All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Japanese GP

Alonso: “Strange” Australian GP penalty won't change approach to racing in F1

Fernando Alonso says his “strange” Australian Grand Prix penalty for potentially dangerous driving will not change how he goes racing in Formula 1.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team

Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The Aston Martin driver was handed a drive-through penalty in Melbourne, converted to a 20-second time addition, for the way in which he aggressively defended against George Russell on the final lap around Albert Park.

His early deceleration, aimed at ensuring he got a clean exit from Turn 6, caught Russell by surprise and the Mercedes driver lost grip in dirty air before crashing into the barriers and ending up in the middle of the circuit.

Alonso says he remains surprised that the stewards acted against him, but is clear that he thinks the way things played out was a one-off that will not force him to behave differently in the future.

Asked by Autosport in Japan if he was clear about the rules of defensive driving in the wake of being punished, Alonso said: “It was clear. And I think it's still clear.

“It was a little bit surprising, the penalty in Melbourne.

“There is nothing we can do, we have to accept it and move on and concentrate on here. But I think it will not change much on how we drive and how we approach racing.

“There is no obligation to drive 57 laps in the same way. Sometimes we get a slower pace, to save fuel, to save tyres, to save battery.

“And sometimes we go slow into corners, or into some sectors of the track, to give the DRS to the car behind because that will be a useful tool if the second car behind is at a faster pace.

“All those things are completely normal. And it was, it is and it will be forever in motorsports. So we had one penalty, probably a one off, that we will never apply ever again.”

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, leads George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, leads George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

While the race stewards declared in their verdict that the outcome of the incident with Russell did not influence their decision, Alonso is not sure.

Asked if he thought the matter would have been ignored if Russell had not crashed, Alonso said: “100%.

“If he was in Abu Dhabi with a run off area of asphalt or whatever, I think George will rejoin the track a few metres after that and will try to have a go on me on the following lap, or the following straight. And it will not be any problem.”

Alonso says a much bigger issue in the incident was the way that a relatively small moment for Russell turned into a massive accident because of the way the crash barriers at Turn 6 speared the Mercedes back onto the track.

Read Also:

“I think that the big thing is Turn 6 in Australia,” added Alonso. “It is not the safest corner at the moment on that track.

“We saw an accident last year with Alex [Albon] in the race, and this year in free practice where he damaged the chassis.

“Also in F2, I think Dennis [Hauger] crashed there as well. George obviously in the race.

“And that's probably for me a more important point to change for next year than what the driver in front of me will be able to do or not do, as long as I don't need to make an avoiding action or whatever to avoid him, which was not the case.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“That was my point after Australia, and still now. I will move on. I don't want to speak too much on that.”

But despite wanting to draw a line under the matter, Alonso said that getting punished in the first place, rather than the level of penalty, was the biggest thing for him.

“It was the hardest penalty of the season, I think, in terms of time lap, which is strange, but the fact it got penalised [was the main issue],” he added.

Watch: F1 2024 Japanese Grand Prix Preview - Everything You Need To Know

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Bottas: Sauber's F1 pitstop issues may not be fixed until after China
Next article Sargeant to race repaired F1 car in Suzuka; no spare Williams until Miami

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Pirelli seeks talks with FIA and F1 teams over flawed wet-tyre rule

Pirelli seeks talks with FIA and F1 teams over flawed wet-tyre rule

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Pirelli seeks talks with FIA and F1 teams over flawed wet-tyre rule
Mercedes F1 car feels best it has all season in Japan practice, says Hamilton

Mercedes F1 car feels best it has all season in Japan practice, says Hamilton

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Mercedes F1 car feels best it has all season in Japan practice, says Hamilton
Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?

Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Did F1 win the battle but lose the war with its new rules era?
Fernando Alonso
More from
Fernando Alonso
Russell: Not penalising Alonso for Melbourne F1 crash would’ve opened a "can of worms"

Russell: Not penalising Alonso for Melbourne F1 crash would’ve opened a "can of worms"

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Russell: Not penalising Alonso for Melbourne F1 crash would’ve opened a "can of worms"
Hulkenberg: Alonso picked “wrong corner” to try defensive F1 games with Russell

Hulkenberg: Alonso picked “wrong corner” to try defensive F1 games with Russell

Formula 1
Australian GP
Hulkenberg: Alonso picked “wrong corner” to try defensive F1 games with Russell
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

Latest news

Leclerc: Ferrari "lacking a little bit of pace" to challenge Red Bull to Suzuka F1 pole

Leclerc: Ferrari "lacking a little bit of pace" to challenge Red Bull to Suzuka F1 pole

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP
Leclerc: Ferrari "lacking a little bit of pace" to challenge Red Bull to Suzuka F1 pole
Which MotoGP riders have a race seat for 2025

Which MotoGP riders have a race seat for 2025

MGP MotoGP
Which MotoGP riders have a race seat for 2025
Krack happy with Aston Martin's F1 technical line-up despite Newey links

Krack happy with Aston Martin's F1 technical line-up despite Newey links

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP
Krack happy with Aston Martin's F1 technical line-up despite Newey links
The factors behind Quartararo's Yamaha MotoGP renewal

The factors behind Quartararo's Yamaha MotoGP renewal

MGP MotoGP
The factors behind Quartararo's Yamaha MotoGP renewal

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How an F1 underachiever became a Japanese political player

How an F1 underachiever became a Japanese political player

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Adam Cooper
How an F1 underachiever became a Japanese political player
Is Ferrari's revolution closing the gap to Red Bull?

Is Ferrari's revolution closing the gap to Red Bull?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Is Ferrari's revolution closing the gap to Red Bull?
The factors set to influence the chances of an F1 Suzuka repeat in 2024

The factors set to influence the chances of an F1 Suzuka repeat in 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The factors set to influence the chances of an F1 Suzuka repeat in 2024
The driver Red Bull has so far overlooked in its F1 future plans

The driver Red Bull has so far overlooked in its F1 future plans

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The driver Red Bull has so far overlooked in its F1 future plans
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe