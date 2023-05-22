F1 critics should not be “selfish” with views, says Domenicali
Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali says no one in the series needs to be “selfish” in criticising efforts to improve the show.
Despite F1's dramatic boost in popularity under owner Liberty Media, there has been some kickback from drivers about certain aspects of grand prix weekends.
As well as some disapproval of the recent Miami pre-race entertainment show, F1's switch to a sprint race format at several weekends has not been universally popular.
Most recently, double world champion Max Verstappen suggested that if F1 continues down the path of more sprint races as part of a big expansion of the calendar, then he would have to consider his long-term future in F1.
But Domenicali, who helped lead the push to introduce sprint races, thinks it is wrong that individuals should criticise aspects of F1 that have helped make it more popular – and inevitably lift the popularity levels of everyone involved.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, Domenicali said: "I don't want a society in which people cannot say what they want. But drivers sometimes need to remember that they are part of a broader picture. We don't need to be selfish.
"They are part of this sport and this business, and it grows because we are thinking bigger.
"Sometimes being out of our comfort zone is not easy, but we cannot be lazy or complacent – just as we can review some of the specifics of the sprint weekend format at the end of the season once we have tried it out on the intended six occasions. We won't have sprints every weekend, either.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
Photo by: Alexander Trienitz / Motorsport Images
"But we have a new audience and need to provide value for money every session, not let everyone drive around in circles for the sole benefit of engineers and drivers."
Verstappen's comments about questioning his own future in F1 amid ideas like the sprint race grabbed plenty of headlines earlier this year.
Domenicali has played down talk that the Dutchman wants to walk from the series, having made sure to speak to him ahead of the most recent race in Miami.
"I discussed the issues with Max (before the last race in Miami)," added Domenicali. "He said he loved the sport and what he was doing.
"He is world champion and is fighting for a third title. He was born in a car. I would say he is likely to stay longer than me. It's not a problem."
Why creating a Silicon Valley-style campus matters so much to Mercedes F1
2023 F1 Monaco GP – How to watch, session timings and more
Latest news
Cost cap tweak opens door for Mercedes biofuel switch for F1 trucks
Cost cap tweak opens door for Mercedes biofuel switch for F1 trucks Cost cap tweak opens door for Mercedes biofuel switch for F1 trucks
Toyota WEC drivers welcome Le Mans tyre warmer U-turn
Toyota WEC drivers welcome Le Mans tyre warmer U-turn Toyota WEC drivers welcome Le Mans tyre warmer U-turn
Why MotoGP races have become so chaotic
Why MotoGP races have become so chaotic Why MotoGP races have become so chaotic
Steiner: Ferrari F1 parts make Haas concept change difficult
Steiner: Ferrari F1 parts make Haas concept change difficult Steiner: Ferrari F1 parts make Haas concept change difficult
Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?
Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks? Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?
The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery
The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery
The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades
The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades
What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team
What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team
Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries
Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries Why it's too early for AlphaTauri to consider releasing de Vries
How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius
How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius How McLaren missteps scuppered three F1 cars and drove away its genius
The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms
The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms The bigger play behind Alpine’s ‘amateurish’ F1 criticisms
The new technology with potential to revolutionise F1's spectacle
The new technology with potential to revolutionise F1's spectacle The new technology with potential to revolutionise F1's spectacle
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.