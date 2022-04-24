Live: F1 Emilia Romagna GP commentary and updates – Race

Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position, having topped both qualifying and winning the sprint race ahead of Charles Leclerc.

Despite finishing second in the sprint race, Leclerc extended his early lead in the F1 drivers’ world championship to 40 points over nearest rival and Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz.

The Emilia Romagna GP gets underway at 2.00pm BST (3.00pm local time).