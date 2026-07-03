F1 British GP live commentary and updates - FP1
Follow along for updates from Silverstone as F1 gets underway for British GP practice
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Your eyes don't deceive you, that McLaren is green rather than its usual papaya. It is a tribute to Bruce McLaren's 1966 Monaco GP livery.
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Photo by: Paul Foster
No surprise but there are many, many early takers in this single hour of practice. Hamilton leads out a 21-car train; only Max Verstappen is missing from the early running.
Practice is under way
Off we go!
Silverstone looks splendid, it must be said, with packed campsites and grandstands filled with fans.
Hamilton is eager to get things going as he sits in his Ferrari at pit exit waiting for the green light.
Sunny Silverstone
This clearly isn't the British GP, there is a 0% chance of rain for this session...
Conditions are dry, bright and sunny at Silverstone for practice with an air temperature of 21.6C and track temperature of 39.9C. Costa del Silverstone.
I ended up with 1967 Jackie Stewart and 2023 Kevin Magnussen. No chance. Oh well, always next time.
While we wait for practice to get going, why not fill the time with a game: Our team at Motorsport Network has produced an all-new game called Two Seats.
You're given a random team and two drivers from across F1 history and your task is to pick two drivers from a random pack to combine and beat them. Fancy it? Play here.
I've just been given the 1950 Alfa Romeo squad with Nino Farina and Juan Manuel Fangio to beat. Good luck me.
Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz put forward his own talking point following the fallout from Austrian GP qualifying when Max Verstappen crashed and George Russell lifted enough under a single yellow flag to still grab pole. The Spaniard suggests that any driver who causes a yellow or red flag in qualifying should be given a three-place grid penalty regardless of how it occurred. We'd love to hear your thoughts on that one:
The main talk of the paddock is the expected return of everyone's favourite topic: energy management. Silverstone's high speeds and limited heavy braking means there's minimal chance to recharge the battery so drivers will have to nail their deployment strategy.
Almost all drivers were negative about that prospect, but Russell was one voice in favour of the challenge:
What a race weekend we have in store. Fresh off the back of an enthralling Austrian GP won by George Russell, he leads a total of five British hopefuls aiming to star at their home race.
Kimi Antonelli continues to lead the F1 world drivers' championship by 40 points from his Mercedes team-mate, but everything is to play for.
George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
Hello!
Good day one and all! Welcome to our live text coverage of British GP practice. It is a sprint weekend so this is the one and only practice session of the weekend and then we are straight into the serious business of sprint qualifying this afternoon.
Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images
By: Haydn Cobb