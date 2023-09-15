AlphaTauri brings major update package to F1 Singapore GP
Yuki Tsunoda is confident that a major F1 upgrade package introduced by AlphaTauri in Singapore will address the rear-end stability issues that have blighted the AT04 this season.
The aero updates include a revised and wider engine cover, a modified floor body, floor edge and diffuser, new sidepod inlets, and changes to the mirrors.
Explaining the floor modifications, the Italian team noted that the “forward floor edge changes lower static pressure local to the floor edge and helps draw increased mass flow under the forward floor between the fences,” adding that the “diffuser modifications enhance the strength of the rear floor edge vorticity, giving a local load gain within the diffuser.”
At the rear, the suspension shrouds have been re-profiled, and the brake drum scoop inlets redesigned.
Regarding the latter change, the team says that it “reduces losses incident onto the upper rearward wing cascade, thereby increasing their local load.
The revised scoop exit also allows these wings to generate more load by causing less aerodynamic blockage.”
In addition the suspension shroud changes create “a better interaction with the new rear brake drum geometry, increasing local load generated by the wing elements of the drum assembly.”
Tsunoda is anticipating that a step in performance will be evident over the Singapore weekend.
AlphaTauri AT04 technical detail
Photo by: Jake Boxall-Legge
“We have we have a lot of upgrades this into this grand prix,” said the Japanese driver. “I would say we're hoping one of the biggest [packages], because we are bringing a lot of upgrades from aero side as well.
“This is the main part we're working on so hard to increase the performance, a couple bits in the mechanical side. But mainly from aero, this aero stuff will hopefully change our standings, where we normally race."
Regarding the issue that the team has struggled with all year he said: “I think we know that we're lacking support from the rear, [that is the] feedback from Daniel [Ricciardo] and Liam [Lawson], so I think the direction we are taking for the upgrades is definitely the right direction and hopefully that will gain us drivers confidence as well.”
Tsunoda tried the new package in the Milton Keynes simulator before heading to Singapore, and he said he could feel a difference in car behaviour that wasn’t evident with the last major package, which was introduced for the British GP.
"In the simulator already I felt more difference compared to Silverstone,” he said. “Silverstone in the simulator I didn't feel a huge difference, a bit of lap time gain from just load itself, but this time, I can feel that little bit of characteristic change.
“Still kind of similar direction to what we have now, but kind of on top of it a bit more support from the rear in entry, where were we lacking. Obviously in the simulator it's hard to feel the clear difference.
“The real track is a lot more different things going on, so we have to check with that, but so far we're in a good direction and lap time gain was much more than what I had in the Silverstone simulator. So I feel pretty optimistic.”
Leclerc: Ferrari’s fresh insight of SF-23 weakness a boost for 2024 F1 car revamp
Lawson plans to finish Super Formula title bid after AlphaTauri F1 reserve outings
Latest news
Menezes announces Peugeot WEC exit after Bahrain finale
Menezes announces Peugeot WEC exit after Bahrain finale Menezes announces Peugeot WEC exit after Bahrain finale
Hamilton critical of F1 teams for blocking last-minute DRS change in Singapore
Hamilton critical of F1 teams for blocking last-minute DRS change in Singapore Hamilton critical of F1 teams for blocking last-minute DRS change in Singapore
WRC tyre supplier to change for 2025, Pirelli elects not to bid
WRC tyre supplier to change for 2025, Pirelli elects not to bid WRC tyre supplier to change for 2025, Pirelli elects not to bid
Surprised Ferrari mindful about "weird" Singapore F1 track form
Surprised Ferrari mindful about "weird" Singapore F1 track form Surprised Ferrari mindful about "weird" Singapore F1 track form
Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?
Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point? Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?
Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull
Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull
Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important
Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership
The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver
The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver
The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation
The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend
The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend
How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler
How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.