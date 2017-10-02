Latest
More F1 News

Perez needed IV drip in Malaysia Sergio Perez was on an intravenous drip the night before Formula 1's Malaysian Grand Prix as he battled to overcome a virus picked up in the build-up to the weekend 1506936215 F1

Bottas facing 'most difficult time' in F1 Valtteri Bottas says he is facing the most difficult moment in his Formula 1 career, after struggling for form again in the Malaysian Grand Prix 1506869892 F1

Force India: Teams drying grid slots broke rules Force India chief operating officer Otmar Szafnauer says some rival Formula 1 teams broke the rules by drying their grid slots ahead of the start of the Malaysian Grand Prix 1506865005 F1

Palmer blames wind for first spin Renault Formula 1 driver Jolyon Palmer says a tailwind caught him by surprise and caused him to spin at Turn 14 during the Malaysian Grand Prix 1506860992 F1

Williams place swap allowed Vandoorne ahead Vandoorne was running ahead of the pair but pit one lap later than Stroll and two laps later than Massa, which handed them a pace advantage on fresh tyres 1506858621 F1

Gasly suffered back pain on F1 debut Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly suffered back pain throughout his Formula 1 race debut in the Malaysian Grand Prix because of an uncomfortable seating position 1506856626 F1

Trending

Hyundai expands to four cars for GB Hyundai will run four cars on Rally GB in a bid to keep its World Rally Championship title hopes alive 1506929263 WRC

Mercedes' Juncadella gets Mahindra FE test Mercedes driver Daniel Juncadella will test for Mahindra this week as the team evaluates him for a Formula E reserve driver role 1506931262 FE

New In Autosport Plus

How Red Bull stole the Malaysian Grand Prix Mercedes floundering at a circuit where it should've thrived, yet still building its championship lead; Ferrari fastest but not on the podium; Red Bull truly dominant for the first in time years. Formula 1's farewell to Malaysia was bizarre 1506902400 F1

The puzzle confounding Mercedes in Malaysia Ferrari starred, Red Bull looked strong and Mercedes floundered in practice at Sepang. That was a surprise result given Mercedes was expected to lead the way, and there's no obvious answer either 1506643200 F1

Why F1's 2018 silly season will be one to savour Sainz to Renault (via Toro Rosso, McLaren and Honda) was the highlight of F1's 2017 silly season. Next year's will be much more interesting 1506556800 F1

Has F1's best training ground been sentenced or saved? The announcement of a single-make Formula 3 category on the F1 package was unsurprising but sad. It heralds the end of F3 as it has been known - but is that such a bad thing? 1506556800 F3

The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017 The big talking point of the IndyCar season was Fernando Alonso's Indianapolis 500 - but who starred over the entire campaign? 1506470400 IndyCar

Why Honda thinks it can thrive without McLaren The McLaren divorce nearly pushed Honda out of Formula 1 altogether. Instead it has a new works partnership with the much smaller Toro Rosso team. Why does Honda think it can succeed there when it failed so badly with McLaren? 1506470400 F1

