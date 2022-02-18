Live: Mercedes F1 W13 car launch day updates

The reigning F1 world constructors' champions will become the eighth team to unveil its 2022 car while also presenting George Russell as one of its race drivers for the first time having selected the British driver to replace Valtteri Bottas.

It will also be the first F1 appearance of 2022 for Lewis Hamilton and his first time facing the media since his controversial world title defeat to Max Verstappen on the last lap of the season finale in Abu Dhabi in December. The seven-time world champion was reportedly left disillusioned by the nature of his defeat, but will continue to race in F1 this year to fight for a record-breaking eighth world title.

Hamilton and Russell will get their first chance to drive the Mercedes W13 car in a shakedown taking place at Silverstone following the initial launch of the car.

The live stream of the Mercedes W13 presentation will begin at 9am GMT on Friday which can be rewatched here.