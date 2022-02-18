Live: Mercedes F1 W13 car launch day updates
Live updates on the Mercedes F1 team launch ahead of the 2022 season, as the team reveals its W13 car.
The reigning F1 world constructors' champions will become the eighth team to unveil its 2022 car while also presenting George Russell as one of its race drivers for the first time having selected the British driver to replace Valtteri Bottas.
It will also be the first F1 appearance of 2022 for Lewis Hamilton and his first time facing the media since his controversial world title defeat to Max Verstappen on the last lap of the season finale in Abu Dhabi in December. The seven-time world champion was reportedly left disillusioned by the nature of his defeat, but will continue to race in F1 this year to fight for a record-breaking eighth world title.
Hamilton and Russell will get their first chance to drive the Mercedes W13 car in a shakedown taking place at Silverstone following the initial launch of the car.
The live stream of the Mercedes W13 presentation will begin at 9am GMT on Friday which can be rewatched here.
Summary
Here's the latest from Autosport F1 reporter Luke Smith after Toto Wolff's press conference:
"We've just spoken to Toto Wolff, and naturally questions were asked about the FIA changes announced yesterday. He seemed optimistic and said they were necessary steps after some "freestyle" rule implementation. But what was also important was the call to put it in the past and to focus on the future - while Mercedes won't forget what happened in Abu Dhabi, the team is clearly ready to fight back with the W13 car as it begins a new era.
"Wolff said that Hamilton would be in "attack mode" for this season - not the Formula E type, naturally - and noted how well he thrives when facing adversity. He also said there was never any concern from Mercedes that Hamilton might call it quits over the winter as he took time away from F1."
Hamilton on the new Mercedes F1 car
"With this new era of car, we've never seen such a change, in so many ways, so it is really interesting to see all the designers come together to create a masterpiece.
"We have no idea how it is going to handle, we have driven in the simulator but not sure how it will correlate."
Mercedes returns to silver liveryMercedes has reverted back to its silver livery with its 2022 F1 car. After running a black livery for the last two seasons to highlight racial inequality, the Silver Arrows colours return.
Hamilton dismisses F1 quit rumours
Hamilton on the fallout from the Abu Dhabi GP and his focus on 2022: “I never, ever said I was going to stop. I love doing what I do and I feel part of a family here. There is no feeling quite like it. It was a difficult time for me, so I needed to focus on being present and being with my family, to get to a point ready to attack it again with another season.”
Russell on being team-mates with Hamilton: "It is surreal, we've all seen the photo of Lewis and I when I was 10 years old. I was a young kid aspiring to be in F1 and he was F1 world champion. Lewis was a superhero to me and you don't think he is human at that stage. So racing alongside Lewis is a privilege as I have got so much I can learn."
Russell on life as a Mercedes driverRussell on adapting to Mercedes: "It is easier having been here because there are so many faces I've known for the past six or seven years. Relationships take time to build but I've already know so many people from when I was a junior driver."
Wolff on Hamilton's influence at MercedesWolff on Hamilton: "We were thrown into this project at the same time in 2013, and usually a driver comes, drives, and goes. But he's been an integral part of the team for 10 years. Last year in Brazil, when it looked like we lost the drivers' championship with the DQ in Brazil [qualifying] he came into the engineering room and said let's win the constructors'."
First on stage is Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff reflecting on a very short winter break and what happened last year and the news that Michael Masi has been removed as F1 race director.