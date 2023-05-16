Subscribe
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP News

2023 F1 Emilia Romagna GP – How to watch, session timings and more 

Formula 1 begins a triple-header with its first trip to mainland Europe for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the sixth round of the 2023 season. 

Haydn Cobb
By:
Ferrari fans fill the air with smoke

After darting across the globe, F1 heads to Italy and the iconic Imola for the start of the European stretch of the season and the next major race plotted to host a raft of car updates all over the pitlane. 

Mercedes has teased a radical overhaul of its F1 car will begin this weekend, while almost all other teams are expected to deliver upgrades following both the spring break and the Azerbaijan-Miami double-header. 

But the focus will be on if any teams can catch Red Bull after it recorded its fourth 1-2 in the opening five rounds in Miami last time out, as Max Verstappen charged from ninth on the grid to his third win of the season. 

Verstappen leads the drivers’ standings by 14 points over Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, while in Miami Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso picked up his fourth podium of the year. 

Full 2023 Emilia Romagna GP session timings 

  • Friday 19 May 2023 

Free Practice 1: 12:30pm-1:30pm BST (1:30pm-2:30pm local)
Free Practice 2: 4:00pm-5:00pm BST (5:00pm-6:00pm local) 

  • Saturday 20 May 2023 

Free Practice 3: 11:30am-12:30pm BST (12:30pm-1:30pm local)
Qualifying: 3:00pm-4:00pm BST (4:00pm-5:00pm local) 

  • Sunday 21 May 2023 

Race: 2:00pm BST (3:00pm local) 

How can I watch Formula 1? 

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is only broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK. 

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month. 

Fans wanting to watch the race for free will have to wait until the Saturday night (qualifying) or Sunday night (grand prix) to see the highlights on Channel 4.

How can I watch the Emilia Romagna GP?  

  • Channel: Sky Sports F1 HD
  • Channel numbers - Sky: 406 and 401
  • Channel numbers - Virgin Media: 506 and 501 

Sky Sports has live and exclusive broadcasting rights in the United Kingdom, with the build-up to the F1 Emilia RomagnaGP race starting from 12:30pm on Sky Sports F1 ahead of lights out at 2:00pm.

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

When can I watch the Emilia Romagna GP highlights? 

  • Channel: Channel 4
  • Start time: Qualifying – 7:30pm Saturday, Grand Prix – 6:30pm Sunday

Channel 4 has the rights to show the Emilia Romagna GP highlights of qualifying and the full grand prix. 

Will the Emilia Romagna GP be on the radio? 

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and the race for the 2023 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live or 5 Live Sports Extra stations and via the BBC Sport website. 

Coverage of the Emilia Romagna GP will start at 1:45pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app. 

Weather forecast for the Emilia Romagna GP

While there are some concerns about heavy storms early in the week, Imola is set for mild and mixed conditions throughout the race weekend, with a moderate chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday. Highs of 21 degrees Celsius are predicted on Sunday for the start of the race, with sunny conditions and a threat of showers.

Most F1 Emilia Romagna GP wins

