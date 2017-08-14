Latest
Haas 'really depressed' by gap to top teams Gene Haas says the gulf between his Formula 1 squad and the championship's three leading teams has left him feeling "really depressed" 1502727172 F1

Raikkonen tips Leclerc as future F1 star Kimi Raikkonen has tipped Ferrari junior Charles Leclerc as a star of the future following the 19-year-old's impressive performance in F2 and the Formula 1 post-Hungarian Grand Prix test 1502712440 F1

Massa: F1 has not got worse Felipe Massa says that Formula 1 has not got worse in the 16 years since he made his debut, despite widespread criticism during that period 1502700607 F1

Renault needs 'sweet' races for fifth Renault can still reach its fifth-place target in the 2017 Formula 1 constructors' championship but needs a run of "sweet" grand prix weekends to do it, says Nico Hulkenberg 1502617831 F1

New F1 engines can excite without being V8s Formula 1 can deliver engines that excite fans in the future without reintroducing V8 units, say leading figures involved in future rule discussions 1502611540 F1

Grosjean needs to curb emotions for top drive Romain Grosjean believes he must show he can deal better with adversity to earn a top Formula 1 drive 1502535406 F1

Dovizioso critical of late Marquez lunge Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso has criticised Marc Marquez's aggressive last-corner lunge that almost denied him victory in MotoGP's Austrian Grand Prix 1502640602 MotoGP

Rossi had to 'slow down a lot' in Austria race Yamaha MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi says he had to "slow down a lot" after further issues with his tyres during Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix 1502648729 MotoGP

Ostberg withdraws from Rally Germany Mads Ostberg has withdrawn from the World Rally Championship's German round after running out of time as he sought to fix a power steering problem on his Ford Fiesta R5 1502716149 WRC

Renault changed too much on engine for 2017 Renault admits it made too big a change with its Formula 1 engine over the winter, and has paid the price with reliability struggles this season 1502703940 F1

Aprilia confirms Redding for 2018, Lowes out The Aprilia MotoGP team has confirmed Scott Redding will replace Sam Lowes on its second bike for the 2018 season 1502713505 MotoGP

Why Super GT could catch Button out Jenson Button's next race appearance of his 'sabbatical' year is looming - Super GT's Suzuka 1000km. He can't afford to take it lightly, as other ex-Formula 1 racers in Japan can attest 1502668800 GT

Kubica's road to recovery in his own words Robert Kubica's return to the Formula 1 cockpit has dominated the headlines for the last two months, but as he explains to ANTHONY ROWLINSON, it was the culmination of a plan he'd been brewing for much, much longer 1502668800 F1

F1 2017 mid-season driver ratings While the F1 paddock settles into its holiday routine, we look back over the first 11 races of the year and grade the stars and flops of the season so far 1502409600 F1

Why Senna's rookie F1 season was so special One of the 1984 Formula 1 season's most fascinating storylines was the emergence of Ayrton Senna. Two Toleman chiefs reflect on exactly what made it such a special rookie campaign 1502409600 F1

How Lauda won F1's closest title battle The 1984 F1 title fight remains the only season where the winning margin for the champion was less than a point. Niki Lauda reveals how he denied his much faster team-mate Alain Prost a first world crown 1502323200 F1

When F1 turned a total farce into a thriller This week's issue of Autosport celebrates the incredible 1984 season. Amazingly, one of its best races came from events that should never have been allowed to happen 1502323200 F1

