Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Red Bull trio faces penalty points hangover in F1 2022
Formula 1 News

Alfa Romeo to formally unveil C42 F1 car after first pre-season test

By:

Alfa Romeo will not formally launch its new Formula 1 car for the 2022 season until after the first pre-season test in Barcelona later this month.

Alfa Romeo to formally unveil C42 F1 car after first pre-season test

The team confirmed on Wednesday that its new car, named the C42, will be officially launched on 27 February - two days after the opening test comes to an end.

According to Alfa Romeo, the C42 car will be unveiled in its full livery through a digital launch, with images and videos released to the public and media” on the morning of 27 February.

The team has confirmed that it will run the C42 car in a special livery for the first pre-season test, which runs from 23-25 February at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain, prior to the final design being unveiled.

 

Alfa Romeo heads into the 2022 season with an all-new line-up featuring former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas and Formula 2 graduate Guanyu Zhou.

Both drivers will get a chance to sample the car during the Barcelona running prior to its official launch, which will be followed by the second pre-season test in Bahrain on 10-12 March. The opening race of the season will also take place in Bahrain on 20 March.

It makes Alfa Romeo the seventh team to officially confirm its launch plans ahead of the new season. Red Bull, Williams and Haas are the only outfits yet to announce when their new cars will be unveiled.

Bottas and Zhou replace outgoing duo Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi for the 2022 season, and will look to breathe fresh life into the team’s fortunes after it slipped to ninth in the constructors’ championship last year.

The arrival of Zhou is set to bring additional financial backing to the Swiss-based team thanks to sponsorship from China, allowing it to run close to the budget cap. Team principal Frederic Vasseur told Autosport in December he thought it would result in a “different mentality” for the squad moving forward.

The team has undergone a subtle name change for the new season, changing from Alfa Romeo Racing to Alfa Romeo F1 Team, and will continue to carry title sponsorship from Orlen, the backer of reserve driver Robert Kubica.

Alfa Romeo has previously conducted shakedowns in February using a special Valentine’s Day livery, as seen in both 2019 and 2020.

shares
comments
Red Bull trio faces penalty points hangover in F1 2022
Previous article

Red Bull trio faces penalty points hangover in F1 2022
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Brown: Winning IndyCar title is O’Ward’s quickest way to F1 Ferrari Fiorano testing
Formula 1

Brown: Winning IndyCar title is O’Ward’s quickest way to F1

Mercedes expects 2022 F1 cars to offer "relatively similar" performance to '21
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes expects 2022 F1 cars to offer "relatively similar" performance to '21

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge Plus
Formula 1

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge

Alfa Romeo More
Alfa Romeo
Alfa Romeo will run close to F1 budget cap in 2022
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo will run close to F1 budget cap in 2022

Zhou: "Open" Bottas best team-mate for rookie F1 year
Formula 1

Zhou: "Open" Bottas best team-mate for rookie F1 year

Why newly-retired Raikkonen won't miss F1 Plus
Formula 1

Why newly-retired Raikkonen won't miss F1

Latest news

Alfa Romeo to formally unveil C42 F1 car after first pre-season test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo to formally unveil C42 F1 car after first pre-season test

Red Bull trio faces penalty points hangover in F1 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull trio faces penalty points hangover in F1 2022

Top 10 Ferrari F1 drivers ranked: Schumacher, Lauda, Alonso and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Top 10 Ferrari F1 drivers ranked: Schumacher, Lauda, Alonso and more

Brown: Winning IndyCar title is O’Ward’s quickest way to F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brown: Winning IndyCar title is O’Ward’s quickest way to F1

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future Plus

How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future

Major changes have been underway at the Alpine Formula 1 team, led by new boss Laurent Rossi, including the departure of key leadership figures. But who is the Frenchman spearheading the veteran team's ambitions to return to the top?

Formula 1
Feb 1, 2022
The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge Plus

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge

McLaren's improvement over the past three Formula 1 seasons is clear for all to see, despite a drop to fourth behind Ferrari in last year’s constructors’ standings. But the crew at Woking know a true step to the top is still a work in progress, and the team is putting the infrastructure in place to get there

Formula 1
Jan 31, 2022
Why F1’s first glimpses of its new era proved inconclusive Plus

Why F1’s first glimpses of its new era proved inconclusive

More than just a run out for young drivers, the 2021 Abu Dhabi post-season test was a small glimpse into 2022 and a new start for Formula 1. LUKE SMITH explains why some found it more valuable than others

Formula 1
Jan 30, 2022
The 0.759% shift that created F1 2021's thriller  Plus

The 0.759% shift that created F1 2021's thriller 

Formula 1’s craziest title fight in years was long in the making. GP RACING reveals how a tiny swing - in absolute terms – equated to a big change in the balance of F1 power in 2021

Formula 1
Jan 29, 2022
The historic clues that offer hints of Hamilton’s next move Plus

The historic clues that offer hints of Hamilton’s next move

OPINION: Uncertainty over Lewis Hamilton's future has persisted since the race direction call that denied him an eighth world title in Abu Dhabi last month. But while walking away would be understandable, Hamilton has time and again responded well in the face of adversity and possesses all the tools needed to bounce back stronger than ever

Formula 1
Jan 26, 2022
What the FIA must do to restore F1’s credibility Plus

What the FIA must do to restore F1’s credibility

OPINION: The first stage of the 2022 Formula 1 pre-season is just over a month away, but the championship is still reeling from the controversial results of last year’s finale. The FIA acknowledges F1 has had its reputation dented as a result, so here’s how it could go about putting things right

Formula 1
Jan 25, 2022
The six F1 subplots to watch in 2022 as a new era begins Plus

The six F1 subplots to watch in 2022 as a new era begins

As Formula 1 prepares to begin a new era of technical regulations in 2022, Autosport picks out six other key elements to follow this season

Formula 1
Jan 24, 2022
Why newly-retired Raikkonen won't miss F1 Plus

Why newly-retired Raikkonen won't miss F1

After 349 grand prix starts, 46 fastest laps, 21 wins and one world championship, Kimi Raikkonen has finally called time on his F1 career. In an exclusive interview with Autosport on the eve of his final race, he explains his loathing of paddock politics and reflects on how motorsport has changed over the past two decades

Formula 1
Jan 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.