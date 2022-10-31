Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more Next / Mercedes unsure Ricciardo's F1 strategy would have changed Mexican GP result
Formula 1 / Mexico City GP News

Alonso set for maiden Aston Martin F1 test in Abu Dhabi

Fernando Alonso is set to make his first appearance for the Aston Martin Formula 1 team in the Abu Dhabi tyre test.

Adam Cooper
By:
Alonso set for maiden Aston Martin F1 test in Abu Dhabi

The test, to be held on the Tuesday following the final race of the season, will feature two cars per team. Race drivers will run the definitive 2023 Pirelli tyres in one car, and rookies will drive the other.

Traditionally the Abu Dhabi running sees drivers who are moving teams for the following year gain their first experience with their new outfits, assuming that they have been able to negotiate a release from their previous teams. Often part of the arrangement is that they appear in neutral or unbranded overalls.

AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost revealed in Mexico on Friday that Nyck de Vries will drive for his team, while Pierre Gasly is expected to make is first appearance for Alpine as part of the bigger deal that released him from the Red Bull camp for 2023.

However, Oscar Piastri has not yet been released by Alpine to drive for McLaren. The Enstone team’s boss Otmar Szafnauer noted in Mexico: “I think our legal teams are discussing that now. And I don't know. There'll be more next week, so ask me in Brazil.”

It’s understood that Alonso had to gain permission himself for his release from Alpine, with no direct involvement from Aston Martin, and that he has been able to do so.

Asked by Autosport if he had the cards in his hand that helped him to gain that release, Alonso smiled and said: “I’m always in charge of my own destiny!”

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Alonso is expected to run half a day of tyre testing in Abu Dhabi, with his new team-mate Lance Stroll doing the other half.

The Spaniard will be able to log further mileage with the AMR22 in Pirelli tyre testing in February, prior to the launch of the new car and the sole official test session in Bahrain a week prior to the first race of the season.

Meanwhile, Felipe Drugovich is due to drive last year’s Aston Martin AMR21 on the full Silverstone circuit on Tuesday, the same car having recently been used by Zak O’Sullivan for his Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award run.

As well as being the first big step in Drugovich’s development programme with the team, it will be an important day for the Brazilian as he will have to complete 300km in order to qualify to take part in FP1 at the Abu Dhabi GP.

If he fails to do so for any reason the team will have to find someone else to do the FP1 session, with De Vries the obvious candidate. Drugovich will however still be able to do the young driver test that follows the race weekend.

Read Also:

Aston Martin Ambassador Jess Hawkins is also scheduled to do some laps in the AMR21 on Tuesday, after Drugovich has run.

In other rookie driver news, Liam Lawson is expected to replace Max Verstappen at Red Bull in FP1 in Abu Dhabi, the Kiwi having already done two sessions for AlphaTauri. 

shares
comments
The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more
Previous article

The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more
Next article

Mercedes unsure Ricciardo's F1 strategy would have changed Mexican GP result

Mercedes unsure Ricciardo's F1 strategy would have changed Mexican GP result
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Russell drove “too cautiously” in first lap F1 battle with Hamilton Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Russell drove “too cautiously” in first lap F1 battle with Hamilton

Ricciardo "didn't plan" to overtake Tsunoda in Mexican GP clash Mexico City GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo "didn't plan" to overtake Tsunoda in Mexican GP clash

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Russell drove “too cautiously” in first lap F1 battle with Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell drove “too cautiously” in first lap F1 battle with Hamilton

George Russell admits that he took it “too cautiously” at the start of the Formula 1 Mexico City GP when he lost places to Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez.

WRX Catalunya: Kristoffersson clinches first title in electric era
World Rallycross World Rallycross

WRX Catalunya: Kristoffersson clinches first title in electric era

Johan Kristoffersson stormed to his fifth World Rallycross title and the first of the new electric-powered era with a dominant display in Spain.

10 things we learned from the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix

Although this year's edition of the Formula 1 race in Mexico was hardly a classic, there were lots of significant threads tied up off-track as the cost cap furore reached a resolution. Add that to a record breaker, a return of a once-great force, and a roll-back on an earlier penalty, and there were many talking points - here's the 10 biggest stories.

How the Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar was designed
Video Inside
WEC WEC

How the Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar was designed

Ferrari has launched its new Le Mans Hypercar that will take the Italian manufacturer back to the pinnacle of sportscar racing in next year’s World Endurance Championship.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Only the one perfect score, and no prizes for guessing who, as a strategic Mexican Grand Prix saw a few Formula 1 drivers grab their opportunity to shine, while others were left wanting more on a challenging race weekend

Formula 1
4 h
The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The nine reasons why the 2022 Mexican GP wasn’t a better F1 race

For a Formula 1 race with so much promise and potential, a dominant and record-breaking 14th victory for Max Verstappen somewhat undersold the Mexican Grand Prix. But full credit must go to the reigning world champion and his Red Bull squad for masterminding a thumping performance, along with a handful of other critical factors which worked in their favour

Formula 1
6 h
The Mexico start bedlam that F1 has learned from Plus

The Mexico start bedlam that F1 has learned from

Outrage ensued when the Italian Grand Prix finished behind the Safety Car. But, as MAURICE HAMILTON explains, there was a time when simply getting races started was a challenge…  

Formula 1
Oct 30, 2022
How becoming an F1 manufacturer elevated Tyrrell to new heights Plus

How becoming an F1 manufacturer elevated Tyrrell to new heights

Becoming a constructor in his own right would enable Ken Tyrrell to keep Jackie Stewart and Ford together, and claim two more world titles. But, as MAURICE HAMILTON explains, it had to be done in secret…

Formula 1
Oct 29, 2022
Can Mexico’s home hero provide its latest F1 magic moment? Plus

Can Mexico’s home hero provide its latest F1 magic moment?

In the long history of Mexican involvement in F1 there has yet to be a Mexican winner of the Mexican GP. Is that about to change, asks BEN EDWARDS?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2022
The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality Plus

The compromises involved in delivering optimal F1 ride quality

Ride quality as a concept is often misunderstood. PAT SYMONDS clarifies exactly what it means and explains its importance in racing cars - especially in a Formula 1 context

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2022
How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Plus

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver  since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023? Plus

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?

OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim

Formula 1
Oct 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.