Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Piquet suspended as honorary member of BRDC Next / Vettel to drive Mansell’s Williams FW14B at Silverstone using carbon-neutral fuel
Formula 1 News

Albon: New Williams package follows Red Bull concept

Alex Albon says that the Williams Formula 1 team’s latest aero upgrades follow the general concept used by rivals such as Red Bull Racing.

Adam Cooper
By:
Albon: New Williams package follows Red Bull concept

Albon’s car will be fitted with a major package of floor and bodywork changes from the start of practice on Friday.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Latifi will have a standard car, enabling the Grove team to run a proper back-to-back comparison through the weekend.

“It's an interesting weekend for us, we haven't had major upgrades for a while,” Albon said when asked about the changes by Autosport. “And, of course, it's going to look visibly different.

“It should perform, hopefully, a bit better than the previous package we had. So, only time will tell, we have some running to do. We need to get on top of the balance as quickly as we can, and try and get into the weekend hitting the ground running.

"I think what you'll see is it'll look more towards what the rest of the grid looks like. I think as you've seen, everyone's been going towards a certain concept. I think, as we know, everyone started a bit different. And it's either the kind of the Ferrari concept, or the Red Bull concept, that seems to be adopted.

“Our one looks more like the Red Bull car, but I wouldn't call it a like for like. It's the direction that we've headed into. You'll see in FP1.

“But you know, there is a lot of work. I mean, this is a big update, there aren't many things on the car that have the same part as last weekend, two weeks ago. So it's pretty good."

Alex Albon, Williams Racing

Alex Albon, Williams Racing

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

There were suggestions on social media this week that the changes to the FW44 could be worth up to a second a lap.

However, Albon insisted that it wasn’t possible for anyone to make a judgement on numbers before the revised car hits the track.

"That would be a very good update!,” he smiled. “It's hard to say what we'll do, I think the second, if we took that we would be very, very happy. But yeah, truthfully, speaking until we drive the car, we won't really know.

“And I think what you'll see is, especially on Friday, is us trying to figure out how to deal with the car and see what we can do in terms of ride height windows and balance tuning, whatever it may be, because we might end up on Friday with a very different car, and it will take a bit of time to get used to. And maybe not even this weekend, it might take a bit more than that.

“So yeah, there's no numbers on it. I think it would be silly to do that. But we obviously are hoping for a good improvement. But until Friday, obviously, the whole team, myself, we're itching to get out there."

Asked what benefit he would like to see from the package, Albon said: "In terms of positioning, obviously we want to be fighting more into Q2 more into the midfield, more into the points.

“A very good weekend for us right now, when we put it all together is, is at the very bottom of the points, slash P11/P12. Realistically speaking on paper, we are not quick enough, we know that and there is a little bit of a gap even to the ninth fastest car.

“So especially with the Astons now, making that step that they've done, it left us behind a little bit. You see it every weekend, there's always a different car, getting into Q3 in that midfield pack.

Read Also:

“Of course, if we can have opportunities where we can fight in those positions, and that's really what we need, we need to be in front of the others in the constructors’.

"I'm a realist, we have to be real to ourselves. But we obviously want improvement. It can go either way. And I think you saw it with the Aston Martins, they took quite a while to get their package optimised. It's a learning curve this year. And I don't expect that to be any different for us."

shares
comments

Related video

Piquet suspended as honorary member of BRDC
Previous article

Piquet suspended as honorary member of BRDC
Next article

Vettel to drive Mansell’s Williams FW14B at Silverstone using carbon-neutral fuel

Vettel to drive Mansell’s Williams FW14B at Silverstone using carbon-neutral fuel
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying British GP
Formula 1

Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying

Latifi hoping F1 British GP Q3 performance not just a “flash” British GP
Formula 1

Latifi hoping F1 British GP Q3 performance not just a “flash”

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub Australian GP Plus
Formula 1

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub

Latest news

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 British GP commentary and updates

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still trying to solve "mystery" over inconsistent F1 car bouncing

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport writers' favourite F1 British Grands Prix

Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel left mystified by Aston’s lack of pace in British GP qualifying

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
6 h
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title Plus

The “solemn promise” that cost quiet hero Brooks an F1 title

After two terrifying crashes, one of the best British racers of the 1950s retired before his career peaked. But that’s why GP Racing’s MAURICE HAMILTON was able to speak to Tony Brooks in 2014. Like his friend Stirling Moss, Brooks was regarded as one of the best drivers never to have won the world championship. Here, as our tribute to Brooks who died last month, is that interview in full

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.