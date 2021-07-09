Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How F1's biggest 2021 update shows Aston Martin's ambition
Formula 1 News

Alonso doubts Williams will now be a regular threat to Alpine

By:

Fernando Alonso doubts that Williams will now become a regular threat to Alpine in Formula 1 despite his battles with George Russell over the two Austria race weekends.

Alonso doubts Williams will now be a regular threat to Alpine

Williams enjoyed its strongest performances of the season in the Styrian and Austrian grands prix at the Red Bull Ring as Russell fought for points in both races.

Russell was running eighth in the first race weekend, and was catching Alpine driver Alonso for seventh towards the end of the first stint before a power unit issue forced him to retire.

Alonso enjoyed a spirited wheel-to-wheel battle with Russell one week later in Austria, catching the Williams for 10th in the closing stages before completing a late overtake. It took Alonso a number of laps to pass Russell as the Williams FW43B proved a decent match for the Alpine car.

But Alonso did not believe that Williams would now act as a regular threat to Alpine despite its impressive display in Austria, noting it often fared well at the Spielberg track.

“No, I don’t think so,” Alonso said after the race in Austria when asked if he was worried the gap to Williams would now be smaller.

“I think they have made a step forward, but also we checked last year in Austria, they started 11th, so it seems to be a circuit they perform really well at.

“So I think we need to wait a couple of races to see if they are fast or not. But here last weekend, they were closer to us, and this weekend, we had a little bit more margin.

“I’m happy with the progress in these two weeks. It is up to us to keep it going into Silverstone.

“If we can repeat this kind of performance, it will put us in top seven or top eight, and that is a step forward for sure.”

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Alonso’s run to 10th place in the second Austria race continued his impressive recent form that has seen him score points in each of the last five grands prix.

PLUS: Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track

The form serves as proof of the improvements the two-time F1 world champion has made since returning to the series after two years away at the start of the year.

But Alonso was reluctant to set any firm targets for either himself or Alpine through the rest of the season, saying the focus was chiefly on laying the foundations for the new regulations in 2022.

“The second part of the year is a wait in terms of performance for 2022,” Alonso said.

“A lot of teams will put all their effort into 2022 cars, so what we get and what we see every weekend is going to be not too different in the next race.

“There are no clear targets in terms of championship points or constructors’ championship. It seems we are settled at the moment. We will fight with AlphaTauri and Aston Martin for fifth place for sure.

Read Also:

“But I think it is more building the team structure, fine tuning on the pitstops, on the strategy, on the tyre management, and many things that we can do to be as prepared as possible for 2022.

“On the car side, it is up to the factories to produce the best package, but here trackside, we need to optimise everything and be as close to perfection as possible.”

shares
comments

Related video

How F1's biggest 2021 update shows Aston Martin's ambition

Previous article

How F1's biggest 2021 update shows Aston Martin's ambition
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Drivers abusing F1’s qualifying etiquette should expect trouble

22 h
2
Formula 1

Wolff: "Against all odds" F1 fight with Red Bull will only make Mercedes stronger

1 d
3
Formula 1

Remembering Mexico's greatest F1 driver

23 h
4
Formula 1

Norris reacts to Hamilton's Austrian GP ‘great driver’ compliment

1 d
5
Formula 1

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track

1 d
Latest news
Alonso doubts Williams will now be a regular threat to Alpine
F1

Alonso doubts Williams will now be a regular threat to Alpine

24m
How F1's biggest 2021 update shows Aston Martin's ambition
F1

How F1's biggest 2021 update shows Aston Martin's ambition

2 h
Why F1’s latest technical wrangling is nothing new Plus
F1

Why F1’s latest technical wrangling is nothing new

3 h
How to become a Strategy Engineer in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more
F1

How to become a Strategy Engineer in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more

5 h
Hamilton predicts first F1 sprint race at Silverstone will be ‘a train’
F1

Hamilton predicts first F1 sprint race at Silverstone will be ‘a train’

6 h
Latest videos
Damage, Triple Headers & More | 2021 Austrian GP F1 Race Debrief 07:15
Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021

Damage, Triple Headers & More | 2021 Austrian GP F1 Race Debrief

Why An Audi Or Porsche Formula 1 Entry Is More Likely Than Ever Before 06:15
Formula 1
Jul 7, 2021

Why An Audi Or Porsche Formula 1 Entry Is More Likely Than Ever Before

Formula 1: Verstappen takes dominant win from Bottas, Norris at Austrian GP 07:40
Formula 1
Jul 4, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen takes dominant win from Bottas, Norris at Austrian GP

Upgrades, Second Stops & More | 2021 Styrian GP F1 Race Debrief 15:18
Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021

Upgrades, Second Stops & More | 2021 Styrian GP F1 Race Debrief

3 Ways Mercedes Can Beat Red Bull In 2021 | Formula 1 05:38
Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021

3 Ways Mercedes Can Beat Red Bull In 2021 | Formula 1

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Hamilton predicts first F1 sprint race at Silverstone will be ‘a train’ British GP
Formula 1

Hamilton predicts first F1 sprint race at Silverstone will be ‘a train’

Wolff: "Against all odds" F1 fight with Red Bull will only make Mercedes stronger
Formula 1

Wolff: "Against all odds" F1 fight with Red Bull will only make Mercedes stronger

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Fernando Alonso More
Fernando Alonso
Alonso felt "stupid" sticking to Turn 1 track limits in Austria Austrian GP
Formula 1

Alonso felt "stupid" sticking to Turn 1 track limits in Austria

Alonso: Penalty will be "never enough" for Vettel after Austrian GP Q2 incident Austrian GP
Formula 1

Alonso: Penalty will be "never enough" for Vettel after Austrian GP Q2 incident

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus
Formula 1

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Williams More
Williams
Capito pleased by Williams disappointment at F1 Austrian GP Austrian GP
Formula 1

Capito pleased by Williams disappointment at F1 Austrian GP

Russell unsure Silverstone F1 sprint race will be good for Williams British GP
Formula 1

Russell unsure Silverstone F1 sprint race will be good for Williams

The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Austrian GP Plus
Formula 1

The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

Trending Today

Ricciardo: Drivers abusing F1’s qualifying etiquette should expect trouble
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Drivers abusing F1’s qualifying etiquette should expect trouble

Wolff: "Against all odds" F1 fight with Red Bull will only make Mercedes stronger
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: "Against all odds" F1 fight with Red Bull will only make Mercedes stronger

Remembering Mexico's greatest F1 driver Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Remembering Mexico's greatest F1 driver

Norris reacts to Hamilton's Austrian GP ‘great driver’ compliment
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris reacts to Hamilton's Austrian GP ‘great driver’ compliment

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track

Ex-F1 racer Carlos Reutemann dies aged 79
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ex-F1 racer Carlos Reutemann dies aged 79

Masi ready to amend F1 sprint race rules after British GP if necessary
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi ready to amend F1 sprint race rules after British GP if necessary

The small changes behind Norris’s rise to F1 stardom Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The small changes behind Norris’s rise to F1 stardom

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why F1’s latest technical wrangling is nothing new Plus

Why F1’s latest technical wrangling is nothing new

F1 teams have been accusing each other of playing fast and loose with the technical rules for many years. And sometimes, reveals PAT SYMONDS, that provides a great excuse to fix something that wasn’t working in the first place…

Formula 1
3 h
Remembering Mexico's greatest F1 driver Plus

Remembering Mexico's greatest F1 driver

Pedro Rodriguez was killed 50 years ago this week, robbing Mexico of its brightest motor racing talent. A master of the Porsche 917, he had become one of the world’s top drivers, widely respected for his wet-weather ability and versatility across Formula 1 and sportscars

Formula 1
23 h
The small changes behind Norris’s rise to F1 stardom Plus

The small changes behind Norris’s rise to F1 stardom

Lando Norris is arguably one of F1’s drivers of the year so far – he's barely put a wheel wrong all season. His McLaren bosses speak of him having “taken the next step” to becoming even better, a point he evidenced in Austria. STUART CODLING digs into the fine details that have helped him challenge for podiums on merit

Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021
Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track Plus

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track

OPINION: Fernando Alonso's lacklustre start to his Formula 1 comeback in 2021 raised questions about whether the same Spaniard many argue is one of the best drivers of the modern era was still in there. But recent events have shown the fire still burns inside the double world champion and that he still has the belief in himself to do the job

Formula 1
Jul 8, 2021
The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals Plus

The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals

Some drivers step back entirely from motor racing when they hang up their helmets – but others, like Esteban Gutierrez, have ambitions to move from the hot seat to the c-suite. STUART CODLING gets down to business with the man blazing a trail for Mercedes in Latin America

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2021
What Hamilton's new contract means for his long-term F1 future, and Mercedes right now Plus

What Hamilton's new contract means for his long-term F1 future, and Mercedes right now

OPINION: Lewis Hamilton came into 2021 without a contract to continue his ultra-successful Formula 1 career. Now he’s signed two since January and will stay at Mercedes until the end of 2023. Here’s what all that means for Hamilton, his team and F1 overall

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2021
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Formula 1's repeat visit to the Red Bull Ring offered a repeat winner, but there were several notable changes to the Styrian Grand Prix resulting from cooler temperatures and softer tyre compounds. Amid the shakeup in the order, there were several performances worthy of high ratings

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2021
How Norris and McLaren finally took on F1’s top teams “on merit” Plus

How Norris and McLaren finally took on F1’s top teams “on merit”

Max Verstappen was rarely troubled in the Austrian Grand Prix as he completed a clean sweep of Formula 1's two races at the Red Bull Ring. He leaves with his points advantage extended thanks in no small part to the disruption caused to Mercedes by an on-form Lando Norris, in perhaps the most complete McLaren showing since the V8 era

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2021

Latest news

Alonso doubts Williams will now be a regular threat to Alpine
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso doubts Williams will now be a regular threat to Alpine

How F1's biggest 2021 update shows Aston Martin's ambition
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1's biggest 2021 update shows Aston Martin's ambition

Why F1’s latest technical wrangling is nothing new Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1’s latest technical wrangling is nothing new

How to become a Strategy Engineer in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

How to become a Strategy Engineer in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.