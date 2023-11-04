Subscribe
Formula 1 Brazilian GP
Results

2023 F1 Brazilian GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won Saturday’s Brazilian Grand Prix sprint event, passing polewinner Lando Norris of McLaren at the start of the 24-lap race.

Charles Bradley
Author Charles Bradley
Updated
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, the rest of the field at the start of the Sprint race

Verstappen jumped ahead of Norris at the first corner to win the final sprint event of the season by over 4s.

Norris and George Russell (Mercedes) then swapped second place in the early stages, which allowed Verstappen to pull away.

The second Red Bull of Sergio Perez also passed Russell to come through and finish third behind Norris.

2023 F1 Brazilian GP sprint results

Cla  Nº Driver  Car / Engine   Laps   Gap 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 24 -
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 24 -4.287
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 24 -13.617
63 George Russell Mercedes 24 -25.879
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 24 -28.560
22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 24 -29.210
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 24 -34.726
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 24 -35.106
3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 24 -35.303
10  81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 24 -38.219
11  14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 24 -39.061
12  18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 24 -39.478
13  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 24 -40.621
14  31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 24 -42.848
15  23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 24 -43.394
16  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 24 -56.507
17  24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 24 -58.723
18  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 24 -1'00.330
19  77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 24 -1'00.749
20  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 24 -1'00.945

How the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP sprint unfolded

Norris led the charge to Turn 1 from pole position but Verstappen sent his car past him down the inside of the Senna Esses, as Russell did likewise to sprint past Perez for third.

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) passed Perez for fourth around the outside of Descida do Lago and then Russell passed Norris for second at Bico de Pato. Hamilton and Perez swapped places on lap two, with Perez making it stick a lap later – with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc also getting involved.

Norris repassed Russell for second on lap five, with Perez picking off Russell three laps later – but the Mercedes driver quickly grabbed the spot back. Perez tried again two laps later and managed to keep the position this time.

Verstappen only pulled 2s clear of Norris with six laps to go, having managed his tyres through the high-speed corners, as third-placed Perez finished well ahead of Russell.

Hamilton was passed by Leclerc with three laps remaining and then Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) followed suit a lap later.

The best battle on track was for the final point in eighth, as Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz battled hard to keep Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri) and Oscar Piastri (McLaren) behind him. Piastri passed Ricciardo on lap 15, which allowed Sainz to pull clear, but Ricciardo retook Piastri with two laps to go.

Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) surged through the field after his qualifying shunt with Esteban Ocon (Alpine) to finish 11th, right on Piastri’s tail – despite briefly getting ahead at the start of the final lap.

2023 F1 Brazilian GP sprint fastest laps

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Kp/h 
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'14.422   208.438
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'14.540 0.118 208.108
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'14.647 0.225 207.810
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'15.008 0.586 206.809
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'15.209 0.787 206.257
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'15.276 0.854 206.073
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'15.362 0.940 205.838
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'15.411 0.989 205.704
3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'15.460 1.038 205.571
10  81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'15.463 1.041 205.562
11  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'15.464 1.042 205.560
12  18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'15.467 1.045 205.552
13  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'15.472 1.050 205.538
14  14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'15.477 1.055 205.524
15  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'15.496 1.074 205.473
16  22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'15.532 1.110 205.375
17  31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'15.536 1.114 205.364
18  23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'15.598 1.176 205.195
19  77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'15.738 1.316 204.816
20  24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'15.837 1.415 204.549

What happened in Brazilian GP sprint shootout qualifying?

Norris took pole, ahead of Verstappen and Perez.

Brazilian GP sprint shootout results: Norris on pole from Verstappen

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay
[s]  
1 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'10.622 -
2 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'10.683 0.061
3 11  Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'10.756 0.134
4 63  George Russell Mercedes 1'10.857 0.235
5 44  Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'10.940 0.318
6 22  Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'11.019 0.397
7 16  Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'11.077 0.455
8 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'11.122 0.500
9 55  Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'11.126 0.504
10 81  Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'11.189 0.567
11 20  Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'11.727 1.105
12 27  Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'11.752 1.130
13 10  Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'11.822 1.200
14 77  Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'11.872 1.250
15 14  Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes - -
16 31  Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'12.388 1.766
17 18  Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'12.482 1.860
18 24  Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'12.497 1.875
19 23  Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'12.525 1.903
20 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'12.615 1.993

What happened in Brazilian GP SQ1?

Sainz set the fastest time of 1m11.796s, under a tenth clear of Norris, Hamilton and Verstappen.

Falling at the first hurdle were Ocon – who shunted heavily after clipping Alonso at the bottom of the Senna Esses, which red flagged the session – Lance Stroll (Aston), Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo), Alex Albon (Williams) and Logan Sargeant (Williams).

Brazilian GP SQ1 results: Sainz fastest from Norris

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'11.796   4
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'11.824 0.028 6
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'11.870 0.074 5
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'11.888 0.092 7
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'11.976 0.180 5
20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'12.058 0.262 4
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'12.107 0.311 6
27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'12.136 0.340 4
3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'12.175 0.379 5
10  11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'12.218 0.422 7
11  14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'12.224 0.428 6
12  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'12.229 0.433 5
13  77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'12.303 0.507 5
14  81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'12.356 0.560 6
15  22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'12.358 0.562 6
16  31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'12.388 0.592 5
17  18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'12.482 0.686 6
18  24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'12.497 0.701 5
19  23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'12.525 0.729 5
20  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'12.615 0.819 6

What happened in Brazilian GP SQ2?

Norris set the quickest time of 1m11.221s, 0.009s ahead of Perez.

Knocked out at this point were the Haases of Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg, Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) and Alonso, who didn’t go out after his SQ1 shunt.

Brazilian GP SQ2 results: Norris fastest from Perez

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'11.221   6
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'11.230 0.009 6
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'11.262 0.041 6
3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'11.423 0.202 3
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'11.473 0.252 6
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'11.476 0.255 6
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'11.491 0.270 6
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'11.516 0.295 6
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'11.648 0.427 5
10  22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'11.676 0.455 3
11  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'11.727 0.506 6
12  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'11.752 0.531 6
13  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'11.822 0.601 3
14  77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'11.872 0.651 3

What happened in Brazilian Grand Prix SQ3?

Norris grabbed pole with a lap of 1m10.622s, 0.061s ahead of Verstappen.

Perez was a tenth off in third, ahead of the Mercedes duo of Russell and Hamilton.

Tsunoda qualified sixth from Leclerc, Ricciardo, Sainz and Piastri.

Brazilian GP SQ3 results: Norris takes sprint pole

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'10.622   3
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'10.683 0.061 3
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'10.756 0.134 3
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'10.857 0.235 3
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'10.940 0.318 3
22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'11.019 0.397 3
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'11.077 0.455 3
3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'11.122 0.500 3
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'11.126 0.504 3
10  81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'11.189 0.567 3
