Alonso gets penalty with Singapore in mind McLaren's Fernando Alonso will take a 35-place engine change grid penalty for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix to boost his hopes at the next race in Singapore 1504254057 F1

Red Bull fuel supplier targets Singapore update Red Bull's Formula 1 fuel supplier ExxonMobil expects to bring an upgrade to the Singapore Grand Prix in a fortnight to help boost the team's performance at the circuit 1504253938 F1

Alonso surprised by Spa retirement allegations Fernando Alonso says accusations he parked a healthy McLaren Formula 1 car at the Belgian Grand Prix surprise him, after Honda revealed there was no problem with his engine 1504196583 F1

Ricciardo expects Monza grid penalty Daniel Ricciardo expects to take a grid penalty for the Italian Grand Prix to maximise his Red Bull Formula 1 team's chances at the following race in Singapore 1504193153 F1

Hamilton has a plan for the rest of his career Lewis Hamilton says he plans to extend his Mercedes contract beyond 2018, as part of a plan he has for the rest of his Formula 1 career 1504192243 F1

Vettel denies Ferrari is using team orders Sebastian Vettel says the Ferrari Formula 1 team has not yet imposed team orders on Kimi Raikkonen in order to help the German's world championship challenge 1504189218 F1

Promoted: The harness that is changing motorsport safety Accidents registering in excess of 70G are now increasingly survivable, thanks to more stringent harness standards 1504137600 Performance

Why Ford must return to the WRC Fords compete in the World Rally Championship, but Ford itself is shying away. For the good of its reputation, and Sebastien Ogier, it needs to become a proper player again 1504137600 WRC

F1's big 2017 weakness is exposed again Formula 1's flawed move to bigger tyres and more downforce was more exposed than ever at Spa, where its lack of 'edge' compared starkly to MotoGP at Silverstone 1504137600 F1

The club racer who launched a racewear revolution Racewear brand walero has unconventional roots, but founder Fiona James is onto a good thing 1504051200 Performance

Has F1's new owner made a difference in its first year? One year ago, Liberty Media took charge of Formula 1. What has it achieved? And more to the point, what is it building towards? 1504051200 F1

What Vettel's surprise means for the F1 driver market Sebastian Vettel's latest contract takes one of the major players out of the driver market equation for some time. But there's still plenty to be resolved for next season and beyond 1504051200 F1

