2023 F1 Bahrain GP – How to watch, session timings and more

Straight off the back of pre-season testing, F1 stays in Bahrain for the opening grand prix of a 23-race season which concludes in Abu Dhabi in late November.

Red Bull impressed at the three-day test, meaning it is up to the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes to take the challenge to the reigning world champions.

PLUS: How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing

Aston Martin and Alpine also caught the eye during testing, but it was tough going for McLaren who struggled for reliability and performance.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and Williams’ Logan Sargeant will make their F1 race debuts in Bahrain, while Nyck de Vries begins his rookie F1 campaign with AlphaTauri and Nico Hulkenberg returns to the series at Haas following three years on the sidelines.

Felipe Drugovich could also make his F1 race debut this weekend if he needs to stand in for the injured Lance Stroll at Aston Martin. The Brazilian took part in the pre-season test alongside new signing Fernando Alonso in Stroll’s absence due to a training accident on a bicycle.

Felipe Drugovich, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Full 2023 Abu Dhabi GP session timings

Friday 3rd March 2023

Free Practice 1: 11:30am-12:30pm GMT (2:30pm-3:30pm local)

Free Practice 2: 3:00pm-4:00pm GMT (6:00pm-7:00pm local)

Saturday 4th March 2023

Free Practice 3: 11:30am-12:30pm GMT (2:30pm-3:30pm local)

Qualifying: 3:00pm-4:00pm GMT (6:00pm-7:00pm local)

Sunday 5th March 2023

Race: 3:00pm GMT (6:00pm local)

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is only broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £24 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

Fans wanting to watch the race for free will have to wait until the Saturday night (qualifying) or Sunday night (race) to see the highlights on Channel 4.

How can I watch the Bahrain GP?

Channel: Sky Sports F1 HD and Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports F1 HD and Sky Sports Main Event Channel numbers - Sky: 406 and 401

- Sky: 406 and 401 Channel numbers - Virgin Media: 506 and 501

Sky Sports has live and exclusive broadcasting rights in the United Kingdom, with the build-up to the F1 Bahrain GP race starting from 1:30pm on Sky Sports F1 and 2:00pm on Sky Sports Main Event ahead of lights out at 3:00pm.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Ferrari

When can I watch the Bahrain GP highlights?

Channel: Channel 4

Channel 4 Start time: Qualifying – 7:30pm Saturday, Race – 9:00pm Sunday

Channel 4 has the rights to show the Bahrain GP highlights of qualifying and the full grand prix.

Will the Bahrain GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live or 5 Live Sports Extra stations and via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of the Bahrain GP will start at 2:45pm GMT on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the Bahrain GP

The Bahrain International Circuit is set for warm and sunny conditions throughout the race weekend, with a low chance of rain. Highs of 26 degrees Celsius are predicted on Sunday for the start of the race.

Most F1 Bahrain GP wins

Lewis Hamilton: 5 wins (2014, 2015, 2019, 2020, 2021)

Sebastian Vettel: 4 wins (2012, 2013, 2017, 2018)

Fernando Alonso: 3 wins (2005, 2006, 2010)

Felipe Massa: 2 wins (2007, 2008)