Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Red Bull’s F1 straight-line advantage is "good protection", says Ferrari Next / Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Alonso: US GP protest decision will dictate if F1 is heading in "right direction"

Fernando Alonso says the decision the FIA's Formula 1 stewards make about his Alpine team's protest after the United States GP will dictate the "direction" the series is heading in.

Pablo Elizalde
By:
Alonso: US GP protest decision will dictate if F1 is heading in "right direction"

The Alpine driver was handed a 30-second penalty after the Austin race when the FIA stewards deemed his car had been running in an unsafe condition during the event following a protest from rival squad Haas.

Alonso was involved in a scary accident with Aston Martin rival Lance Stroll early on, the Alpine going airborne before hitting the wall after being launched by the Aston's left rear wheel.

Despite the impact, Alonso was able to pit and return to the race, going on to finish in seventh position.

However, having lost a mirror that got loose in the accident, the stewards decided to hand Alonso a 10-second stop-and-go penalty, which translated into 30 seconds added to his finishing time.

The Spaniard dropped from seventh to 15th as a result of the penalty.

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Alpine announced after the decision that it was protesting the admissibility of Haas' protest, which was lodged 24 minutes after the deadline for protests had passed.

Despite the deadline being missed, the stewards accepted Haas' protest. In their decision, the stewards also criticised the F1 race director for not showing Alonso the black-and-orange flag when the Spaniard's mirror became loose.

Writing on his Instagram account on Monday evening, Alonso suggested that the support he had received showed the majority of people were in agreement that Alpine was in the right.

"It's one of those rare times in sport that I feel we are all on the same page and share the same opinion towards rules and regulations," the two-time champion wrote.

Read Also:

The FIA announced on Monday evening that Alpine's appeal will be heard on Thursday at 6pm in Mexico ahead of this weekend's grand prix.

Alonso said the decision will show if Formula 1 is heading in the "right direction."

"It is an important day for the sport as this decision will dictate if we are going in the right direction," Alonso added.

Formula 1's race direction has been in the spotlight in the latter part of the season after some questionable calls in the Japanese Grand Prix.

After the Suzuka race, in which a crane jumped onto the track while some cars were still running at speed, the FIA launched an investigation which led to some changes to its operational methods.

Following the Japanese GP, the FIA also announced the decision to use just one race director instead of two as it had been the case throughout 2022. 

shares
comments
Red Bull’s F1 straight-line advantage is "good protection", says Ferrari
Previous article

Red Bull’s F1 straight-line advantage is "good protection", says Ferrari
Next article

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over
Pablo Elizalde More
Pablo Elizalde
Marc Marquez to make MotoGP racing return in Aragon GP Aragon GP
MotoGP

Marc Marquez to make MotoGP racing return in Aragon GP

F2 driver Caldwell gets one-round ban for Spa Hungaroring
FIA F2

F2 driver Caldwell gets one-round ban for Spa

The story of the 2011 Italian Grand Prix Plus
Formula 1

The story of the 2011 Italian Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso More
Fernando Alonso
Alpine to protest Alonso F1 penalty after losing US GP points United States GP
Formula 1

Alpine to protest Alonso F1 penalty after losing US GP points

Ocon: Alpine F1 car upgrade made Japanese GP “pure pleasure” Japanese GP
Formula 1

Ocon: Alpine F1 car upgrade made Japanese GP “pure pleasure”

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Austrian GP Plus
Formula 1

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

Haas F1 Team More
Haas F1 Team
Alonso loses points finish with time penalty as Haas succeeds in F1 technical protest United States GP
Formula 1

Alonso loses points finish with time penalty as Haas succeeds in F1 technical protest

Steiner calls for F1 budget cap rules rethink for minor overspends United States GP
Formula 1

Steiner calls for F1 budget cap rules rethink for minor overspends

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Plus
Formula 1

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

Latest news

Hamilton welcomes F1’s female support series, but wants greater diversity push
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton welcomes F1’s female support series, but wants greater diversity push

Lewis Hamilton has welcomed news of Formula 1’s plans to introduce a female-only support series in 2023, but stresses that the more has to be done to encourage diversity.

AMABA winner O'Sullivan completes first F1 test at Silverstone
General General

AMABA winner O'Sullivan completes first F1 test at Silverstone

Zak O’Sullivan has completed his first Formula 1 test as part of his prize for winning the 2021 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award.

Morbidelli wants 'open talks' with MotoGP stewards after Malaysia penalty "mistake"
MotoGP MotoGP

Morbidelli wants 'open talks' with MotoGP stewards after Malaysia penalty "mistake"

Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli wants “an open conversation” with MotoGP stewards on its incident judgements, after feeling his Malaysian Grand Prix penalty for a collision with Aleix Espargaro was “a mistake”.

Red Bull “never stopped believing” in chase for first hybrid era teams' title
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull “never stopped believing” in chase for first hybrid era teams' title

Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner says his team “never stopped believing” as it chased its first Formula 1 constructors’ title of the hybrid era.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over Plus

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over

OPIONION: Max Verstappen hunted down and defeated Lewis Hamilton in last weekend’s US Grand Prix at Austin – in scenes that were very 2021 after Red Bull botched his second stop. That led to Hamilton effectively declaring Mercedes’ chances of winning a Formula 1 race in 2022 to be over. But might there actually be hope yet for the Silver Arrows?

Formula 1
4 h
The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge Plus

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge

Max Verstappen’s recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull’s dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors’ champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver’s performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In a frantic and breathless Formula 1 United States Grand Prix there are zero maximum scores in the latest Autosport driver ratings, but many starring roles alongside some unwanted villain tags during the Circuit of the Americas' headline act

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan Plus

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

OPINION: Formula 1 seems determined to grow and grow and has announced a planned 24-race calendar for next season that will be its biggest ever. But is there a risk, asks MATT KEW, that too much of a good thing could end up being detrimental to the championship?

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2022
The father-and-son team pushing boundaries with F1's newest locations Plus

The father-and-son team pushing boundaries with F1's newest locations

Exactly half of the 24 tracks featured on the 2023 Formula 1 calendar, in one way or another, bear the fingerprints of Hermann Tilke and his company. From clean-sheet designs to modernisation of existing layouts, Tilke – now working with his son Carsten – is F1’s go-to architect. OLEG KARPOV stopped by the company’s Aachen HQ to find out what goes into creating new tracks – including next year’s hotly anticipated Las Vegas venue

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2022
The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above Plus

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Formula 1's biggest talents can lean heavily on their ability but, without a slice of luck, results won't go in their favour. And Lady Luck has played her role this season in helping one driver start an F1 career - but, equally, put an early end to several drivers' title aspirations

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable Plus

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable

Max Verstappen most likely would have won the 2022 Formula 1 world championship even without Ferrari’s blunders and miscues. The team has much to work on if it’s to mount a challenge in the years ahead

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The wheeler-dealer moves that secured Tyrrell and Stewart’s F1 union Plus

The wheeler-dealer moves that secured Tyrrell and Stewart’s F1 union

Tyrrell broke into Formula 1 with a powerful merger of Matra chassis and Ford-Cosworth engine, allied to the sublime skills of Jackie Stewart. As MAURICE HAMILTON reveals, it was a successful combination

Formula 1
Oct 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.