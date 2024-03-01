All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Bahrain GP

Leclerc: Ferrari 'lost rhythm' to beat Verstappen to Bahrain F1 pole

Charles Leclerc has explained how Ferrari 'lost the rhythm' late in qualifying for the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix to help Red Bull Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen land pole position.

Matt Kew
Matt Kew
Upd:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24

Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Three-time world champion Verstappen will begin his title defence from first place on the grid in Sakhir after his 1min29.179s final flying lap eclipsed main threat Leclerc by 0.228s.

Leclerc's session-topping Q2 run, a 1m29.165s, would have been quick enough to deny Verstappen the top spot. However, the Ferrari driver dropped time during the final sector in Q3.

The Monegasque put this down to Ferrari 'losing the rhythm' with its tyre strategy that left Leclerc to wade into the last part of the battle with a scrubbed set of soft Pirellis.

Leclerc explained: "In Q2, I did a [1m29.1s lap] which was more or less the lap time that Max did in Q3. So, it was in the car.

"Just, I think we lost a little bit the rhythm with a used set of C3 [tyres] in Q3. Then you have to re-adapt to the new tyres, and I lost a little bit there. But all in all, it's been a positive qualifying."

Leclerc, who claimed pole in Bahrain in 2019 and 2022, reckoned that the new SF-24 had not properly found its grove until qualifying, when it finally settled in a "sweet spot".

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

He added that, despite missing out on the top spot, Ferrari could head into the race knowing it was better off than the first blows of the 2023 campaign when he qualified third for the season-opener.

"I'm a bit disappointed," said Leclerc. "We did a good qualifying.

"It's been a tricky weekend until now. We were trying quite a few things in FP1, FP2, FP3. Then I found the sweet spot in qualifying.

"Q1 was a bit tricky. Unfortunately, we put two new sets of softs, which compromised a little bit the Q3. But all in all, it's quite a good qualifying to start the year.

"We are in a better place compared to a year ago, so that is good. Now, we have to see the race pace.

"I'm confident we did a step forward. But we have to wait and see how much of a step forward we did [in race trim]. We really think that Red Bull is still ahead by quite a bit in the race."

Be part of Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article F1 Bahrain GP: Verstappen beats Leclerc to first pole of 2024
Next article Fines, penalties and pain: When driver racewear goes bad

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Matt Kew
More from
Matt Kew
Wolff: Mercedes F1 engine issues cost 0.5s per lap in Bahrain

Wolff: Mercedes F1 engine issues cost 0.5s per lap in Bahrain

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Wolff: Mercedes F1 engine issues cost 0.5s per lap in Bahrain Wolff: Mercedes F1 engine issues cost 0.5s per lap in Bahrain

Horner has no doubts over Red Bull F1 job security amid investigation fallout

Horner has no doubts over Red Bull F1 job security amid investigation fallout

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Horner has no doubts over Red Bull F1 job security amid investigation fallout Horner has no doubts over Red Bull F1 job security amid investigation fallout

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

Charles Leclerc
More from
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc had "more than 100 degrees split" in brake temperature in F1 Bahrain GP

Leclerc had "more than 100 degrees split" in brake temperature in F1 Bahrain GP

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Leclerc had "more than 100 degrees split" in brake temperature in F1 Bahrain GP Leclerc had "more than 100 degrees split" in brake temperature in F1 Bahrain GP

The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP

The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

Leclerc: Mercedes F1 one-lap pace “a bit of a surprise"

Leclerc: Mercedes F1 one-lap pace “a bit of a surprise"

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Leclerc: Mercedes F1 one-lap pace “a bit of a surprise" Leclerc: Mercedes F1 one-lap pace “a bit of a surprise"

Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener

2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener 2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener

Both Ferrari LMH cars hit early trouble in Qatar WEC

Both Ferrari LMH cars hit early trouble in Qatar WEC

WEC
Losail

Both Ferrari LMH cars hit early trouble in Qatar WEC Both Ferrari LMH cars hit early trouble in Qatar WEC

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

Latest news

Video: Red Bull "in a different galaxy" at the F1 Bahrain GP

Video: Red Bull "in a different galaxy" at the F1 Bahrain GP

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Video: Red Bull "in a different galaxy" at the F1 Bahrain GP Video: Red Bull "in a different galaxy" at the F1 Bahrain GP

Jos Verstappen: Red Bull F1 team risks being “torn apart” if Horner stays

Jos Verstappen: Red Bull F1 team risks being “torn apart” if Horner stays

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Jos Verstappen: Red Bull F1 team risks being “torn apart” if Horner stays Jos Verstappen: Red Bull F1 team risks being “torn apart” if Horner stays

#93 Peugeot disqualified from Qatar WEC opener after fuel drama

#93 Peugeot disqualified from Qatar WEC opener after fuel drama

WEC WEC
Losail

#93 Peugeot disqualified from Qatar WEC opener after fuel drama #93 Peugeot disqualified from Qatar WEC opener after fuel drama

Alpine facing fresh headache as F1 technical director and head of aero resign

Alpine facing fresh headache as F1 technical director and head of aero resign

F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Alpine facing fresh headache as F1 technical director and head of aero resign Alpine facing fresh headache as F1 technical director and head of aero resign

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Matt Kew

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge

The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool?

What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble

What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool? What's overtaken Drive to Survive as F1's biggest fan engagement tool?

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge

How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up How the key tech contests of F1 2024 are shaping up

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe