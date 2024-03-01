Alonso: Aston Martin's F1 qualifying pace a "massive surprise"
Fernando Alonso says it was a "massive surprise" to qualify sixth for Formula 1's Bahrain Grand Prix after having doubts about his Aston Martin's one-lap pace.
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team
Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
In an extremely tight Q3 field, Alonso's 1m29.542s yielded him sixth on Saturday's grid.
And while he was a tantalisingly close 0.005s off Sergio Perez in fifth and just half a tenth of George Russell in third, Alonso was buoyed by the result because he had doubts about his AMR24's one-lap speed.
"It was a nice surprise to find ourselves competitive," Alonso grinned. "After winter testing we had some doubts in terms of one-lap pace.
"In free practice, it was a different car this weekend, we felt more competitive. But normally we run maybe more engine [power] or less fuel or whatever and we find [the] reality sometimes in qualifying, so we were very cautious into qualifying about our possibilities.
"We found ourselves quite competitive in Q1, in Q2 and then in Q3. Now we are in the mix. Within one tenth we are together with Ferrari, in front of Hamilton, together with the McLarens. So it's a massive surprise and extremely happy."
Meanwhile, team-mate Lance Stroll qualified 12th after missing out on a Q3 slot by less than a tenth.
When Alonso was asked by Autosport where he thought his surprising pace came from, he said his new machine reacted very well to any set-up changes Aston Martin applied to cope with Bahrain's tricky Sakhir circuit.
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
"I think the car was more connected," the two-time F1 world champion replied. "We had some difficulties last week in winter to really feel the needs of the car. It was quite inconsistent.
"This weekend, all the set-up changes we are trying are doing exactly what we expect from them and this is always a nice thing when you're trying to fine-tune a Formula 1 car to extract the maximum.
"So, the extra level of confidence in the car was the positive thing about this weekend."
Similar to his doubts about Aston Martin's qualifying pace, Alonso also remained cautious about its race performance after some more lacklustre long runs, which projected his team to be further behind Ferrari and Mercedes over a stint.
"We had some so-so runs in winter testing and yesterday we didn't look particularly good," the Spaniard explained.
"It's going to be an extremely tight race. Racing in a group of cars is never an easy thing to manage in terms of tyres and things like that, so let's see how we deal with those problems.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
"It's a very, very good start. A little bit unexpected, but we take it. If we want to compete with Ferrari and Mercedes and these teams, we need to raise the level of development throughout the season.
"Last year we started with a good base car, but we got stuck there for many races. This year, we changed the concept of how to design the car and the upgrades.
"So, to start out strong, it brings me a lot of optimism for the future."
Be part of Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener
2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener 2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener
2024 F1 Bahrain GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole
2024 F1 Bahrain GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole 2024 F1 Bahrain GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole
Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull
Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull
Latest news
Video: Red Bull "in a different galaxy" at the F1 Bahrain GP
Video: Red Bull "in a different galaxy" at the F1 Bahrain GP Video: Red Bull "in a different galaxy" at the F1 Bahrain GP
Jos Verstappen: Red Bull F1 team risks being “torn apart” if Horner stays
Jos Verstappen: Red Bull F1 team risks being “torn apart” if Horner stays Jos Verstappen: Red Bull F1 team risks being “torn apart” if Horner stays
#93 Peugeot disqualified from Qatar WEC opener after fuel drama
#93 Peugeot disqualified from Qatar WEC opener after fuel drama #93 Peugeot disqualified from Qatar WEC opener after fuel drama
Alpine facing fresh headache as F1 technical director and head of aero resign
Alpine facing fresh headache as F1 technical director and head of aero resign Alpine facing fresh headache as F1 technical director and head of aero resign
Autosport Plus
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival
What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool?
What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool? What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool?
How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up
How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments