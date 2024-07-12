2025 British Grand Prix: How to get Silverstone tickets and when do they go on sale
Following the thrilling 2024 British Grand Prix, many will be hoping to get their hands on tickets to next year’s race. Here’s everything you need to know about tickets to the 2025 British Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Tickets for the 2025 British Grand Prix on 6 July are expected to go on sale in a few months following the sell-out 2024 race. Sunday’s grand prix sold out over the weekend after struggling to sell tickets on the run-up to the event.
Silverstone’s managing director Stuart Pringle cited Red Bull’s dominance as a reason for poor ticket sales, however, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton warned that promoters needed to make sure rising cost of tickets should not get out of hand by becoming too expensive for fans.
This year’s race winner said he believed the cost of tickets was “too high”, with Max Verstappen adding: "I don't think it's my fault. The F1 season is very exciting. There are a lot of teams fighting for wins now. If a promoter can't fill the seats and they blame it on someone, then I think they first have to look at themselves, what they're doing wrong. Because in other places it's quite easy to fill."
How to get tickets to the 2025 British Grand Prix
Although the tickets for the 2025 British GP are yet to go on sale, fans can now register their interest for tickets on the Silverstone website. The circuit is allowing fans to sign up to be the first to hear about when specific tickets such as grandstands and general admission access go on sale.
Tickets are expected to go on sale within the next couple of months, which is when they have normally gone on sale in previous years.
Watch: How Hamilton Triumphed Against the Odds - F1 British Grand Prix Analysis
The tickets for the 2024 race went on sale in September 2023, with the first being camping tickets which were released in mid-September. Silverstone Racing Club members were offered the first tickets, with Enclosure tickets offered three days later. Silverstone Racing Club memberships are limited and are currently both sold out.
The following day grandstand tickets were opened up to the public, with general admission tickets becoming available a week later.
The release schedule is yet to be announced for the 2025 British Grand Prix tickets.
How much will 2025 British Grand Prix tickets cost?
It is expected that the 2025 British GP tickets will be a tiered pricing system similar to previous years. Silverstone usually opens up the cheapest tickets to fans first before opening the next tier, until each tier is sold out.
Fans can get priority access if they are part of the Silverstone Racing Club, with 48-hour early access for Full Circuit Members and 24-hour access for Grid Members.
In 2024 children under 11 saw a 50% discount on tickets and those under two went free but were still required to have a ticket.
Fans of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, gathered at the stage
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
What are the different ticket options available for the 2025 British Grand Prix?
For the last grand prix F1 fans had the option to buy single-day tickets as well as three- and four-day options.
General admission tickets are the cheapest option available, with 2024 prices starting at £99 for Friday’s practice sessions. These tickets went up to £199 for just a single-day ticket for Sunday’s race.
General admission ticket holders are allowed into select areas around the track but do not have designated seating. These tickets allow fans the flexibility to move around the Silverstone circuit during the day.
There is also a general admission plus ticket which includes grandstand admission. These allow fans access to a select number of grandstands, including Abbey, Copse A, Copse C, Luffield Complex, Luffield Terrace and Stowe.
Grandstand tickets offer fans a guaranteed view of the track and a seat to watch all of the action. There are a host of grandstands around the circuit, with 2024 prices starting from £319 for seats in the Copse grandstands, but these can get as expensive as £709 for a four-day pass in the Hamilton Straight grandstand.
There is also a Roving Grandstands ticket option available for Friday and Saturday, which allow fans to move around the circuit to view the action from different grandstands. This is not available for the race day as grandstand tickets will sell out.
Peter Bonnington, Senior Race Engineer, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, 1st position, Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 3rd position, on the podium
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
The best views can be found on the Hamilton Straight, Luffield, Becketts and Stowe, but these are usually the first grandstands to fully sell out.
Enclosure and VIP packages offer a guaranteed seat in a grandstand, as well as access to a variety of lounge areas. Those with the more expensive tickets will also be able to see talks from special guests, which will not be seen on the main stage.
What was the cost of 2024 British Grand Prix tickets?
Here is a full starting price list for the 2024 British GP ticket prices when they went on sale. Silverstone tickets were part of dynamic pricing and resulted in some tickets seeing up to a £200 increase due to demand.
|Ticket type
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Three-Day
|Four-Day
|General Admission
|£99
|£129
|£199
|£239
|£339
|GA plus grandstand admission*
|-
|-
|-
|£349
|£449
|Roving Grandstand
|£149
|£199
|-
|-
|-
|Abbey A Grandstand
|-
|-
|£439
|£489
|£589
|Abbey B Grandstand
|-
|-
|-
|£539
|£639
|Becketts Grandstand
|-
|-
|£449
|£499
|£599
|Chapel Grandstand
|-
|-
|£319
|£369
|£469
|Club Corner A Grandstand
|-
|-
|£379
|£429
|£529
|Club Corner B Grandstand
|-
|-
|£379
|£429
|£529
|Club Corner C Grandstand
|-
|-
|£459
|£509
|£609
|Copse A Grandstand
|-
|-
|£319
|£369
|£469
|Copse B Grandstand
|-
|-
|£319
|£369
|£469
|Copse C Grandstand
|-
|-
|£319
|£369
|£469
|Copse D Grandstand
|-
|-
|£319
|£369
|£469
|Farm Curve Grandstand
|-
|-
|£309
|£359
|£459
|Hamilton Straight A Grandstand
|-
|-
|-
|£609
|£709
|Hamilton Straight B Grandstand
|-
|-
|-
|£489
|£589
|Luffield Grandstand
|-
|-
|£379
|£429
|£529
|Luffield Corner Grandstand
|-
|-
|£379
|£429
|£529
|National Pits Straight Grandstand
|-
|-
|£319
|£369
|£469
|Stirling A Grandstand
|-
|-
|£319
|£369
|£469
|Stirling B Grandstand
|-
|-
|£379
|£429
|£529
|Stowe A Grandstand
|-
|-
|£319
|£369
|£469
|Stowe B Grandstand
|-
|-
|£319
|£369
|£469
|Stowe C Grandstand
|-
|-
|£319
|£369
|£469
|The View Grandstand
|-
|-
|£379
|£429
|£529
|Vale Grandstand
|-
|-
|£319
|£369
|£469
|Village A Grandstand
|-
|-
|£379
|£429
|£529
|Village B Grandstand
|-
|-
|£379
|£429
|£529
|Woodcote A Grandstand
|-
|-
|£379
|£429
|£529
|Woodcote B Grandstand
|-
|-
|£379
|£429
|£529
|Woodcote C Grandstand
|-
|-
|£379
|£429
|£529
*General Admission plus grandstands included Abbey, Copse A, Copse C, Luffield Complex, Luffield Terrace and Stowe access
What was the cost of Enclosure and VIP tickets to the 2024 British Grand Prix?
|Ticket type
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Three-Day
|Four-Day
|Club Silverstone
|-
|-
|-
|£689
|£789
|Hangar Enclosure
|-
|-
|-
|£689
|£789
|International Paddock Enclosure
|-
|-
|-
|£849
|£949
|International Paddock Enclosure (Lakeside seats)
|-
|-
|-
|£849
|£949
|Mahiki T1 Enclosure
|-
|-
|-
|£689
|£789
|Mahiki VIP Enclosure
|-
|-
|-
|£1,199
|£1,299
|Village Enclosure
|£239
|£389
|£489
|£689
|£789
|Wellington Enclosure
|£319
|£469
|£569
|£849
|£949
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
IndyCar Iowa: McLaughlin fastest but spins in practice, Ericsson wrecks
WEC Sao Paulo: Toyota dominates second practice with 1-2
Montoya to drive Hollinger’s F1 Williams FW26 at Goodwood
Formula 1 drivers with the longest gap between their first and last wins
Autosport Plus
Exclusive interview: Adrian Newey explains his last Red Bull "work of art"
Jon Noble: The real choice Red Bull has to make about Perez’s F1 future
Verstappen should get comfortable with finishing second - consistency is what championships are built on
Repeated mistakes are costing Norris and McLaren too many F1 wins
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments