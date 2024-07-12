Tickets for the 2025 British Grand Prix on 6 July are expected to go on sale in a few months following the sell-out 2024 race. Sunday’s grand prix sold out over the weekend after struggling to sell tickets on the run-up to the event.

Silverstone’s managing director Stuart Pringle cited Red Bull’s dominance as a reason for poor ticket sales, however, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton warned that promoters needed to make sure rising cost of tickets should not get out of hand by becoming too expensive for fans.



This year’s race winner said he believed the cost of tickets was “too high”, with Max Verstappen adding: "I don't think it's my fault. The F1 season is very exciting. There are a lot of teams fighting for wins now. If a promoter can't fill the seats and they blame it on someone, then I think they first have to look at themselves, what they're doing wrong. Because in other places it's quite easy to fill."

How to get tickets to the 2025 British Grand Prix

Although the tickets for the 2025 British GP are yet to go on sale, fans can now register their interest for tickets on the Silverstone website. The circuit is allowing fans to sign up to be the first to hear about when specific tickets such as grandstands and general admission access go on sale.

Tickets are expected to go on sale within the next couple of months, which is when they have normally gone on sale in previous years.

The tickets for the 2024 race went on sale in September 2023, with the first being camping tickets which were released in mid-September. Silverstone Racing Club members were offered the first tickets, with Enclosure tickets offered three days later. Silverstone Racing Club memberships are limited and are currently both sold out.

The following day grandstand tickets were opened up to the public, with general admission tickets becoming available a week later.

The release schedule is yet to be announced for the 2025 British Grand Prix tickets.

How much will 2025 British Grand Prix tickets cost?

It is expected that the 2025 British GP tickets will be a tiered pricing system similar to previous years. Silverstone usually opens up the cheapest tickets to fans first before opening the next tier, until each tier is sold out.

Fans can get priority access if they are part of the Silverstone Racing Club, with 48-hour early access for Full Circuit Members and 24-hour access for Grid Members.

In 2024 children under 11 saw a 50% discount on tickets and those under two went free but were still required to have a ticket.

What are the different ticket options available for the 2025 British Grand Prix?

For the last grand prix F1 fans had the option to buy single-day tickets as well as three- and four-day options.

General admission tickets are the cheapest option available, with 2024 prices starting at £99 for Friday’s practice sessions. These tickets went up to £199 for just a single-day ticket for Sunday’s race.

General admission ticket holders are allowed into select areas around the track but do not have designated seating. These tickets allow fans the flexibility to move around the Silverstone circuit during the day.

There is also a general admission plus ticket which includes grandstand admission. These allow fans access to a select number of grandstands, including Abbey, Copse A, Copse C, Luffield Complex, Luffield Terrace and Stowe.

Grandstand tickets offer fans a guaranteed view of the track and a seat to watch all of the action. There are a host of grandstands around the circuit, with 2024 prices starting from £319 for seats in the Copse grandstands, but these can get as expensive as £709 for a four-day pass in the Hamilton Straight grandstand.

There is also a Roving Grandstands ticket option available for Friday and Saturday, which allow fans to move around the circuit to view the action from different grandstands. This is not available for the race day as grandstand tickets will sell out.

The best views can be found on the Hamilton Straight, Luffield, Becketts and Stowe, but these are usually the first grandstands to fully sell out.

Enclosure and VIP packages offer a guaranteed seat in a grandstand, as well as access to a variety of lounge areas. Those with the more expensive tickets will also be able to see talks from special guests, which will not be seen on the main stage.

What was the cost of 2024 British Grand Prix tickets?

Here is a full starting price list for the 2024 British GP ticket prices when they went on sale. Silverstone tickets were part of dynamic pricing and resulted in some tickets seeing up to a £200 increase due to demand.

Ticket type Friday Saturday Sunday Three-Day Four-Day General Admission £99 £129 £199 £239 £339 GA plus grandstand admission* - - - £349 £449 Roving Grandstand £149 £199 - - - Abbey A Grandstand - - £439 £489 £589 Abbey B Grandstand - - - £539 £639 Becketts Grandstand - - £449 £499 £599 Chapel Grandstand - - £319 £369 £469 Club Corner A Grandstand - - £379 £429 £529 Club Corner B Grandstand - - £379 £429 £529 Club Corner C Grandstand - - £459 £509 £609 Copse A Grandstand - - £319 £369 £469 Copse B Grandstand - - £319 £369 £469 Copse C Grandstand - - £319 £369 £469 Copse D Grandstand - - £319 £369 £469 Farm Curve Grandstand - - £309 £359 £459 Hamilton Straight A Grandstand - - - £609 £709 Hamilton Straight B Grandstand - - - £489 £589 Luffield Grandstand - - £379 £429 £529 Luffield Corner Grandstand - - £379 £429 £529 National Pits Straight Grandstand - - £319 £369 £469 Stirling A Grandstand - - £319 £369 £469 Stirling B Grandstand - - £379 £429 £529 Stowe A Grandstand - - £319 £369 £469 Stowe B Grandstand - - £319 £369 £469 Stowe C Grandstand - - £319 £369 £469 The View Grandstand - - £379 £429 £529 Vale Grandstand - - £319 £369 £469 Village A Grandstand - - £379 £429 £529 Village B Grandstand - - £379 £429 £529 Woodcote A Grandstand - - £379 £429 £529 Woodcote B Grandstand - - £379 £429 £529 Woodcote C Grandstand - - £379 £429 £529

*General Admission plus grandstands included Abbey, Copse A, Copse C, Luffield Complex, Luffield Terrace and Stowe access

What was the cost of Enclosure and VIP tickets to the 2024 British Grand Prix?