Sepang defeat shows Mercedes has 'work to do' Formula 1 championship leader Lewis Hamilton believes Mercedes has "work to do" with its car to stay ahead of Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari in the title battle 1506850136 F1

Verstappen wins Malaysian Grand Prix Max Verstappen took his first victory of the Formula 1 season with a dominant drive in the final Malaysian GP, as Sebastian Vettel recovered from starting last to take fourth 1506846913 F1

Ferrari identifies Vettel engine problem Ferrari has fitted new engine parts to Sebastian Vettel's Formula 1 car to boost his available pool of components, after identifying the cause of his Malaysia Grand Prix qualifying failure 1506830916 F1

Wolff feels sympathy for Vettel and Ferrari Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says he feels sympathy for Sebastian Vettel after Lewis Hamilton's championship rival suffered misfortune for the second successive Formula 1 race weekend 1506790312 F1

Unwell Perez facing 'massive' challenge Virus-hit Sergio Perez has admitted that he will face a "massive" physical challenge in the Malaysian Grand Prix after a difficult week in Sepang 1506782043 F1

Ricciardo: Hamilton pole suits Red Bull Daniel Ricciardo believes Lewis Hamilton is a more beneficial Malaysian Grand Prix poleman for Red Bull because he will have to be "conservative" during the race 1506777704 F1

Vettel: Stroll post-race clash 'unnecessary' Sebastian Vettel said his clash with Lance Stroll after the finish of Formula 1's Malaysian Grand Prix was "completely unnecessary" 1506849065 F1

Points leader Bentley starts 28th for finale Robin Frijns takes pole as the championship-leading Bentley could only qualify 28th for the final Endurance Cup round of the Blancpain GT Series in Barcelona 1506847430 GT

Palmer blames Verstappen for 'silly' clash Renault's Jolyon Palmer says that Max Verstappen was at fault for their "silly" clash in Formula 1's final practice ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix 1506776093 F1

The puzzle confounding Mercedes in Malaysia Ferrari starred, Red Bull looked strong and Mercedes floundered in practice at Sepang. That was a surprise result given Mercedes was expected to lead the way, and there's no obvious answer either 1506643200 F1

Why F1's 2018 silly season will be one to savour Sainz to Renault (via Toro Rosso, McLaren and Honda) was the highlight of F1's 2017 silly season. Next year's will be much more interesting 1506556800 F1

Has F1's best training ground been sentenced or saved? The announcement of a single-make Formula 3 category on the F1 package was unsurprising but sad. It heralds the end of F3 as it has been known - but is that such a bad thing? 1506556800 F3

The top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017 The big talking point of the IndyCar season was Fernando Alonso's Indianapolis 500 - but who starred over the entire campaign? 1506470400 IndyCar

Why Honda thinks it can thrive without McLaren The McLaren divorce nearly pushed Honda out of Formula 1 altogether. Instead it has a new works partnership with the much smaller Toro Rosso team. Why does Honda think it can succeed there when it failed so badly with McLaren? 1506470400 F1

Will Renault beat Red Bull in 2018? Having signed Carlos Sainz Jr and made strides on track, is Renault on course for a big leap forward in 2018? Gary Anderson gives his view on this, and other topics including the hardest-working drivers he met in F1 1506384000 F1

