now look at whether Gasly's penalties should be rescinded.
Gasly called the demotion the hardest sporting moment of his career, with Red Bull's Isack Hadjar instead celebrating on the iconic Monaco podium.
More to follow
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