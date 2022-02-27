Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Ferrari confident it has got on top of F1 porpoising problems
Formula 1 / Alfa Romeo launch News

Alfa Romeo reveals new 2022 F1 C42 car livery

Alfa Romeo has revealed its new Formula 1 car livery for the 2022 season following the C42’s first extended on-track outing in testing earlier this week.

Luke Smith
By:

Alfa Romeo announced earlier this month that it would be formally launching its car after the first three-day test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, making it the last on the grid to hold an official unveiling.

Drivers Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou took part in testing earlier this week using a black-and-white camouflage livery, but the final design for this year’s car has now been revealed.

The team retains the traditional colours of the Alfa Romeo brand for this season, but has switched from a majority white livery to a chiefly red design.

The majority of the nose, the bulkhead and the halo have all turned red on this year’s car, while the engine cover also turns red, with the addition of ‘Alfa Romeo’ written in an old-fashioned font.

The livery was created by Alfa Rome’s Centro Stile design centre. According to the team, it is “a stunning yet subtle nod to the past, recalling historical designs of years past and the heritage of Alfa Romeo and Sauber Motorsport, in the Hinwil team’s 30th year in Formula 1.”

Alfa Romeo C42

Alfa Romeo C42

Photo by: Alfa Romeo

“The start of the season is always an exciting time, one in which we see the fruit of the work of hundreds of people over a long period of time,” said team principal Frederic Vasseur.

“The C42 is a car we look forward to seeing racing, not just because it is the first we built in this new regulations cycle, one in which racing should be closer and more thrilling, but because we have the utmost confidence in this car helping the team make a big step forward towards the front of the grid.”

The official launch of the C42 car comes after a difficult outing for Alfa Romeo in Barcelona, where it slumped towards the rear of the mileage charts.

PLUS: The state of the early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends

The three days of running were interrupted by a number of issues, limiting the team to just 175 laps between Bottas, Zhou and reserve driver Robert Kubica. Only Haas completed fewer laps during the test.

Alfa Romeo C42

Alfa Romeo C42

Photo by: Alfa Romeo

Bottas joined the team from Mercedes for the 2022 season, and said earlier this week that he was enjoying his early days with Alfa Romeo despite only managing 54 laps in the first test.

“The size of the team is quite a bit smaller, but it’s not necessarily a bad thing, and at least so far I’ve been enjoying it,” Bottas said.

Read Also:

“There are so many new people and new things to get used to and learn, and still I would say I am in the adaptation phase of actually getting properly to know the team and how everything works. But that’s part of learning.

“I would say it’s been a pretty quick process getting used to it. But there are good vibes. I’ve been really, really enjoying it, and with a bit more track time, I would be even happier, but at least it’s been fun.”

The Alfa Romeo C42 will make its next on-track appearance in the second pre-season test, which takes place in Bahrain from 10-12 March, before the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on 20 March.

Alfa Romeo C42

Alfa Romeo C42

Photo by: Alfa Romeo

shares
comments

Related video

Ferrari confident it has got on top of F1 porpoising problems
Previous article

Ferrari confident it has got on top of F1 porpoising problems
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Norris: Barcelona F1 test has ‘not been perfect’ for McLaren Barcelona February Testing
Formula 1

Norris: Barcelona F1 test has ‘not been perfect’ for McLaren

Haas: First call would go to Fittipaldi if Mazepin cannot race in F1 Barcelona February Testing
Formula 1

Haas: First call would go to Fittipaldi if Mazepin cannot race in F1

The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission Barcelona February Testing Plus
Formula 1

The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission

Valtteri Bottas More
Valtteri Bottas
Bottas: Alfa Romeo understands issues that limited F1 test mileage Barcelona February Testing
Formula 1

Bottas: Alfa Romeo understands issues that limited F1 test mileage

Bottas "secretly dreaming" of Alfa Romeo F1 podium Barcelona February Testing
Formula 1

Bottas "secretly dreaming" of Alfa Romeo F1 podium

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish” Plus
Formula 1

Why Bottas feels the time has come to be “more selfish”

Alfa Romeo More
Alfa Romeo
Bottas feels "big responsibility" to be Alfa Romeo F1 leader
Formula 1

Bottas feels "big responsibility" to be Alfa Romeo F1 leader

What Alfa’s shakedown reveals about F1 2022 design secrets Alfa Romeo Fiorano testing
Formula 1

What Alfa’s shakedown reveals about F1 2022 design secrets

Why newly-retired Raikkonen won't miss F1 Plus
Formula 1

Why newly-retired Raikkonen won't miss F1

Latest news

Alfa Romeo reveals new 2022 F1 C42 car livery
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo reveals new 2022 F1 C42 car livery

Ferrari confident it has got on top of F1 porpoising problems
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari confident it has got on top of F1 porpoising problems

The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem

Russell: Reduced F1 slipstream effect could compromise passing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Reduced F1 slipstream effect could compromise passing

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem Plus

The political implications of F1’s porpoising problem

After months of hype, the new generation of Formula 1 cars appeared on track last week for pre-season testing in Barcelona. While the new-for-2022 regulations were implemented to improve overtaking, some teams have found that the aerodynamic changes have already had a detrimental effect - one which could soon become the subject of a political game.

Formula 1
17 h
The state of the early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends Plus

The state of the early 2022 F1 pecking order as Barcelona testing ends

With new rules, new cars and new drivers, plenty has happened over the three days of running at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Here, Autosport takes stock after the first of Formula 1's pre-season tests in 2022

Formula 1
Feb 25, 2022
What the revolutionary new breed of Formula 1 cars feel like to drive Plus

What the revolutionary new breed of Formula 1 cars feel like to drive

With a radical new set of regulations making the 2022 Formula 1 cars the heaviest for almost nine decades, the grid's 20 drivers face a big challenge this season. Here's what some of them had to say about the monumental shake-up

Formula 1
Feb 25, 2022
How a 1980s design phenomenon has trapped F1’s new rules in a tough spot on car safety Plus

How a 1980s design phenomenon has trapped F1’s new rules in a tough spot on car safety

The new generation of Formula 1 cars have caused a stir in their first on-track action of 2022 in Barcelona testing this week. With a design change driven by a desire to boost overtaking, an old phenomenon has reared its head and raised concerns over safety

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2022
The early clues Barcelona testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem Plus

The early clues Barcelona testing offers on solving F1's overtaking problem

One of the key features of the new 2022 Formula 1 car regulations was the ability to make overtaking easier, and thus increase the on-track spectacle. Though whether this has worked or not won't become apparent until racing starts, some early clues about the new cars' overtaking potential have emerged in Barcelona

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2022
The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission Plus

The defiant hope behind Ferrari's vital 2022 F1 mission

Ferrari has taken a bold approach with its new 2022 Formula 1 car, that was long in its gestation. Now the pressure is on the storied Italian team as it bids to capitalise on the revamped technical regulations and rediscover what it takes to be a winner

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2022
What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing Plus

What we learned from the first day of F1 2022 pre-season testing

The 2022 Formula 1 pre-season tests got underway on Wednesday at Barcelona, where Lando Norris set the pace for McLaren. There's intense interest because of the rules overhaul for this year - so here are the standout lessons we picked up from the paddock

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside Plus

How the new F1 cars look from the Barcelona trackside

It's still very early days as the all-new 2022 Formula 1 cars get accustomed to the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona for testing, but already some interesting deductions can be made from watching trackside. Here's what Autosport discovered from the first morning observing F1's brave new era

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.