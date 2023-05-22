2023 F1 Monaco GP – How to watch, session timings and more

Following flooding in the Emilia-Romagna region last week, F1 called off its Imola race weekend to create an impromptu break in the calendar.

But F1 moves on to what would have been the middle leg of a triple-header, the iconic Monaco GP, which remains unchanged on the 26-28 May.

The knock-on effect will mean almost all F1 teams will debut major upgrades in Monaco, and next weekend at the Spanish GP, including Mercedes which teased a radical overhaul of its F1 car.

Monaco had already been pinpointed as a round Red Bull’s domination could be broken after the reigning F1 world champions recorded its four 12- in the opening five rounds in Miami last time out.

Verstappen leads the drivers’ standings by 14 points over Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, while in Miami Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso picked up his fourth podium of the year.

Full 2023 Monaco GP session timings

Friday 26 May 2023

Free Practice 1: 12:30 pm-1:30 pm BST (1:30 pm-2:30 pm local)

Free Practice 2: 4:00 pm-5:00 pm BST (5:00 pm-6:00 pm local)

Saturday 27 May 2023

Free Practice 3: 11:30 am-12:30 pm BST (12:30 pm-1:30 pm local)

Qualifying: 3:00 pm-4:00 pm BST (4:00 pm-5:00 pm local)

Sunday 28 May 2023

Race: 2:00 pm BST (3:00 pm local)

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is only broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a monthly membership of £34.99.

Fans wanting to watch the race for free will have to wait until Saturday night (qualifying) or Sunday night (grand prix) to see the highlights on Channel 4.

How can I watch the Monaco GP?

Channel: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event

Channel numbers - Sky: 406 and 401

Channel numbers - Virgin Media: 506 and 501

Sky Sports has live and exclusive broadcasting rights in the United Kingdom, with the build-up to the F1 Monaco GP race starting from 12:30 pm on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event ahead of lights out at 2:00 pm.

When can I watch the Monaco GP highlights?

Channel: Channel 4

Start time: Qualifying – 7:30 pm Saturday, Grand Prix – 6:30 pm Sunday

Channel 4 has the rights to show the Monaco GP highlights of qualifying and the full grand prix.

Will the Monaco GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live or 5 Live Sports Extra stations and via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of the Monaco GP will start at 2:00 pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the Monaco GP

Monaco is set for dry and sunny conditions throughout the race weekend, with a low chance of rain. Highs of 23 degrees Celsius are predicted on Sunday for the start of the race, with sunny conditions and a very small chance of rain.