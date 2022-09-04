Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Mercedes explains F1 strategy decision that left Hamilton furious in Dutch GP Next / Hamilton apologises to Mercedes for radio outburst in Dutch GP
Formula 1 / Dutch GP Statistics

2022 F1 World Championship standings after the Dutch GP

Max Verstappen extended his lead in the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship after scoring his 10th win of the season in the Dutch Grand Prix.

Charles Bradley
By:
2022 F1 World Championship standings after the Dutch GP

Who is leading the 2022 F1 World Championship Drivers' points?

Red Bull’s reigning champion Verstappen scored a maximum 26 points at Zandvoort and his lead in the World Championship is up to 109 points over Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who moves back to second in points ahead of Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez.

Perez is level with Leclerc on 201 points, with MercedesGeorge Russell 13 points behind them after his runner-up spot in Holland.

Carlos Sainz’s troubled race, which included a 5s penalty for an unsafe release in the pitlane, drops him 13 points behind Russell. Lewis Hamilton is now 30 points in arrears of Russell in sixth.

2022 F1 World Championship standings for Drivers

Pos   Driver   Points  Grands Prix
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15
1 Max Verstappen 310   - 25 - 34 26 25 15 25 25 6 27 25 25 26 26
2 Charles Leclerc 201   26 19 26 15 18 - 12 - 10 12 32 - 8 8 15
3 Sergio Pérez 201   - 12 18 24 12 19 25 19 - 18 4 12 10 18 10
4 George Russell 188   12 10 15 12 10 15 10 15 12 - 17 15 15 12 18
5 Carlos Sainz Jr. 175   18 15 - 5 15 12 18 - 19 25 6 11 12 15 4
6 Lewis Hamilton 158   15 1 12 - 8 10 4 12 15 16 16 18 19 - 12
7 Lando Norris 82   - 6 10 19 - 4 9 2 - 8 6 6 6 - 6
8 Esteban Ocon 66   6 8 6 - 4 6 - 1 8 - 13 4 2 6 2
9 Fernando Alonso 59   2 - - - - 2 6 6 2 10 1 8 4 10 8
10 Valtteri Bottas 46   8 - 4 12 6 8 2 - 6 - - - - - -
11 Kevin Magnussen 22   10 2 - 3 - - - - - 1 6 - - - -
12 Sebastian Vettel 20       - 4 - - 1 8 - 2 - - 1 4 -
13 Daniel Ricciardo 19   - - 8 3 - - - 4 - - 2 2 - - -
14 Pierre Gasly 18   - 4 2 - - - - 10 - - - - - 2 -
15 Mick Schumacher 12   - - - - - - - - - 4 8 - - - -
16 Yuki Tsunoda 11   4 - - 6 - 1 - - - - - - - - -
17 Zhou Guanyu 5   1 - - - - - - - 4 - - - - - -
18 Lance Stroll 5   - - - 1 1 - - - 1 - - 1 - - 1
19 Alexander Albon 4   - - 1 - 2 - - - - - - - - 1 -
20 Nicholas Latifi 0   - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Who is leading the 2022 F1 World Championship Constructors' points?

In the constructors’ standings, Red Bull’s 36-point haul in the Netherlands moves it 135 clear of Ferrari.

Mercedes gained the 11 points on Ferrari that it lost at Spa, the gap now back to 30. Alpine extended its advantage over McLaren by four points, so the French marque is now 24 ahead in fourth position.

Aston Martin scored again, closing the gap to four in the battle for eighth with AlphaTauri for eighth.

2022 F1 World Championship standings for Constructors

1 Red Bull 511   - 37 18 58 38 44 40 44 25 24 31 37 35 44 36
2 Ferrari 376   44 34 26 20 33 12 30 - 29 37 38 11 20 23 19
3 Mercedes 346   27 11 27 12 18 25 14 27 27 16 33 33 34 12 30
4 Alpine/Renault 125   8 8 6 - 4 8 6 7 10 10 14 12 6 16 10
5 McLaren/Mercedes 101   - 6 18 22 - 4 9 6 - 8 8 8 6 - 6
6 Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 51   9 - 4 12 6 8 2 - 10 - - - - - -
7 Haas/Ferrari 34   10 2 - 3 - - - - - 5 14 - - - -
8 AlphaTauri/Red Bull 29   4 4 2 6 - 1 - 10 - - - - - 2 -
9 Aston Martin/Mercedes 25   - - - 5 1 - 1 8 1 2 - 1 1 4 1
10 Williams/Mercedes 4   - - 1 - 2 - - - - - - - - 1 -
shares
comments
Mercedes explains F1 strategy decision that left Hamilton furious in Dutch GP
Previous article

Mercedes explains F1 strategy decision that left Hamilton furious in Dutch GP
Next article

Hamilton apologises to Mercedes for radio outburst in Dutch GP

Hamilton apologises to Mercedes for radio outburst in Dutch GP
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Dutch GP Dutch GP
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Dutch GP

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Dutch GP pole Dutch GP
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Dutch GP pole

The inside story of F1's newest race track Miami GP Plus
Formula 1

The inside story of F1's newest race track

Latest news

Wolff: F1 teams know they are "vomit bags" for angry drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: F1 teams know they are "vomit bags" for angry drivers

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says Formula 1 teams must accept they are "vomit bags" for driver frustrations, after Lewis Hamilton’s radio outburst at the Dutch Grand Prix.

AlphaTauri investigating Tsunoda’s 'drifting' car issue that led to VSC
Formula 1 Formula 1

AlphaTauri investigating Tsunoda’s 'drifting' car issue that led to VSC

AlphaTauri is investigating the issue that ended Yuki Tsunoda’s Dutch Grand Prix early after his Formula 1 car felt like it was “drifting”, causing him to stop twice on-track.

Ricciardo: Webber apologises as pair finally talk over Piastri situation
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Webber apologises as pair finally talk over Piastri situation

Daniel Ricciardo says he and Mark Webber have cleared things up over the Oscar Piastri situation, following a chat at Formula 1’s Dutch Grand Prix.

Ferrari blames "late call" for messy Sainz F1 pitstop in Dutch GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari blames "late call" for messy Sainz F1 pitstop in Dutch GP

Ferrari Formula 1 team principal Mattia Binotto has put Carlos Sainz's messy opening pitstop at the Dutch Grand Prix down to a "late call" to box the Spaniard.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Plus

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
22 h
The encouraging trend emerging from F1’s embrace of social media Plus

The encouraging trend emerging from F1’s embrace of social media

Formula 1’s growing audience is turning to social media in record numbers and new content creators are helping to fuel that trend, explains MARK GALLAGHER

Formula 1
Sep 3, 2022
The times that show Red Bull is behind on all fronts so far at Zandvoort Plus

The times that show Red Bull is behind on all fronts so far at Zandvoort

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort. An F1 data dropout temporarily hid the full story and while the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP, they are behind on both one-lap and race-pace running so far

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn off Plus

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn off

OPINION: With Verstappen dominating the Formula 1 world championship battle, few are in doubt about where this year’s trophy is going. But that "absolute purple patch" is something fans should relish watching, not be dissuaded by

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2022
The scale of the challenge facing Audi's F1 assault Plus

The scale of the challenge facing Audi's F1 assault

OPINION: Audi's arrival in Formula 1 for 2026 was confirmed on the eve of the Belgian Grand Prix. It marks the series' first new engine manufacturer of the hybrid era since Honda's difficult return with McLaren in 2015. The might of Audi will surely make it a force in F1 in time, but the scale of the task ahead of it is massive

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2022
The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa Plus

The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa

OPINION: Fernando Alonso was typically forthright in his immediate view of Lewis Hamilton’s driving in their crash at the start of the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. But away from the spotlight pressure and team radio adrenaline, it’s worth assessing the accuracy of his claims in the context of Formula 1’s changing eras

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2022
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 roared back into action after the summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, where the grid was shaken up by engine penalties which created different opportunities for drivers to shine. While the sole top score can probably be predicted, there were plenty of other high marks at Spa

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career and furthered Leclerc’s downfall Plus

How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career and furthered Leclerc’s downfall

Nothing could deny Max Verstappen’s Spa surge as he charged to a ninth Formula 1 win of the season, while yet more bad luck and questionable calls mired Charles Leclerc. Here’s how the Red Bull driver dominated the Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.