Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Live: F1 French GP commentary and updates - FP1 & FP2 Next / Sainz faces 10-place grid drop in France after PU element change
Formula 1 / French GP News

AlphaTauri reveals long-awaited F1 car update for Paul Ricard

AlphaTauri has revealed its long-awaited Formula 1 car update that Pierre Gasly hopes will lift his form after “slowly sliding towards the back of the midfield” in recent races.

Luke Smith
By:
AlphaTauri reveals long-awaited F1 car update for Paul Ricard

While the majority of teams in F1’s midfield have already debuted a significant update for their cars this season, AlphaTauri has taken a more conservative approach, favouring subtle tweaks instead of large overhauls.

But it caused the team to lose ground on its midfield rivals lately, failing to score points in any of the last three races - a feat only matched by Williams, which sits at the foot of the constructors’ standings.

AlphaTauri technical director Jody Egginton said at the last race in Austria that the “reasonably large” update in France would aid the team after being “out of phase” with its rivals.

Details of the package arrived on Friday as part of the FIA’s pre-event technical submission, confirming AlphaTauri’s focus on the floor for upgrading the AT03.

Alpha Tauri AT03 rear wing

Alpha Tauri AT03 rear wing

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The floor body, fences and edge have all been revised as part of the update, including a complete reprofiling of the floor body in a bid to increase the amount of aerodynamic load.

The outer-most fence on the floor is shorter and the camber line has changed, while the inboard fence has a more rearward trailing edge position, according to the team.

AlphaTauri also opted for a narrower floor edge with a cut out, as well as adding a small flick downstream of the existing floor edge wing.

Tweaks have also been made to the diffuser, which has more aft camber added on the trailing edge and a cut-out in the sidewall removed, while the shoulder bodywork on the engine cover has been made taller and moved wider, creating a gulley in the top deck.

AlphaTauri AT03 technical detail

AlphaTauri AT03 technical detail

Photo by: Luke Smith

One-time grand prix winner Gasly has been vocal about AlphaTauri’s need for updates in recent weeks, and was upbeat about the potential in the update when speaking on Thursday.

“I don't think we are missing much, but it's extremely tight in the midfield, and two or three tenths can move you up and down like seven or eight positions at the moment,” said Gasly.

“We’ve just being slowly sliding towards the back of the midfield in the last couple of races, and hopefully these upgrades can put us back in the fight.

“I’m extremely looking forward to see what it brings in what we were going to be able to achieve.”

Read Also:

Team-mate Yuki Tsunoda hoped the update could allow AlphaTauri to fight for the “top seven”, which was realistic “based on the numbers we’ve got” from simulations.

“Every race track is behaving in a different way with that car,” said Tsunoda.

"Hopefully we’ll be at least three-tenths or four-tenths quicker than previous conditions.”

shares
comments
Live: F1 French GP commentary and updates - FP1 & FP2
Previous article

Live: F1 French GP commentary and updates - FP1 & FP2
Next article

Sainz faces 10-place grid drop in France after PU element change

Sainz faces 10-place grid drop in France after PU element change
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
McLaren: FIA must "not give way" and push through F1 floor changes for 2023
Formula 1

McLaren: FIA must "not give way" and push through F1 floor changes for 2023

Sainz faces 10-place grid drop in France after PU element change French GP
Formula 1

Sainz faces 10-place grid drop in France after PU element change

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Latest news

Hamilton says "not spectacular" Mercedes slower than expected in France
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton says "not spectacular" Mercedes slower than expected in France

Lewis Hamilton says "not spectacular" Mercedes is slower than it expected to be at Formula 1’s French Grand Prix after Friday's practice.

2022 F1 French Grand Prix: Full Friday practice results
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 French Grand Prix: Full Friday practice results

Carlos Sainz was fastest during French Grand Prix practice on Friday, the 12th round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, leading a Ferrari 1-2.

F1 French GP: Sainz heads Ferrari 1-2 in second practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French GP: Sainz heads Ferrari 1-2 in second practice

Carlos Sainz led Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari 1-2 in second practice for Formula 1’s 2022 French Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen 0.5 seconds adrift in third for Red Bull.

McLaren: FIA must "not give way" and push through F1 floor changes for 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: FIA must "not give way" and push through F1 floor changes for 2023

McLaren Formula 1 boss Andreas Seidl believes the FIA must “follow through and not give way” with its planned floor changes for 2023 despite facing pushback from several teams.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The driver who ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Plus

The driver who ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Being Max Verstappen’s team-mate has been the undoing of several drivers, but Sergio Perez has finally made the job his own. Here’s how the Mexican has succeeded where Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon before him stumbled

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits Plus

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits

One of the biggest gripes over track limits in Formula 1 has been consistency, and thus new race director Niels Wittich has chosen to enforce track limits at every corner - with the white line the outer permissible extremity. The drivers aren't exactly happy with that in practice, but it does afford the uniformity that they desired...

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing Plus

Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing

OPINION: Lewis Hamilton appears unlikely to extend his tally of seven Formula 1 world championships in 2022, as Mercedes tries to recover the ground it has lost with its new car. Regardless, his legacy only looks set to be further cemented thanks to his tireless work off-track to help boost a rising star and also make motorsport a better place

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2022
How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season Plus

How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season

OPINION: Formula 1 is now exactly halfway through its first season running the new cars championship owner Liberty Media set about introducing after its 2017 purchase. So, how exactly are those major rule changes really working now the evidence has mounted up?

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2022
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage Plus

How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage

The RB5 was the first Red Bull to win a GP but, as STUART CODLING explains, the early success of the car in 2009 was somewhat against the run of form

Formula 1
Jul 17, 2022
How unshackled Albon is taking inspiration from Hamilton and Vettel Plus

How unshackled Albon is taking inspiration from Hamilton and Vettel

No longer defined by being benched by Red Bull, Alex Albon is establishing himself as a worthy successor to George Russell in the lead seat at Williams – and, as STUART CODLING explains, he’s also following the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel in using his profile to improve the lives of others

Formula 1
Jul 15, 2022
The anticipated culture change at the top of motorsport that is yet to arrive Plus

The anticipated culture change at the top of motorsport that is yet to arrive

OPINION: The FIA implemented changes to its Formula 1 race management in the wake of the controversial Abu Dhabi final last November that appeared to be the culture shift needed to restore faith in the governance of the series. However, so far in 2022, ongoing inconsistencies and a perceived lack of transparency continue to create widespread frustration

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.