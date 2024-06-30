All Series
Results
Formula 1 Austrian GP

2024 F1 Austrian GP results: Russell wins as Verstappen, Norris collide

Mercedes’ George Russell won the Austrian Grand Prix, the 11th round of the 2024 Formula 1 world championship, after Max Verstappen and Lando Norris collided.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, the rest of the field on the opening lap

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, the rest of the field on the opening lap

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Russell was joined on the podium by McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

Verstappen’s first issue was a near-miss with Norris as he exited his pitbox in the first cycle of stops, but stewards decided it wasn’t worthy of a penalty.

A slow second stop for Verstappen put Norris right on his tail with 15 laps to go.

Norris lunged ahead at Turn 3 on lap 59, but had to give the position back as he ran wide. But their lead battle exploded at the same spot a few laps later, the pair colliding at Turn 3 and both receiving punctures.

That opened the door for Russell to inherit the second F1 victory of his career.

2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix results

   
1
 - 
5
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Chassis Engine
1 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 71

-

     2 25   Mercedes Mercedes
2 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 71

+1.906

1.906

 1.906   2 18   McLaren Mercedes
3 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 71

+4.533

4.533

 2.627   2 15   Ferrari Ferrari
4 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 71

+23.142

23.142

 18.609   2 12   Mercedes Mercedes
5 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 71

+37.253

37.253

 14.111   3 10   Red Bull Red Bull
6 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 71

+54.088

54.088

 16.835   2 8   Haas Ferrari
7 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 71

+54.672

54.672

 0.584   2 6   Red Bull Red Bull
8 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 71

+1'00.355

1'00.355

 5.683   2 4   Haas Ferrari
9 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 71

+1'01.169

1'01.169

 0.814   2 2   RB Red Bull
10 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 71

+1'01.766

1'01.766

 0.597   2 1   Alpine Renault
11 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 71

+1'07.056

1'07.056

 5.290   4     Ferrari Ferrari
12 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 71

+1'08.325

1'08.325

 1.269   2     Alpine Renault
13 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 70

1 lap

     2     Aston Martin Mercedes
14 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 70

1 lap

     2     RB Red Bull
15 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 70

1 lap

     2     Williams Mercedes
16 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 70

1 lap

     2     Sauber Ferrari
17 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 70

1 lap

     2     Sauber Ferrari
18 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 70

1 lap

     3     Aston Martin Mercedes
19 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 69

2 laps

     3     Williams Mercedes
dnf United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 64

 

     3   Collision McLaren Mercedes
View full results  

2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix report

Polesitter Verstappen led the charge to Turn 1, leading Norris and Russell. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) battled hard with Sainz over the opening corners, while Piastri’s McLaren was forced wide at Turn 4 by Red Bull’s Sergio Perez on the first lap and dropped back to seventh.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was forced to pit after contract with Piastri at the first corner and he required a new front wing.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

As Verstappen rapidly pulled out of the DRS range of Norris, Hamilton passed Russell for third at Turn 3 on lap three, but Russell repassed him at the following corner.

Sainz passed Hamilton for fourth at Turn 3 on lap seven, after Lewis was told to let him through by the team, while Piastri impressively drove around the outside of Perez at Turn 6 a lap later.

Hamilton was the first of the frontrunners to pit on lap 22, but crossed the white line at the pitlane entry, followed in by Perez. Hamilton received a 5s penalty for his transgression, while Perez was also given an extra 5s for speeding in the pitlane.

Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin punted Zhou Guanyu (Sauber) off at Turn 3 on lap 20 and received a 10s penalty.

Verstappen led by 5.7s as the two leaders opted to stop on the same lap, with Norris having to brake to avoid Verstappen as he left his box, which promoted Piastri to the lead. Piastri pitted a couple of laps later, rejoining sixth.

Verstappen was investigated for an unsafe release, and sprinted to a 7s lead, but was cleared by the stewards. Russell ran third, opting for more mediums on this stint, as everyone else switched to hards.

Russell kicked off the second pitstop cycle on lap 47, switching on to hards. Piastri passed Hamilton for a net fifth a lap later.

Verstappen pitted from the lead on lap 51 with a 7.4s lead, but lost time as the left-rear tyre wouldn’t come off at the first attempt, and Red Bull then had to hold him to allow Norris past in the lane. That put Norris – who had fresh mediums compared to Verstappen’s used rubber – within 3s.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Verstappen locked up and almost went off at Turn 4 on his out lap, which helped put Norris into his DRS range on lap 54. He got close at Turn 3 on the following tour, forcing Verstappen – who complained of “no grip” – to defend in the braking zone.

Norris dived ahead at Turn 3 on lap 59 but had to give the position back as he ran wide into the run-off, the stewards noting that he exceeded track limits.

Four laps later, Norris lunged him again at Turn 3, but Verstappen went off the track at the exit.

On the following lap they collided at Turn 3, both of them sustaining punctures and crawling back to the pits. Norris was forced out with damage from the clash.

That gifted Russell the lead, as the virtual safety car was required to clean the track. He led Piastri by 3s, who had Sainz close behind. Hamilton ran fourth, with Verstappen rejoining sixth after changing his punctured left-rear tyre, but got a 10s penalty for causing the collision.

Russell inherited a 2.6s win over Piastri, Sainz, Hamilton and Verstappen. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) beat Perez in the battle for sixth, ahead of Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Daniel Ricciardo (RB) and Pierre Gasly (Alpine).

2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix fastest laps

   
1
 - 
3
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Lap Time Interval km/h
1 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 70

1'07.694

   229.633
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 68

+0.025

1'07.719

 0.025 229.548
3 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 53

+0.322

1'08.016

 0.297 228.546
4 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 56

+1.003

1'08.697

 0.681 226.280
5 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 48

+1.470

1'09.164

 0.467 224.752
6 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari 56

+1.588

1'09.282

 0.118 224.369
7 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 61

+1.868

1'09.562

 0.280 223.466
8 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 55

+1.890

1'09.584

 0.022 223.396
9 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 45

+1.915

1'09.609

 0.025 223.315
10 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 45

+1.955

1'09.649

 0.040 223.187
11 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 56

+2.000

1'09.694

 0.045 223.043
12 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 45

+2.431

1'10.125

 0.431 221.672
13 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 54

+2.449

1'10.143

 0.018 221.615
14 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 51

+2.521

1'10.215

 0.072 221.388
15 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 54

+2.624

1'10.318

 0.103 221.064
16 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 41

+2.670

1'10.364

 0.046 220.919
17 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 60

+2.712

1'10.406

 0.042 220.788
18 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 49

+2.732

1'10.426

 0.020 220.725
19 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 48

+2.755

1'10.449

 0.023 220.653
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 54

+2.776

1'10.470

 0.021 220.587
View full results

2024 F1 Austrian Grand Prix tyre history

   
1
 - 
3
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine 1 2 3 4 5
1 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes
M : 22
M : 24
H : 25
    
2 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes
M : 25
H : 26
M : 20
    
3 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari
M : 22
H : 25
M : 24
    
4 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes
M : 21
H : 32
M : 18
    
5 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull
M : 23
H : 28
M : 16
S : 10
  
6 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari
M : 11
H : 28
H : 32
    
7 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull
M : 21
H : 30
M : 25
    
8 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari
M : 10
H : 28
H : 33
    
9 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull
M : 10
H : 27
H : 34
    
10 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault
M : 20
H : 22
M : 29
    
11 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari
M : 1
H : 15
M : 17
M : 19
M : 26
12 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault
M : 19
H : 24
M : 28
    
13 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes
M : 21
M : 23
H : 28
    
14 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull
M : 21
H : 23
H : 26
    
15 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes
M : 12
H : 27
H : 31
    
16 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari
M : 19
H : 23
H : 28
    
17 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari
H : 28
M : 23
H : 19
    
18 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes
M : 14
M : 25
H : 34
S : 2
  
19 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes
M : 1
M : 25
H : 29
M : 21
  
20 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes
M : 23
H : 28
M : 13
    
View full results  

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
