Formula 1 Commentary
Live: F1 Emilia Romagna GP commentary and updates – Race
Minute-by-minute updates on Sunday’s race, the Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.
Max Verstappen will start the race from pole position, having topped both qualifying and winning the sprint race ahead of Charles Leclerc.
Despite finishing second in the sprint race, Leclerc extended his early lead in the F1 drivers’ world championship to 40 points over nearest rival and Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz.
The Emilia Romagna GP gets underway at 2.00pm BST (3.00pm local time).
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, James Newbold
Summary
Status: Live
Just over 20 minutes until we get going. The big choice among the teams is whether to start on intermediate tyres or the full wet. As the rain appears to have stopped, it'll likely be the green-walled inter. We shall see.
With a wet circuit, who can make a splash at Imola? Will Leclerc continue to reign in 2022, or can Verstappen pour water on Ferrari's hopes in Italy? It'll all come out in the wash.
It's been a real smorgasbord of racing in the world this weekend: WRC has just finished up, MotoGP is currently on now, there's two more BTCC races to come this afternoon - and that's still not all.
Yesterday, we had a pretty big battle for the lead to enjoy, featuring usual suspects Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc. With rain potentially a factor here, will we get different contenders?
Hello everybody, and welcome to our Autosport Live updates, build-up and commentary for F1's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Just an hour to go until lights out, so grab your snacks and book your spot on the sofa.
Load comments
Trending
Apr 22, 2022
Apr 15, 2022
Apr 15, 2022
Apr 13, 2022