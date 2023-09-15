Subscribe
Previous / Red Bull follows latest F1 trend with new rear wing at Singapore GP Next / AlphaTauri brings major update package to F1 Singapore GP
Formula 1 News

Leclerc: Ferrari’s fresh insight of SF-23 weakness a boost for 2024 F1 car revamp

Charles Leclerc says the exposing of Ferrari’s weaknesses in recent races is a big help in ensuring its “very different” Formula 1 design for 2024 is a success.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Although Ferrari enjoyed its most competitive weekend of the year so far in Italy a fortnight ago, the performance also served to highlight some core deficits in the performance of the SF-23.

In particular, testing it conducted at Monza, confirming the outcome of experiments it did in the previous race at Zandvoort, helped deliver more answers about why Ferrari loses out when more downforce is added to the car.

Leclerc thinks that the understanding Ferrari took away from Monza was important as it continues to focus on a major change of car design for next season.

“We learned plenty during Monza, especially about our weaknesses,” he said in Singapore. “And it confirmed that we were stronger on low downforce tracks, which obviously for here means it's going to be a bit more of a difficult weekend for us.

“After Monza we understood more things which are good for this year, even though it will be a small step in the right direction, but mostly it’s for designing next year's car which is positive.”

Ferrari is set to make some extensive changes for its 2024 challenger, with Leclerc saying that such a different direction is now well justified knowing what happened at Monza.

“The 2024 project is very different to the car we have this year,” he explained. “With everything we've learned also, it reaffirms that it's a good choice that we've done for next year.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

“The more we learn, the better it is for doing the last few details for next year's car. So it's super important.

“It’s really good to understand that also before the end of the season, because we've still got quite a few races. So we can maybe push a bit more in that direction.”

Read Also:

Leclerc’s team-mate Carlos Sainz reckons that Ferrari’s understanding of its car deficit in high-downforce trim is now much more advanced thanks to the critical work in did ahead of the Dutch GP.

“We did actually learn some very interesting stuff about how our car performs in that sort of track, what our high downforce wings are doing and why in some other cases they don't work as well as we like,” he said.

“That's why we're changing a lot the package race-to-race. Hopefully for this weekend we found a better solution than in Zandvoort, and it can give us a bit more performance.

“But honestly, I think it's a much bigger thing than just the rear wing. It's more a car characteristic thing.”

shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull follows latest F1 trend with new rear wing at Singapore GP

AlphaTauri brings major update package to F1 Singapore GP
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Surprised Ferrari mindful about "weird" Singapore F1 track form

Surprised Ferrari mindful about "weird" Singapore F1 track form

Formula 1
Singapore GP

Surprised Ferrari mindful about "weird" Singapore F1 track form Surprised Ferrari mindful about "weird" Singapore F1 track form

Russell suspects Ferrari not running engine at full power in Singapore F1 practice

Russell suspects Ferrari not running engine at full power in Singapore F1 practice

Formula 1
Singapore GP

Russell suspects Ferrari not running engine at full power in Singapore F1 practice Russell suspects Ferrari not running engine at full power in Singapore F1 practice

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point? Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Latest news

Menezes announces Peugeot WEC exit after Bahrain finale

Menezes announces Peugeot WEC exit after Bahrain finale

WEC WEC
Fuji

Menezes announces Peugeot WEC exit after Bahrain finale Menezes announces Peugeot WEC exit after Bahrain finale

Hamilton critical of F1 teams for blocking last-minute DRS change in Singapore

Hamilton critical of F1 teams for blocking last-minute DRS change in Singapore

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

Hamilton critical of F1 teams for blocking last-minute DRS change in Singapore Hamilton critical of F1 teams for blocking last-minute DRS change in Singapore

WRC tyre supplier to change for 2025, Pirelli elects not to bid

WRC tyre supplier to change for 2025, Pirelli elects not to bid

WRC WRC

WRC tyre supplier to change for 2025, Pirelli elects not to bid WRC tyre supplier to change for 2025, Pirelli elects not to bid

Surprised Ferrari mindful about "weird" Singapore F1 track form

Surprised Ferrari mindful about "weird" Singapore F1 track form

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

Surprised Ferrari mindful about "weird" Singapore F1 track form Surprised Ferrari mindful about "weird" Singapore F1 track form

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jonathan Noble

Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point? Could F1’s worst nightmare become its biggest selling point?

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull Why Singapore’s 2023 F1 track changes should hurt Red Bull

Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important

Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important Why F1's hard-to-love turbo-hybrid decade has been so important

How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership

How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Oleg Karpov

How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership How Aston Martin's "filter" defied Berger criticism to thrive in F1 leadership

The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver

The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver The Verstappen techniques that have made him F1’s benchmark driver

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
Jonathan Noble

The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation The wider F1 significance of Ferrari's Monza affirmation

The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend

The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend The numbers that prove Monza 2023 was Sainz’s best F1 race weekend

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler How Monza shows Albon's transformation to fearsome F1 battler

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe