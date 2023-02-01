Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Podcast: Ranking the 10 best F1 wet weather drives Next / McLaren to share F1 reserve driver Schumacher with Mercedes
Formula 1 News

Alonso "wouldn't accept" continuing in F1 at less than 100%

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso says he wouldn't continue in Formula 1 if he didn't think he was driving at his best or if his new Aston Martin team didn't have any chance to win.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Alonso "wouldn't accept" continuing in F1 at less than 100%

Alonso returned to F1 with Alpine in 2021 after taking a two-year break to race in the FIA World Endurance Championship, the Indy 500 and the Dakar Rally.

Alonso's third stint at the Enstone outfit got off to a slow start but once he got back up to speed the Spaniard re-found his old form, frequently suggesting he was driving at his best-ever level in 2022, a season which was blighted by reliability issues.

For 2023, Alonso jumped ship to Aston Martin, which struggled last year to finish seventh in the constructors' championship.

While the team is a step down from Alpine in the short term, the Lawrence Stroll-led outfit managed to convince Alonso with its long-term project, answering to Alonso's desire to stay in F1 for years to come.

And the 41-year-old says he wouldn't have accepted to continue if he didn't think he was still capable of performing at his peak, or if he wasn't convinced that Aston can close the gap while he is still around.

"No, I think I will not accept that and I will not continue if I don't believe that we can have a chance," Alonso said.

"I don't know if it's one percent chance or 10 percent, but I will only continue because I believe that we will have a chance.

"Next year to close the gap that Aston Martin has I think it's unrealistic, but we need to put the foundation we need, to put the baseline to future cars and to work better than the people around us.

"This is a very competitive environment, so to become a champion you need to deliver something special. I'm ready to deliver something special from my side and I expect the same from the team."

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR22

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alonso, who penned a multi-year deal at Aston last summer to replace the retiring Sebastian Vettel, added he would stay in F1 "for two or three years for sure", but wouldn't be drawn on predicting exactly how much longer he aims to drive after that.

"I think I would take it year by year," he explained.

"I don't know, [in 2021] I was maybe not 100%. If I do a few seasons like that, even if I perform from the outside okay but I don't feel happy with myself, then maybe I stop.

"And [2022] for example, I feel very proud. I will continue whatever the results are next year, because I know what I can give to the team. So, I don't know, two to three years for sure.

Read Also:

When asked to expand on what he can bring to Aston Martin's rebuild, he said: "Where I believe I can make a difference is when it comes to crucial moments in the races, experience, decisions or thinking about the strategy.

"It's not about the driving abilities, I think we all have high talent, driving cars fast. It is more about the head and how you control a few things."

shares
comments

Related video

Podcast: Ranking the 10 best F1 wet weather drives
Previous article

Podcast: Ranking the 10 best F1 wet weather drives
Next article

McLaren to share F1 reserve driver Schumacher with Mercedes

McLaren to share F1 reserve driver Schumacher with Mercedes
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Red Bull reveals launch date of 2023 F1 car
Formula 1

Red Bull reveals launch date of 2023 F1 car

Wolff: Andretti F1 bid made a statement with Cadillac and GM tie-up
Formula 1

Wolff: Andretti F1 bid made a statement with Cadillac and GM tie-up

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment Plus
WEC

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment

Latest news

Laser Tools Racing continues in BTCC with Hill
BTCC BTCC

Laser Tools Racing continues in BTCC with Hill

The Laser Tools Racing name that was carried to British Touring Car Championship titles in 2020 and 2021 will continue in the series after all with Jake Hill.

McLaren to share F1 reserve driver Schumacher with Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren to share F1 reserve driver Schumacher with Mercedes

Mercedes Formula 1 reserve driver Mick Schumacher will be also made available as a stand-in to McLaren, the Woking team has announced.

NASCAR Next Gen car gets safety upgrades for 2023 season
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR Next Gen car gets safety upgrades for 2023 season

NASCAR unveiled some changes to the Next Gen car for the 2023 season, with most enhancing its safety aspects.

O’Ward optimistic about Rossi and that McLaren IndyCar DNFs can be reduced
IndyCar IndyCar

O’Ward optimistic about Rossi and that McLaren IndyCar DNFs can be reduced

Arrow McLaren ace Pato O’Ward says he’s confident that Alexander Rossi will be a strong addition to the line-up and that the team has gotten on top of its mechanical woes.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff Plus

The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff

OPINION: Although the central building blocks for Mercedes’ recent, long-lasting Formula 1 success were installed before he joined the team, Toto Wolff has been instrumental in ensuring it maximised its finally-realised potential after years of underachievement. The 10-year anniversary of Wolff joining Mercedes marks the perfect time to assess his work

Formula 1
11 h
The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate Plus

The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate

Alpine’s signing of Pierre Gasly alongside Esteban Ocon revives memories of a famous all-French line-up, albeit in the red of Ferrari, for BEN EDWARDS. Can the former AlphaTauri man's arrival help the French team on its path back to winning ways in a tribute act to the Prancing Horse's title-winning 1983?

Formula 1
Jan 31, 2023
How do the best races of F1 2022 stack up to 2021? Plus

How do the best races of F1 2022 stack up to 2021?

OPINION: A system to score all the grands prix from the past two seasons produces some interesting results and sets a standard that 2023 should surely exceed

Formula 1
Jan 31, 2023
Who were the fastest drivers in F1 2022? Plus

Who were the fastest drivers in F1 2022?

Who was the fastest driver in 2022? Everyone has an opinion, but what does the stopwatch say? Obviously, differing car performance has an effect on ultimate laptime – but it’s the relative speed of each car/driver package that’s fascinating and enlightening says ALEX KALINAUCKAS

Formula 1
Jan 30, 2023
Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return Plus

Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

He has more starts without a podium than anyone else in Formula 1 world championship history, but Nico Hulkenberg is back for one more shot with Haas. After spending three years on the sidelines, the revitalised German is aiming to prove to his new team what the F1 grid has been missing

Formula 1
Jan 29, 2023
The potential-laden F1 car that Ferrari neglected Plus

The potential-laden F1 car that Ferrari neglected

The late Mauro Forghieri played a key role in Ferrari’s mid-1960s turnaround, says STUART CODLING, and his pretty, intricate 1512 was among the most evocative cars of the 1.5-litre era. But a victim of priorities as Formula 1 was deemed less lucrative than success in sportscars, its true potential was never seen in period

Formula 1
Jan 28, 2023
Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss Plus

Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss

OPINION: Fred Vasseur has spent only a few weeks as team principal for the Ferrari Formula 1 team, but is already intent on taking the Scuderia back to the very top. And despite it being arguably the most demanding job in motorsport, the Frenchman is relishing the challenge

Formula 1
Jan 27, 2023
The crucial tech changes F1 teams must adapt to in 2023 Plus

The crucial tech changes F1 teams must adapt to in 2023

Changes to the regulations for season two of Formula 1's ground-effects era aim to smooth out last year’s troubles and shut down loopholes. But what areas have been targeted, and what impact will this have?

Formula 1
Jan 26, 2023
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.