Subscribe
Previous / How Estrella Galicia is building a brand through F1 and MotoGP Next / Perez explains brake problem that left him "a passenger" in Australian GP Q1
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Albon: Mastery of F1's tyre "dark art" key to Australian GP Q3 surprise

Alex Albon says mastery of the "dark art" needed to get the most out of Pirelli's Formula 1 tyres was behind his shock Q3 run in Australian Grand Prix qualifying.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Albon: Mastery of F1's tyre "dark art" key to Australian GP Q3 surprise

The Williams driver proved to be one of the major surprises of a close fight for positions in Melbourne as he secured eighth place on the grid, just one spot behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

With him readily admitting his team does not have one of the fastest cars in F1 right now, Albon says that the performance owed almost everything to the way that he and his engineers got on top of tyre temperatures on a day when others appeared to have tripped up in the cooler conditions.

"This whole weekend has been an absolute nightmare on the first timed lap," said the Thai driver. "I mean, proper sketchy driving, feeling like you have to go out of your comfort zone to get a lap time out of it.

"But, when I came into qualifying, it felt great. And then, once you get that confidence, and once you get that feeling of grip, you can just push the limits.

"Then it was a very smooth qualifying session. If you actually look at every lap, we just go a little bit faster, a little bit faster, chip away with it, and that was the result."

Albon said that the difficulty everyone has had switching tyres on in Melbourne has thrown some unpredictability into the weekend, which is something Williams has always been able to capitalise upon.

"We came into qualifying maybe thinking we were the ninth quickest for this circuit, and we are always hovering around that ninth and 10th position," he added.

"But I think when the track becomes unique, and look at this weekend, everyone's struggling with the tyres, it is all a little bit strange, we can then spring up some surprises and do a good job.

Alex Albon, Williams FW45

Alex Albon, Williams FW45

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

"When the weekends are a little bit more routine and predictable, maybe we get exposed a little bit. But that's what we live for. We've seen it last year as well.

"We take advantage of the odd races and we capitalise when others struggle. It's the same for us here."

Albon said that the Australian GP performance had shown, once again, how hard it is for everyone to understand the characteristics of Pirelli's F1 rubber.

"It's such a strange thing," he said. "Since the very beginning of Pirelli tyres, it's a dark art. Sometimes to drive quicker, you have to drive slower. And, if you push the limits too early in the lap, you pay for it at the end, so it's not always that obvious.

"The lap I did in Q3 was one of them, where it felt like I was on the limit, but never went over it. It had good grip for sector three as well. And it just clicks.

"A lot of the time when you are hot in your first few sectors, you lose it because you push too hard. Today wasn't one of those days."

The impressive Q3 comes after an encouraging start to the season for Williams, which is the second most improved team this year, in performance terms, compared to 2022.

Albon said that the Grove-based outfit was fired up by the promise shown at this stage of the campaign, with a solid development plan in place for the car.

"The motivation, when you know that there's a chance for points every weekend, it's exciting," he said.

"I live for that. The team lives for that as well. There's a great energy in the team. Hopefully we can keep this on and apply the pressure with the upgrades we've got coming and let's see. But for now, we can take this victory, the mini victory. It's a victory for us."

Additional reporting by Filip Cleeren

shares
comments

Related video

How Estrella Galicia is building a brand through F1 and MotoGP

Perez explains brake problem that left him "a passenger" in Australian GP Q1
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes has been talking up F1 struggles, says Alonso

Mercedes has been talking up F1 struggles, says Alonso

Formula 1
Australian GP

Mercedes has been talking up F1 struggles, says Alonso Mercedes has been talking up F1 struggles, says Alonso

Red Bull "didn't recognise" Ricciardo's F1 driving habits on return

Red Bull "didn't recognise" Ricciardo's F1 driving habits on return

Formula 1

Red Bull "didn't recognise" Ricciardo's F1 driving habits on return Red Bull "didn't recognise" Ricciardo's F1 driving habits on return

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Alex Albon More
Alex Albon
Why Jeddah changes could test F1 track limits rules

Why Jeddah changes could test F1 track limits rules

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Why Jeddah changes could test F1 track limits rules Why Jeddah changes could test F1 track limits rules

Williams winter F1 gains second only to Aston Martin - Albon

Williams winter F1 gains second only to Aston Martin - Albon

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Williams winter F1 gains second only to Aston Martin - Albon Williams winter F1 gains second only to Aston Martin - Albon

Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge

Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Williams launch

Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge Why Albon won't be "throwing around laptops" to gain a 2023 F1 edge

Williams More
Williams
Williams: Second most improved F1 car in 2023 a "nice surprise"

Williams: Second most improved F1 car in 2023 a "nice surprise"

Formula 1

Williams: Second most improved F1 car in 2023 a "nice surprise" Williams: Second most improved F1 car in 2023 a "nice surprise"

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

Williams not wedded to Mercedes for 2026 F1 engine supply

Williams not wedded to Mercedes for 2026 F1 engine supply

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Williams not wedded to Mercedes for 2026 F1 engine supply Williams not wedded to Mercedes for 2026 F1 engine supply

Latest news

F3 Australia: Bortoleto wins back-to-back feature races

F3 Australia: Bortoleto wins back-to-back feature races

F3 FIA F3
Melbourne

F3 Australia: Bortoleto wins back-to-back feature races F3 Australia: Bortoleto wins back-to-back feature races

IndyCar Texas: Dixon tops final practice at Texas Motor Speedway

IndyCar Texas: Dixon tops final practice at Texas Motor Speedway

INDY IndyCar
Texas

IndyCar Texas: Dixon tops final practice at Texas Motor Speedway IndyCar Texas: Dixon tops final practice at Texas Motor Speedway

Espargaro says aggression needed for MotoGP sprint caused Argentina crash

Espargaro says aggression needed for MotoGP sprint caused Argentina crash

MGP MotoGP
Argentinian GP

Espargaro says aggression needed for MotoGP sprint caused Argentina crash Espargaro says aggression needed for MotoGP sprint caused Argentina crash

Mir taken to hospital after Argentina MotoGP sprint race crash

Mir taken to hospital after Argentina MotoGP sprint race crash

MGP MotoGP
Argentinian GP

Mir taken to hospital after Argentina MotoGP sprint race crash Mir taken to hospital after Argentina MotoGP sprint race crash

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule How F1's new era has exposed the downside of its most important rule

What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1?

What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1? What next for Mercedes in its quest to get back to the top of F1?

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion Why Piastri’s F1 homecoming will be a landmark occasion

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023 The recent Australian GP form history that will boost Ferrari in F1 2023

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories The cycle of F1 upheaval Williams must end to rediscover past glories

The state of play in F1's technical silly season

The state of play in F1's technical silly season

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The state of play in F1's technical silly season The state of play in F1's technical silly season

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.