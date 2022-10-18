Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / United States GP News

2022 F1 United States GP – How to watch, session timings and more

Formula 1 resumes with four more races in the 2022 season to go, starting with the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.

Haydn Cobb
By:
2022 F1 United States GP – How to watch, session timings and more

Max Verstappen may have wrapped up the F1 drivers’ world championship last time out at the Japanese GP, but there is plenty still to fight for including the constructors’ crown which mathematically Red Bull can seal this weekend at COTA.

But all eyes will be on Red Bull for a different reason, as the F1 paddock reconvenes for the first time since the news that the team was found to have breached last year’s F1 cost cap rules with a ‘minor’ overspend.

The spotlight will also be on Aston Martin after it was deemed to be in procedural breach of the rules.

The saga is set to reignite the F1 cost cap debate and what penalties teams that fall foul of it may face, with McLaren boss Zak Brown writing to the FIA to state that a cost cap breach “constitutes cheating”

PLUS: The one thing that can't be sacrificed amid Red Bull’s F1 overspend controversy

Red Bull has found itself in hot water over a 'minor overspend' that breached 2021 cost cap rules

Red Bull has found itself in hot water over a 'minor overspend' that breached 2021 cost cap rules

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Full 2022 United States GP session timings

Friday 21st October 2022

Free Practice 1: 8:00pm-9:00pm BST (2:00pm-3:00pm local)
Free Practice 2: 11:00pm-12:30am BST (5:00pm-6:30pm local)*

*FP2 extended at the United States and Mexico City GPs for tyre testing

Saturday 22nd October 2022

Free Practice 3: 8:00pm-9:00pm BST (2:00pm-3:00pm local)
Qualifying: 11:00pm-12:00am BST (5:00pm-6:00pm local)

Sunday 23rd October 2022

Race: 8:00pm BST (2:00pm local)

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom Formula 1 is only broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £20 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.98p or a month membership of £33.99p per month.

Fans wanting to watch the race for free will have to wait until the Sunday morning (qualifying) or Sunday night (race) to see the highlights on Channel 4.

George Russell, Williams FW43B, battles with Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

George Russell, Williams FW43B, battles with Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the United States GP?

Channel: Sky Sports F1 HD and Sky Sports Main Event
Channel numbers - Sky: 406 and 401
Channel numbers - Virgin Media: 506 and 501

Sky Sports has live and exclusive broadcasting rights in the United Kingdom, with the build-up to the F1 United States GP race starting from 6:30pm on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event ahead of lights out at 8:00pm.

When can I watch the F1 United States GP highlights?

Channel: Channel 4
Start time: Qualifying – 8:30am Sunday, Race – 12:30am Monday

Channel 4 has the rights to show the United States GP highlights of qualifying and the race.

Will the F1 United States GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2022 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live or 5 Live Sports Extra stations and via the BBC Sport website.

Coverage of the United States GP will start at 8:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the United States GP

The Circuit of the Americas is set for warm and sunny conditions throughout the race weekend, with a low chance of rain. Highs of 31 degrees Celsius are predicted on Sunday for the start of the race, 10 degrees warmer than the Japanese GP last time out.

Most F1 United States GP wins

Lewis Hamilton: 6 wins (2007, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017)
Michael Schumacher: 5 wins (2000, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006)
Graham Hill: 3 wins (1963, 1964, 1965)
Jim Clark: 3 wins (1962, 1966, 1967)

