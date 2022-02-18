Watch live: Mercedes reveals new W13 Formula 1 car for 2022

The Mercedes W13 car will be presented to the world in a live stream event, starting at 9am GMT, which you can watch via the Motorsport TV player.

Mercedes has won the last eight constructors’ titles, and will enter the new regulation cycle in 2022 looking to continue its domination of F1 since the introduction of the V6 hybrid power units.

The launch will see Lewis Hamilton will make his first public F1 appearance since his controversial title defeat to Red Bull rival Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi last December.

The seven-time world champion was reportedly left disillusioned by the nature of his defeat, but will once again go in search of a record-breaking eighth world title this season.

Hamilton will be joined at the launch by new team-mate George Russell, who has been given a full-time drive with Mercedes after three impressive years at Williams. Russell replaces Valtteri Bottas for the 2022 season.

Hamilton and Russell will get their first chance to sample the Mercedes W13 car in a shakedown taking place later today at Silverstone following the initial launch of the car.

The live stream of the Mercedes W13 presentation will begin at 9am GMT on Friday.