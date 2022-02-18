Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Porsche and Red Bull nearing deal over F1 partnership from 2026 Next / Live: Mercedes F1 W13 car launch day updates
Formula 1 / Mercedes launch News

Watch live: Mercedes reveals new W13 Formula 1 car for 2022

Reigning constructors’ champion Mercedes will become the eighth team to unveil its new Formula 1 car ahead of the 2022 season with an event at Silverstone on Friday.

Luke Smith
By:

The Mercedes W13 car will be presented to the world in a live stream event, starting at 9am GMT, which you can watch via the Motorsport TV player.

Mercedes has won the last eight constructors’ titles, and will enter the new regulation cycle in 2022 looking to continue its domination of F1 since the introduction of the V6 hybrid power units.

The launch will see Lewis Hamilton will make his first public F1 appearance since his controversial title defeat to Red Bull rival Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi last December.

The seven-time world champion was reportedly left disillusioned by the nature of his defeat, but will once again go in search of a record-breaking eighth world title this season.

Hamilton will be joined at the launch by new team-mate George Russell, who has been given a full-time drive with Mercedes after three impressive years at Williams. Russell replaces Valtteri Bottas for the 2022 season.

Hamilton and Russell will get their first chance to sample the Mercedes W13 car in a shakedown taking place later today at Silverstone following the initial launch of the car.

The live stream of the Mercedes W13 presentation will begin at 9am GMT on Friday.

shares
comments
Porsche and Red Bull nearing deal over F1 partnership from 2026
Previous article

Porsche and Red Bull nearing deal over F1 partnership from 2026
Next article

Live: Mercedes F1 W13 car launch day updates

Live: Mercedes F1 W13 car launch day updates
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Ferrari to complete Fiorano demo event with F1-75 car Ferrari launch
Formula 1

Ferrari to complete Fiorano demo event with F1-75 car

Ferrari reveals new F1-75 car for 2022 with red and black livery
Formula 1

Ferrari reveals new F1-75 car for 2022 with red and black livery

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge Plus
Formula 1

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Russell drops red F1 helmet out of respect to Schumacher
Video Inside
Formula 1

Russell drops red F1 helmet out of respect to Schumacher

The Mercedes U-turn that came too late to avoid an uncomfortable lesson Plus
Formula 1

The Mercedes U-turn that came too late to avoid an uncomfortable lesson

Russell: Mercedes showing “motivation and fire” after 2021 F1 defeat
Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes showing “motivation and fire” after 2021 F1 defeat

Latest news

Live: Mercedes F1 W13 car launch day updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Mercedes F1 W13 car launch day updates

Watch live: Mercedes reveals new W13 Formula 1 car for 2022
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Watch live: Mercedes reveals new W13 Formula 1 car for 2022

Porsche and Red Bull nearing deal over F1 partnership from 2026
Formula 1 Formula 1

Porsche and Red Bull nearing deal over F1 partnership from 2026

Where Ferrari’s radical F1 design embraces the unconventional
Formula 1 Formula 1

Where Ferrari’s radical F1 design embraces the unconventional

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The apparent tributes to Ferrari's history in its 2022 F1 car Plus

The apparent tributes to Ferrari's history in its 2022 F1 car

Ferrari has unveiled its bold new F1-75, which appears to take an outside-the-box interpretation of Formula 1's new 2022 regulations. A number of design cues that, unintentionally or not, draw attention to the past are among the curiosities in a concept the team hopes will end its lengthy title drought

Formula 1
16 h
The key test Norris aced that Ricciardo faces in F1 2022 Plus

The key test Norris aced that Ricciardo faces in F1 2022

OPINION: Daniel Ricciardo’s early struggles getting up to speed at McLaren was a big story in Formula 1 in 2021. He improved to score that famous Monza win, but was still beaten in the championship by Lando Norris. As they enter their second season as team-mates, here’s how the McLaren drivers have switched places in one important consideration

Formula 1
Feb 16, 2022
The Mercedes U-turn that came too late to avoid an uncomfortable lesson Plus

The Mercedes U-turn that came too late to avoid an uncomfortable lesson

Kingspan’s all-too-brief involvement with the Mercedes Formula 1 team is a salutary lesson in corporate hubris. MARK GALLAGHER ponders a peculiar arrangement which was, at best, tone deaf

Formula 1
Feb 14, 2022
Eight times when F1 teams got new rules very wrong Plus

Eight times when F1 teams got new rules very wrong

In Formula 1 there’s always the hope that a regulatory reset provides chance for a team to vault up the order. But here are eight cases where the grand prix big hitters got it wrong, trading regular wins for dejection

Formula 1
Feb 13, 2022
What can go wrong with the new F1 cars? Plus

What can go wrong with the new F1 cars?

Every team has been talking about the opportunity F1’s new rules give them to jump up the grid – but there are also pitfalls for the unwary, such as the recently introduced budget cap and new aero formula. And the challenge will be similar for the drivers in teams that nail the regulation switch as it will be for those that don’t

Formula 1
Feb 12, 2022
How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare Plus

How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare

After a shy start to the 2022 Formula 1 launch season, the eye-catching scenes are in full flow thanks to Aston Martin and McLaren respectively. Both teams have provided a snapshot of what to expect this year along with a hint at the key battlegrounds and developments to come

Formula 1
Feb 12, 2022
The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk Plus

The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk

Despite its big reputation and bigger bank balance in the form of owner Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin's F1 outfit still faces challenges on its way to the top. 2022 could prove to be crucial for understanding its strengths and building on the success of its previous eras

Formula 1
Feb 11, 2022
How to measure the absolute performance of 2021 F1 cars Plus

How to measure the absolute performance of 2021 F1 cars

The last season of the ‘widebody’ hybrid era was hotly contested all through the field, and the balance swung from track to track. PAT SYMONDS has been able to put numbers to it

Formula 1
Feb 10, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.