Formula 1 Spanish GP

2024 F1 Spanish GP results: Verstappen beats charging Norris

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Spanish Grand Prix, the 10th round of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Verstappen beat McLaren’s Lando Norris and the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton in the 66-lap race.

George Russell (Mercedes) led for a couple of laps at the start after a brave move around the outside of Verstappen and Norris, who ran wheel-to-wheel from the start on the long run to Turn 1.

But Verstappen passed Russell to take the lead as soon as DRS became available, as Norris opted to run long on the soft tyres that he started on, giving up his track position for a tyre delta advantage.

Norris had a great battle with Russell for second just after half distance and spent his final stint chasing Verstappen home.

2024 F1 Spanish Grand Prix results

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Chassis Engine
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 66

-

     2 25   Red Bull Red Bull
2 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 66

+2.219

2.219

 2.219   2 19   McLaren Mercedes
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 66

+17.790

17.790

 15.571   2 15   Mercedes Mercedes
4 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 66

+22.320

22.320

 4.530   2 12   Mercedes Mercedes
5 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 66

+22.709

22.709

 0.389   2 10   Ferrari Ferrari
6 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 66

+31.028

31.028

 8.319   2 8   Ferrari Ferrari
7 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 66

+33.760

33.760

 2.732   2 6   McLaren Mercedes
8 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 66

+59.524

59.524

 25.764   3 4   Red Bull Red Bull
9 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 66

+1'02.025

1'02.025

 2.501   2 2   Alpine Renault
10 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 66

+1'11.889

1'11.889

 9.864   2 1   Alpine Renault
11 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 66

+1'19.215

1'19.215

 7.326   2     Haas Ferrari
12 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 65

1 lap

     2     Aston Martin Mercedes
13 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 65

1 lap

     2     Sauber Ferrari
14 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 65

1 lap

     2     Aston Martin Mercedes
15 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 65

1 lap

     2     RB Red Bull
16 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 65

1 lap

     2     Sauber Ferrari
17 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 65

1 lap

     2     Haas Ferrari
18 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 65

1 lap

     2     Williams Mercedes
19 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 65

1 lap

     3     RB Red Bull
20 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 64

2 laps

     2     Williams Mercedes
2024 F1 Spanish Grand Prix report

Polesitter Norris led the charge to Turn 1 and although the faster-starting Verstappen had the inside line, after Norris squeezed him towards the grass away from the startline, a bold Russell swept around both to lead thanks to a powerful double slipstream from the cars in front.

Verstappen held second, with Norris falling from first to third. Hamilton ran fourth from the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who were followed by Pierre Gasly (Alpine) and Oscar Piastri (McLaren).

Sainz passed Leclerc at Turn 1 for fifth after a brush of wheels that caused Sainz to use the run-off.

Verstappen used his DRS to get a great run on Russell at the start of lap three, and battled his way past around the outside of Turn 1 as Russell opted to go to the inside to defend.

Verstappen extended his lead to 4.5s over Russell ahead of the first round of pitstops, despite a moment at Turn 8 on lap 12.

Russell was the first of the top six to stop on lap 16, but suffered a slow right-rear change, and rejoined just ahead of Sainz. That released Norris to close slightly on Verstappen, whose response was to pit on lap 18, putting Norris back into the lead.

Hamilton passed Sainz for sixth with a tight move at Turn 1 on lap 19 and immediately set fastest lap. Verstappen lost time passing Piastri at Turn 7, who then pitted from fourth.

Norris ran even longer to lap 23, rejoining in sixth on fresh mediums. Leclerc led for a lap before making his first stop, which handed the lead back to Verstappen, who was 5s clear of Russell, Hamilton, Sainz and Norris.

Norris set fastest lap and passed Sainz for fourth on lap 27. Piastri, who was on a similar strategy, proved the McLaren could pass a Red Bull by DRS-ing past Sergio Perez for ninth.

Norris DRS-ed past Hamilton on lap 32, elevating him to third, while team-mate Piastri made similar progress and moved up to seventh by half distance.

Norris pulled a great move on Russell for second at Turn 3, but Russell regained his advantage around the outside of Turn 4, before Norris made the move stick at Turn 7. Russell pitted on lap 37 for hards.

Verstappen’s lead over Norris diminished from over 9s to 4.4s during this stint, as Hamilton was the next frontrunner to make his second and final stop, switching to softs.

Verstappen also opted for softs when he stopped on lap 45, putting Norris into the lead with 21 laps to go. Norris pitted for softs a couple of laps later, just rejoining ahead of Russell in second with an 8s gap to Verstappen.

Norris pushed hard from the start of his final stint, taking 2s out of him in three laps, forcing Verstappen to respond by raising his pace. The gap stabilised at 5s as the laps ticked down, and Norris was left to rue the track position he lost at the start after starting from pole.

Despite a final push by Norris, Verstappen won by 2.2s. Hamilton passed Russell for third on lap 52.

Leclerc (on softs) passed Sainz (on hards) for fifth with 11 laps remaining but Leclerc just fell short in his pursuit of Russell by 0.3s at the finish.

Piastri finished seventh ahead of a three-stopping Perez, who passed Gasly in the final stages, the latter doing well to recover from a slow first stop. Esteban Ocon’s Alpine rounded out the point scorers.

2024 F1 Spanish Grand Prix fastest laps

   
1
 - 
3
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Lap Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 51

1'17.115

   217.405
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 54

+0.661

1'17.776

 0.661 215.557
3 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 51

+0.670

1'17.785

 0.009 215.532
4 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 46

+0.694

1'17.809

 0.024 215.466
5 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 56

+0.759

1'17.874

 0.065 215.286
6 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 52

+0.782

1'17.897

 0.023 215.222
7 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 50

+1.175

1'18.290

 0.393 214.142
8 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 50

+1.219

1'18.334

 0.044 214.022
9 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 39

+1.424

1'18.539

 0.205 213.463
10 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 49

+1.494

1'18.609

 0.070 213.273
11 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 50

+1.656

1'18.771

 0.162 212.834
12 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 54

+1.867

1'18.982

 0.211 212.266
13 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 51

+1.930

1'19.045

 0.063 212.096
14 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 45

+2.017

1'19.132

 0.087 211.863
15 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 50

+2.203

1'19.318

 0.186 211.366
16 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 56

+2.332

1'19.447

 0.129 211.023
17 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 61

+2.335

1'19.450

 0.003 211.015
18 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 13

+2.493

1'19.608

 0.158 210.596
19 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 33

+2.690

1'19.805

 0.197 210.077
20 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 38

+3.057

1'20.172

 0.367 209.115
Charles Bradley
Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari
