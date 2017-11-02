Latest
Hamilton's '07 McLaren promotion shocked team A new book released this week offers insight into the surprise inside McLaren when members of the team learned that Lewis Hamilton was being promoted to Formula 1 in 2007 1509629705 F1

Perez: Force India must drop team orders now Sergio Perez thinks Force India should let him and Esteban Ocon race each other again before the 2017 Formula 1 season ends so they can show they can be trusted 1509619704 F1

Sauber closing on 2018 driver announcement Sauber team principal Frederic Vasseur expects to make a 2018 Formula 1 driver announcement "soon", with one of Ferrari proteges Charles Leclerc or Antonio Giovinazzi set for the first seat 1509617531 F1

Red Bull willing to wait for Ricciardo decision Red Bull is prepared to wait until the start of 2018 for Daniel Ricciardo to decide his Formula 1 future, if that means it can retain him 1509615730 F1

Mercedes, Renault: New engines risk arms race Renault and Mercedes believe Formula 1 risks opening up a needless spending arms race and having a less-competitive grid with new engine regulations that have been proposed for 2021 1509558027 F1

Video: How damage affected Hamilton in Mexico Lewis Hamilton's recovery to ninth in Formula 1's Mexican Grand Prix was made more difficult by damage to the diffuser sustained in a first-lap clash with Sebastian Vettel 1509553206 F1

Verstappen wants to dominate not battle for wins Max Verstappen says he wants to turn Formula 1 grands prix into processions, suggesting dominating from the front is more appealing than having to fight hard for positions 1509630880 F1

Hyundai could still reshuffle 2018 WRC drivers Hyundai team principal Michel Nandan has admitted his World Rally Championship line-up could be further shuffled for 2018, with none of its four drivers currently guaranteed a full season 1509631894 WRC

Aston set to reveal new WEC GTE car Aston Martin looks set to unveil its 2018 World Endurance Championship contender later this month 1509621357 WEC

The Formula 1 driver that McLaren built His rookie-season results may not show it, but Stoffel Vandoorne was born to be a racing driver. Peter Windsor sat alongside him in McLaren's 570GT to watch him at work 1509580800 F1

Why Kubica should race for Williams in Abu Dhabi Williams claims it's in no rush to settle its 2018 line-up as it has the most coveted seat left on the grid, but the reality is its options are slim. Now is the perfect time for it to get a definitive answer on Robert Kubica's capability to make a full F1 comeback 1509580800 F1

The unexpected side effect of F1's safety push When even Jackie Stewart believes part of F1's constant push for safety has taken something too far, it's surely time to take notice and try to do something about it 1509580800 F1

Memories of the greatest junior contest Autosport completes its celebration of 50 years of Formula Ford by hearing category greats' memories of success in its biggest and best event: the Festival 1509494400 National

Reinvented Hamilton can break all F1 records Lewis Hamilton has edged past the achievements of several legends in the Formula 1 pantheon this year. The way he's improved himself along the way suggests there's now no record he can't break 1509494400 F1

Red Bull's flawed approach has emptied its talent pool Red Bull has spent a fortune on young driver development in the last decade. So why did it have to recall someone it had spurned years earlier when it ran out of Toro Rosso drivers? 1509494400 F1

