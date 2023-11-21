AlphaTauri ready to announce new F1 name for 2024 as US sponsors join

Formerly known as Toro Rosso, the organisation was rebranded in honour of Red Bull-owned clothing company AlphaTauri in 2020, but with that deal set to end, it has been searching for a new name for a complete relaunch in 2024.

Rather than be committed to the branding of a sponsor as is currently the case the team wants to return to having a generic name along the lines of Toro Rosso, with Racing Bulls one option that has been rumoured.

Over the Las Vegas GP weekend team CEO Peter Bayer and his Faenza colleagues finalised plans for how to also incorporate the names of two new US-based sponsors into the official team title, and how and when the new look will be launched, with the publication of the official FIA entry list early next month a key deadline.

“The identity will be generic,” Bayer told Autosport. “The identity is what Toro Rosso would have been, and it’s moving closer to the Red Bull family again. But then it will appear with the naming rights partners.

"We will change the company name, we will change identity, logo, everything, a complete relaunch, complete rebrand.

"The name of the team, the identity, has been decided by the shareholders. And I need to carry it with me without being able to share, which is very difficult!”

Bayer said that the team’s profile in the United States, clearly helped by the presence of Drive to Survive star Daniel Ricciardo, has played an important role in attracting new backing.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Daniel Ricciardo, AlphaTauri AT04

“We're on a good trajectory,” he said. “And because we have such good traction in the US at the moment, we found these two companies who like each other.

"We had a very, very good meeting with these two big new partners. And they understood each other really well. They sort of mingled immediately.

“We talked about when do we announce it? What do we do? And we said look, this is what usually happens, and we have the FIA entry form and we have the livery presentation. And then they had ideas.

“They started brainstorming so much that I got scared, actually! They have a couple of very big ideas. They're thinking big, bigger than we would probably have dared to think.”

The Alfa Romeo team will also undergo an identity change next year as the Hinwil outfit’s deal with the Italian manufacturer comes to an end.

With the move to full Audi branding coming in 2026, the Sauber identity is expected to return next year, with current title sponsor Stake also likely to be incorporated into the team name.

Asked by Autosport when confirmation might come team principal Alessandro Alunni Bravi said: "Five minutes after the FIA publishes the entry list! All our statements were ready from November 2.

Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04

“Of course, we don't want to anticipate anything, but we are ready to announce the team name and the chassis name.

"We have existing partners of course, and we try to also expand with our partners the perimeter of the sponsorship deals.

“I think that we found a good way to do this, but there will be not just one title partner next year. I think there will be surprises, especially for the chassis name.”