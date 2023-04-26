Subscribe
Previous / The rule details that will define F1's new sprint format plans Next / Why Aston Martin Red Bull copy claims are wrong
Formula 1 News

AlphaTauri: De Vries has delivered on F1 development expectations

AlphaTauri Formula 1's tech chief Jody Egginton says Nyck De Vries has delivered on the team's expectation that his experience in other cars would help the squad steer development.

Filip Cleeren
By:
AlphaTauri: De Vries has delivered on F1 development expectations

De Vries was brought in for the 2023 F1 season alongside Yuki Tsunoda to replace the experienced Pierre Gasly, who was tapped up by Alpine.

De Vries is an F1 rookie, with just one previous grand prix start to his name, when he stood in for the injured Alex Albon at last year's Italian Grand Prix.

Tsunoda, now in his third season, is the team's more experienced driver in F1 terms, but the Faenza squad still expected De Vries to make a significant contribution to car development thanks to his wealth of experience outside F1.

Between his 2019 Formula 2 championship crown and his belated F1 graduation, the 28-year-old excelled in sportscars and claimed a Formula E world title, while also spending time at Mercedes as its reserve driver.

De Vries has impressed the team with the scope of his feedback on the car, which has already stood AlphaTauri in good stead as it aims to improve after failing to hit some of its initial development targets with its 2023 challenger.

When asked by Autosport if De Vries had delivered on his development promise, AlphaTauri technical director Jody Egginton said: "Yes, I think he has.

"Nyck has got a lot of experience. He'd only done one race in Formula 1 before joining us, but he's got an awful lot of experience in other formulas and also experience testing and driving other people's F1 cars.

"And his feedback's good. He's forming a clear picture of what he wants from the car as he learns the car. And he's helping us move the development forward, so it's a big contribution already together with Yuki."

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri

Nyck de Vries, AlphaTauri

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

A first iteration of the AT04's floor design was delivered to the Australian Grand Prix, which the team said was the first of "five or six steps".

Egginton pointed out that the Dutchman has similar ideas of what the car needs compared to team-mate Tsunoda.

Read Also:

That helps the under-pressure team define a development avenue as it looks to rise from its ninth place in the constructors' standings. AlphaTauri has scored just a solitary point so far in a competitive midfield.

"Both of the drivers have been quite clear on what the car is doing and what they want from it, and they're reasonably well-aligned as well," Egginton explained.

"That makes our development process slightly easier as we've got pretty common targets both sides of the garage.

"With this update we've bought to the track, both of them have experienced it and both of them have got similar feedback.

"On top of all the data we gather that's good as well because it means they're both seeing the benefit from it. So far, so good in that respect."

shares
comments

Related video

The rule details that will define F1's new sprint format plans

Why Aston Martin Red Bull copy claims are wrong
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Why "everyone wants to be part" of McLaren's F1 rebuild

Why "everyone wants to be part" of McLaren's F1 rebuild

Formula 1

Why "everyone wants to be part" of McLaren's F1 rebuild Why "everyone wants to be part" of McLaren's F1 rebuild

Magazine editor sacked over AI Schumacher 'interview'

Magazine editor sacked over AI Schumacher 'interview'

Formula 1

Magazine editor sacked over AI Schumacher 'interview' Magazine editor sacked over AI Schumacher 'interview'

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Latest news

New procedures to prevent Hypercar crews losing time repairing WEC sensor failures

New procedures to prevent Hypercar crews losing time repairing WEC sensor failures

WEC WEC
Spa-Francorchamps

New procedures to prevent Hypercar crews losing time repairing WEC sensor failures New procedures to prevent Hypercar crews losing time repairing WEC sensor failures

Hendrick NASCAR driver Bowman sidelined with injury after sprint car crash

Hendrick NASCAR driver Bowman sidelined with injury after sprint car crash

NAS NASCAR Cup

Hendrick NASCAR driver Bowman sidelined with injury after sprint car crash Hendrick NASCAR driver Bowman sidelined with injury after sprint car crash

Ferrari's Mekies to replace Tost as AlphaTauri F1 team principal at end of 2023

Ferrari's Mekies to replace Tost as AlphaTauri F1 team principal at end of 2023

F1 Formula 1

Ferrari's Mekies to replace Tost as AlphaTauri F1 team principal at end of 2023 Ferrari's Mekies to replace Tost as AlphaTauri F1 team principal at end of 2023

Acura ARX-06 “quite ready” to race at Le Mans, but no plans yet

Acura ARX-06 “quite ready” to race at Le Mans, but no plans yet

LM Le Mans

Acura ARX-06 “quite ready” to race at Le Mans, but no plans yet Acura ARX-06 “quite ready” to race at Le Mans, but no plans yet

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack

How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack How Aston Martin broke into F1’s lead pack

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe