Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why Red Bull reject Kvyat believes he deserves another F1 chance
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

2021 F1 French GP session timings and how to watch

By:

The French Grand Prix hosts the seventh round of the 2021 Formula 1 world championship season on the 18-20 June.

2021 F1 French GP session timings and how to watch

Following a dramatic Azerbaijan Grand Prix, where F1 title protagonists Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton both failed to score points, Sergio Perez claimed his first win for Red Bull.

The Mexican was joined on the Baku podium by Sebastian Vettel, celebrating his maiden rostrum for Aston Martin, and AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly.

Verstappen, who suffered a scary tyre blowout while leading in the closing stages of the Azerbaijan GP, still leads the drivers’ standings by four points after Hamilton dropped from the victory fight to out of the points at the restart.

Hamilton accidentally flicked a setting on his Mercedes steering wheel which altered the brake bias on his car which made him lock-up and run off the track at the first corner.

F1 returns to the more traditional circuits for the summer stretch of the European season, starting with a visit to Circuit Paul Ricard for the French GP, having missed the race last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hamilton has won both French GPs for Mercedes since the race returned to the F1 calendar in 2018, while both Fernando Alonso (2005) and Kimi Raikkonen (2007) are former French GP winners on the current grid.

Track

Track

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

2021 Formula 1 French GP session timings

F1 will continue to run its revised weekend schedule for 2021, with shorter practice sessions on Friday. Two free practice sessions lasting 60 minutes each (rather than the previous 90-minute sessions) are followed by an additional practice session also running for one hour on Saturday morning.

The Q1, Q2 and Q3 knockout-style qualifying format is also being retained on Saturday afternoon to decide the grid for the French GP on Sunday.

F1 has also ditched starting races at 10 minutes past the hour mark for the 2021 season, with all races starting at the top of the hour.

Friday 18th June 2021

Free Practice 1: 10:30am-11:30am BST (11:30am-12:30pm local)
Free Practice 2: 2:00pm-3:00pm BST (3:00pm-4:00pm local)

Saturday 19th June 2021

Free Practice 3: 11:00am-12:00pm BST (12:00pm-1:00pm local)
Qualifying: 2:00pm-3:00pm BST (3:00pm-4:00pm local)

Sunday 5th May 2021

Race: 2:00pm BST (3:00pm local)

How can I watch the French GP?

Channel: Sky Sports F1 HD
Channel numbers - Sky: 406
Channel numbers – Virgin Media: 506 (Sky Sports F1 HD)
Sky Sports has live and exclusive broadcasting rights in the United Kingdom with the build-up to the F1 race starting from 12:30pm ahead of lights out at 2:00pm.

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, and the remainder of the field on the opening lap

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, leads Pierre Gasly, Red Bull Racing RB15, Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, and the remainder of the field on the opening lap

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

When can I watch the highlights?

· Channel: Channel 4
· Start time: Saturday qualifying 6:00pm, Sunday race 6:30pm

Channel 4 has the rights to show French GP highlights of qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday.

Will it be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2021 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Live Sports Extra stations.

Coverage of the French GP will start at 2:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live, available on both DAB radio and the BBC Sounds app.

Will there be fans at the French GP?

Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, the French GP will be limited to a maximum capacity of 15,000 fans.

A French Grand Prix promotion squad among fans in a grandstand

A French Grand Prix promotion squad among fans in a grandstand

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Weather forecast for the French GP

Le Castellet is set for largely sunny and cloudy conditions throughout the race weekend, with a minimal chance of rain. Across the weekend highs of 29 degrees Celsius are predicted – around three degrees warmer than the hottest conditions at the Azerbaijan GP.

Most F1 French GP wins

Michael Schumacher: 8 wins (1994, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2002, 2004, 2006)
Alain Prost: 6 wins (1981, 1983, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1993)
Juan Manuel Fangio: 4 wins (1950, 1951, 1954, 1957)
Nigel Mansell: 4 wins (1986, 1987, 1991, 1992)
Jack Brabham: 3 wins (1960, 1966, 1967)
Jackie Stewart: 3 wins (1969, 1971, 1972)

shares
comments

Related video

Why Red Bull reject Kvyat believes he deserves another F1 chance

Previous article

Why Red Bull reject Kvyat believes he deserves another F1 chance
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

French GP date change was "a challenge" says Boullier

8h
2
Formula 1

Why Red Bull reject Kvyat believes he deserves another F1 chance

1h
3
Formula 1

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

1d
4
Formula 1

Robson: Russell would be "massive loss" for Williams if he left in 2022

5h
5
Formula 1

Red Bull has no doubts of Mercedes F1 fightback

7h
Latest news
2021 F1 French GP session timings and how to watch
F1

2021 F1 French GP session timings and how to watch

1h
Why Red Bull reject Kvyat believes he deserves another F1 chance
F1

Why Red Bull reject Kvyat believes he deserves another F1 chance

1h
Alpine currently investigating lack of F1 race pace
F1

Alpine currently investigating lack of F1 race pace

5h
Robson: Russell would be "massive loss" for Williams if he left in 2022
F1

Robson: Russell would be "massive loss" for Williams if he left in 2022

5h
Red Bull has no doubts of Mercedes F1 fightback
F1

Red Bull has no doubts of Mercedes F1 fightback

7h
Latest videos
Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief 12:09
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix 04:28
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1: Mercedes' 04:04
Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021

Formula 1: Mercedes' "magic button" explained

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP 03:02
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv 00:47
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv

More
Haydn Cobb
2021 MotoGP German GP – how to watch, session times & more German GP
MotoGP

2021 MotoGP German GP – how to watch, session times & more

F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

F1 Azerbaijan GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

MotoGP Catalunya Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more Catalan GP
MotoGP

MotoGP Catalunya Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool Plus

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

Windtunnel work forms the bedrock of aerodynamic development in Formula 1. But as PAT SYMONDS explains, advances in virtual research are signalling the end of these expensive and complicated relics

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2021
Why polarising Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour Plus

Why polarising Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour

The newspapers, naturally, lingered over Max Mosley’s tainted family history and niche sexual practices. But this is to trivialise the legacy of a big beast of motor racing politics. STUART CODLING weighs the life of a man whose work for safety on both road and track has saved hundreds of thousands of lives, but whose penchant for cruelty remains problematic and polarising

Formula 1
Jun 12, 2021
Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Plus

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Sergio Perez has spent most of his career labouring in Formula 1’s midfield, wondering whether he’d ever get another shot at the big time. Red Bull has handed him that chance and, although life at the top is tough, the Baku winner is doing all the right things to get on terms with Max Verstappen, says BEN ANDERSON

Formula 1
Jun 11, 2021
What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight Plus

What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight

Formula 1 has been tracking car performance using timing loops mounted every 200m around each circuit – to the extent that it was able to anticipate Ferrari’s 'surprise’ pole in Monaco. PAT SYMONDS explains what this means for this season and beyond

Formula 1
Jun 10, 2021
The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with Plus

The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with

OPINION: After consecutive street races with contrasting highlights, one theme stood out which has become a prevalent issue with modern Formula 1 cars. But is there a way to solve it or, at least, reach a happy middle ground to help all parties?

Formula 1
Jun 10, 2021
The changes behind a ‘feel-good’ F1 result in Baku Plus

The changes behind a ‘feel-good’ F1 result in Baku

OPINION: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix had elements that make Formula 1 really exciting – unpredictability and shock results. This resulted in heartbreak for several of the championship’s regular contenders and joy for others who rarely reach the ultimate limelight. And one of those on the Baku podium is riding a wave of form he’s keen to continue

Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021
The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds Plus

The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds

OPINION: With the global pandemic still lingering, Singapore's grand prix has been cancelled for 2021, with more looking likely to follow. Although Formula 1 has TV deals and profits to chase, retaining a 23-race calendar could be most harmful to those who sacrifice the most for the championship

Formula 1
Jun 8, 2021
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An eventful weekend in Baku full of incident and drama lent the race result an unusual feel, as three drivers scored their first podiums of the year. But it wasn't the eventual race winner who scored top marks in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021

Trending Today

Why Red Bull reject Kvyat believes he deserves another F1 chance
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Red Bull reject Kvyat believes he deserves another F1 chance

Red Bull has no doubts of Mercedes F1 fightback
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull has no doubts of Mercedes F1 fightback

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

French GP date change was "a challenge" says Boullier
Formula 1 Formula 1

French GP date change was "a challenge" says Boullier

Robson: Russell would be "massive loss" for Williams if he left in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Robson: Russell would be "massive loss" for Williams if he left in 2022

How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season Plus
FIA F2 FIA F2

How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season

2021 F1 French GP session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 French GP session timings and how to watch

Alpine currently investigating lack of F1 race pace
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine currently investigating lack of F1 race pace

Latest news

2021 F1 French GP session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 French GP session timings and how to watch

Why Red Bull reject Kvyat believes he deserves another F1 chance
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Red Bull reject Kvyat believes he deserves another F1 chance

Alpine currently investigating lack of F1 race pace
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine currently investigating lack of F1 race pace

Robson: Russell would be "massive loss" for Williams if he left in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Robson: Russell would be "massive loss" for Williams if he left in 2022

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.