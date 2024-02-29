All Series
Formula 1 Bahrain GP

2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Lewis Hamilton leads practice on Thursday

Lewis Hamilton was quickest in Bahrain Grand Prix practice for Mercedes, ahead of the opening round of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W15

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W15

Erik Junius

RB’s Daniel Ricciardo was quickest in Free Practice 1, while Hamilton paced FP2 with a fastest time of the day of 1m30.374s.

Bahrain GP FP1 results: Ricciardo fastest from Norris

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 23

1'32.869

   209.792
2 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 25

+0.032

1'32.901

 0.032 209.720
3 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 25

+0.244

1'33.113

 0.212 209.242
4 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 24

+0.314

1'33.183

 0.070 209.085
5 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 20

+0.324

1'33.193

 0.010 209.062
6 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 21

+0.369

1'33.238

 0.045 208.962
7 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 25

+0.382

1'33.251

 0.013 208.932
8 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 24

+0.399

1'33.268

 0.017 208.894
9 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 22

+0.433

1'33.302

 0.034 208.818
10 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 21

+0.485

1'33.354

 0.052 208.702
11 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 26

+0.516

1'33.385

 0.031 208.633
12 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 24

+0.544

1'33.413

 0.028 208.570
13 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 17

+0.714

1'33.583

 0.170 208.191
14 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 20

+0.999

1'33.868

 0.285 207.559
15 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 16

+1.054

1'33.923

 0.055 207.438
16 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 19

+1.344

1'34.213

 0.290 206.799
17 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 21

+1.938

1'34.807

 0.594 205.503
18 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 24

+2.275

1'35.144

 0.337 204.775
19 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 25

+4.608

1'37.477

 2.333 199.874
20 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 27

+5.069

1'37.938

 0.461 198.934
View full results  

What happened in Bahrain GP Free Practice 1?

This full-daylight session was topped by Ricciardo, who lapped in 1m32.869s – 0.032s ahead of Lando Norris (McLaren).

The top four, which included their team-mates Oscar Piastri (McLaren) and Yuki Tsunoda (RB), all used soft tyres to lead the way.

Best of the medium-shod runners was Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), who was three tenths off the pace, and 0.045s ahead of reigning world champion Max Verstappen (Red Bull). The medium runners were closely matched, with George Russell (Mercedes) and Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) all within a tenth of Alonso’s best time.

Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas (Sauber) rounded out the top 10.

Haas suffered an awful session, with Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg over 2s off their nearest rivals and 4.6s away from the overall pace.

Bahrain GP FP2 results: Hamilton fastest from Russell

Pos  Nº Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Gap   Laps 
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'30.374   25
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'30.580 0.206 23
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'30.660 0.286 22
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'30.769 0.395 25
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'30.784 0.410 27
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'30.851 0.477 25
27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'30.884 0.510 23
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'30.891 0.517 26
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'31.113 0.739 26
10  11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'31.115 0.741 26
11  23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'31.333 0.959 26
12  3 Daniel Ricciardo RB/Honda RBPT 1'31.516 1.142 26
13  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'31.715 1.341 27
14  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'31.764 1.390 27
15  22 Yuki Tsunoda RB/Honda RBPT 1'31.881 1.507 29
16  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'31.951 1.577 25
17  77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber/Ferrari 1'32.001 1.627 24
18  31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'32.027 1.653 25
19  24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber/Ferrari 1'32.048 1.674 28
20  4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'32.608 2.234 25

What happened in Bahrain GP Free Practice 2?

Under the floodlights as darkness descended on the Persian Gulf island state, Hamilton set the pace straight from the start on softs at 1m30.751s, initially two tenths clear of Alonso and Leclerc.

Verstappen was only fourth after his first soft run – although he improved to third after taking a second push lap but was still four tenths off the pace. Hamilton’s team-mate Russell, meanwhile, had a small fire break out underneath the front floor of his car after some excessive sparking from its skidplate.

Hamilton bolted on a second set of softs just before the halfway point to record a faster time of 1m30.374s, four tenths clear of Ferrari’s testing pacesetter Carlos Sainz and Piastri. Russell and Alonso then jumped up to second and third respectively on their second runs on fresh rubber.

Verstappen could only manage sixth, 0.477s down on Hamilton, from Hulkenberg – as Haas enjoyed a much more competitive session – Lance Stroll (Aston), Leclerc and Sergio Perez (Red Bull).

Norris aborted his qualifying sim lap, and languished in last place, over 2s off the pace.

