Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How Ferrari's new F1 simulator could be a game-changer
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Alonso didn’t expect to still be racing in Formula 1 at 40

By:

Fernando Alonso says he did not expect to still be racing in Formula 1 at the age of 40 after celebrating his birthday on Thursday ahead of the Hungarian GP.

Alonso didn’t expect to still be racing in Formula 1 at 40

Alpine driver Alonso is the second-oldest driver on the grid behind 41-year-old Kimi Raikkonen, and said at Silverstone two weeks ago that he still feels like he is 25.

Alpine helped celebrated Alonso’s birthday by bedecking its motorhome in decorations, while Sebastian Vettel attempted to set off a party popper in the press conference - only to aim it the wrong way and send confetti all over the floor.

Alonso turns 40 at the track where he scored his maiden grand prix victory as a 22-year-old back in 2003 during his first stint with the Enstone-based team now known as Alpine, in its Renault guise.

Asked if he could have seen himself still racing in F1 at the age of 40, Alonso replied: “No, probably not.

“You live only the present, you are not thinking too much about the future at that age, and you are just focused on the race weekend. You’re hardly imagining yourself, more than two or three years in time from that moment.

“But now, it’s a different thing. I’m more used to the sport, to the Formula 1, and all the things that are quite unique here.

“When I came into the sport, I was from a very small town in the north of Spain with no experience, no background, no nothing, and then you arrive into this world and you are shocked for five, six, seven years until you get used to everything.

“Now it’s a little bit different. You know how things are, and you’re enjoying a little bit more yourself.”

Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1

Fernando Alonso, Alpine F1

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Alonso won F1 world titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006, and returned to the grid this year after walking away from the series at the end of 2018 to explore other motorsport interests.

The Spaniard won the 24 Hours of Le Mans twice with Toyota, and also took part in the Dakar Rally before deciding to embark on an F1 comeback.

Alonso said in Thursday’s press conference that 40 was “surprising him” given he did not feel that old.

PLUS: Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track

“I feel good, I feel not 40, for sure,” Alonso said.

“It’s the number that is surprising me as well, when I see it, when I see everywhere in the motorhome because the team prepared a really nice decoration on my room and in the lunch area as well.

“It’s a bigger number than what I feel. But yeah, it is the way it is.”

Vettel, 34, doubted that he would still be racing when he turned 40 in six years’ time, saying: “No, I don’t think so.

“As you asked Fernando, you never know. But right now, I would say no.”

shares
comments

Related video

How Ferrari's new F1 simulator could be a game-changer

Previous article

How Ferrari's new F1 simulator could be a game-changer
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?

1 d
2
Formula 1

Red Bull: New evidence will put Silverstone F1 crash in ‘slightly different light’

23 h
3
Formula 1

Why Bottas is not given enough credit for his Mercedes F1 job

4 h
4
MotoGP

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

22 h
5
Formula 1

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

2 h
Latest news
Alonso didn’t expect to still be racing in Formula 1 at 40
F1

Alonso didn’t expect to still be racing in Formula 1 at 40

13m
How Ferrari's new F1 simulator could be a game-changer
F1

How Ferrari's new F1 simulator could be a game-changer

1 h
Wolff: F1 teams upgrading now need ‘magic wand’ to avoid 2022 deficit
F1

Wolff: F1 teams upgrading now need ‘magic wand’ to avoid 2022 deficit

2 h
The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Plus
F1

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

2 h
Verstappen's F1 engine set for Hungarian GP practice checks
F1

Verstappen's F1 engine set for Hungarian GP practice checks

2 h
Latest videos
Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone! 09:09
Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone!

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal 05:54
Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault? 07:45
Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault?

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone 14:30
Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis 05:10
Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Ocon: "Fighting spirit" Alpine's big strength in F1 battle for fifth
Formula 1

Ocon: "Fighting spirit" Alpine's big strength in F1 battle for fifth

Schumacher’s openness ‘helpful to everyone’, says Haas F1 chief engineer
Formula 1

Schumacher’s openness ‘helpful to everyone’, says Haas F1 chief engineer

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Fernando Alonso More
Fernando Alonso
Alonso feels like 25 ahead of turning 40 during Hungary F1 round
Formula 1

Alonso feels like 25 ahead of turning 40 during Hungary F1 round

Alonso: F1 sprint format needs “spicy” qualifying on Friday
Formula 1

Alonso: F1 sprint format needs “spicy” qualifying on Friday

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus
Formula 1

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Trending Today

Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?

Red Bull: New evidence will put Silverstone F1 crash in ‘slightly different light’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: New evidence will put Silverstone F1 crash in ‘slightly different light’

Why Bottas is not given enough credit for his Mercedes F1 job
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Bottas is not given enough credit for his Mercedes F1 job

Wolff: F1 teams upgrading now need ‘magic wand’ to avoid 2022 deficit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: F1 teams upgrading now need ‘magic wand’ to avoid 2022 deficit

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

Verstappen's F1 engine set for Hungarian GP practice checks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen's F1 engine set for Hungarian GP practice checks

How Ferrari's new F1 simulator could be a game-changer
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari's new F1 simulator could be a game-changer

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Plus

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

OPINION: It wasn't just the Verstappen/Hamilton clash that had the Red Bull and Mercedes bosses at loggerheads at Silverstone, with the nature of Formula 1's 2025 engines also subject for disagreement. But hopes to have loud, emotive engines that are also environmentally friendly don't have to be opposed

Formula 1
2 h
The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break Plus

The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to break up for summer 2021, with the title battles finely poised. But it’s not just the latest round of Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton that will be worth watching this weekend in Hungary, as plenty of drivers are eying big results to change the stories of their seasons so far

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2021
How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Plus

How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Cast in the mould of its founder Colin Chapman, Lotus was powerful and daring but  flawed – as it proved through further soaring peaks and painful troughs into the 1980s. DAMIEN SMITH examines a game-changing era

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Plus

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021
How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't Plus

How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says OLEG KARPOV, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021
The signs that point to F1's rude health Plus

The signs that point to F1's rude health

OPINION: Formula 1's calendar might still be facing disruption as the pandemic affects travel but, says MARK GALLAGHER, the business itself is fundamentally strong thanks to the epic rivalry taking place on track and the consistent arrival of new sponsors

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021
The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat Plus

The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat

OPINION: Formula 1's sprint race trial at Silverstone drew mixed feedback on Saturday, but there remained the true test of how it would impact Sunday's Grand Prix. While fans were busy marvelling at Fernando Alonso's progress, a key lesson was being learned that would directly contribute to the dramatic lap one clash at Copse the following day

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2021
The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt Plus

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021

Latest news

Alonso didn’t expect to still be racing in Formula 1 at 40
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso didn’t expect to still be racing in Formula 1 at 40

How Ferrari's new F1 simulator could be a game-changer
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari's new F1 simulator could be a game-changer

Wolff: F1 teams upgrading now need ‘magic wand’ to avoid 2022 deficit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: F1 teams upgrading now need ‘magic wand’ to avoid 2022 deficit

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.