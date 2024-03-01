All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Bahrain GP

Russell: Mercedes made "big step forward" with F1 qualifying pace

George Russell reckons the Mercedes Formula 1 team has taken a “big step forward” with its one-lap pace after scoring third in qualifying for the 2024 season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Matt Kew
Matt Kew
Upd:
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

While Charles Leclerc was unable to repeat his session-topping Q2 time, clearing the way for Max Verstappen to grab pole position, Russell led the Mercedes charge by running third fastest.

Verstappen clocked a 1m29.179s effort aboard his Red Bull, with Russell crossing the line 0.306s down. Team-mate Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, will start from ninth on the grid.

Russell heralded the Silver Arrows for having made significant progress with its qualifying performance thanks to the simulator work completed following the pre-season test.

Giving credit to the mileage put in by the simulator drivers – with the Mercedes line-up led by Frederik Vesti, Mick Schumacher and Anthony Davidson – Russell said: “We've had some really great drivers back at base doing the work in the simulator.

“Lewis and I have been back on the simulator as well, fine-tuning the set-up, making some improvements.

“We've obviously made a big step forward in single-lap – in the qualifying pace. We hope we haven't compromised the race pace at all. I think it'll be a close fight between everybody… other than Max.”

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Russell underlined that he and Hamilton were much more comfortable in the new W15 challenger compared to its predecessors. The W14 especially was known for its spikey rear axle.

However, despite the more compliant drive, Russell – who qualified sixth in Bahrain last year – acknowledged that Mercedes still had a long way to recover to take the fight to Verstappen.

“Everybody at the factory has done an amazing job to give Lewis and I a car that we feel much happier with, a base that we can build upon,” said Russell.

Read Also:

“But ultimately, Max is still out there in front. We've still got some catching up to do.

“But I think when we look at our qualifying performances over the last two years in Bahrain and our race pace, starting P3 is a great place…

“Red Bull is still so strong at the moment. Max is doing a really great job. He's got the new tyres as well.

“I think if there's an opportunity to take the lead, we'll go for it. But ultimately, I think the race for all of us is for second…let's hope for some craziness.”

Be part of Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Fines, penalties and pain: When driver racewear goes bad
Next article Mercedes dialled out qualifying pace to boost Bahrain F1 race chances

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Matt Kew
More from
Matt Kew
Wolff: Mercedes F1 engine issues cost 0.5s per lap in Bahrain

Wolff: Mercedes F1 engine issues cost 0.5s per lap in Bahrain

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Wolff: Mercedes F1 engine issues cost 0.5s per lap in Bahrain Wolff: Mercedes F1 engine issues cost 0.5s per lap in Bahrain

Horner has no doubts over Red Bull F1 job security amid investigation fallout

Horner has no doubts over Red Bull F1 job security amid investigation fallout

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Horner has no doubts over Red Bull F1 job security amid investigation fallout Horner has no doubts over Red Bull F1 job security amid investigation fallout

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

George Russell
More from
George Russell
Russell: Mercedes "not getting carried away" with surprising Bahrain F1 pace

Russell: Mercedes "not getting carried away" with surprising Bahrain F1 pace

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Russell: Mercedes "not getting carried away" with surprising Bahrain F1 pace Russell: Mercedes "not getting carried away" with surprising Bahrain F1 pace

Russell: Mercedes has listened to Hamilton's wishes on 2024 F1 car

Russell: Mercedes has listened to Hamilton's wishes on 2024 F1 car

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Russell: Mercedes has listened to Hamilton's wishes on 2024 F1 car Russell: Mercedes has listened to Hamilton's wishes on 2024 F1 car

Who will lead the Mercedes F1 resurgence in 2024?

Who will lead the Mercedes F1 resurgence in 2024?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Who will lead the Mercedes F1 resurgence in 2024? Who will lead the Mercedes F1 resurgence in 2024?

Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener

2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener 2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener

Hamilton: Mercedes W15 is “a car that we can fight with”

Hamilton: Mercedes W15 is “a car that we can fight with”

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Hamilton: Mercedes W15 is “a car that we can fight with” Hamilton: Mercedes W15 is “a car that we can fight with”

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

Latest news

Video: Red Bull "in a different galaxy" at the F1 Bahrain GP

Video: Red Bull "in a different galaxy" at the F1 Bahrain GP

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Video: Red Bull "in a different galaxy" at the F1 Bahrain GP Video: Red Bull "in a different galaxy" at the F1 Bahrain GP

Jos Verstappen: Red Bull F1 team risks being “torn apart” if Horner stays

Jos Verstappen: Red Bull F1 team risks being “torn apart” if Horner stays

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Jos Verstappen: Red Bull F1 team risks being “torn apart” if Horner stays Jos Verstappen: Red Bull F1 team risks being “torn apart” if Horner stays

#93 Peugeot disqualified from Qatar WEC opener after fuel drama

#93 Peugeot disqualified from Qatar WEC opener after fuel drama

WEC WEC
Losail

#93 Peugeot disqualified from Qatar WEC opener after fuel drama #93 Peugeot disqualified from Qatar WEC opener after fuel drama

Alpine facing fresh headache as F1 technical director and head of aero resign

Alpine facing fresh headache as F1 technical director and head of aero resign

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Alpine facing fresh headache as F1 technical director and head of aero resign Alpine facing fresh headache as F1 technical director and head of aero resign

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Matt Kew

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge

The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool?

What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble

What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool? What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool?

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe