Subscribe
Formula 1 Livefeed

Live: F1 British GP updates - FP1 & FP2

Follow the live action as the Formula 1 British Grand Prix gets under way on Friday.

F1 enters double figures for the season with Silverstone hosting the 10th race weekend of 2023 as Red Bull looks to extend its perfect win record.

Max Verstappen has been dominant this term with a personal victory haul of seven creating an 81-point lead at the top of the drivers' standings. 

Reverting back to a regular schedule following the Austrian sprint, Friday will see two one-hour practice sessions, with FP1 beginning at 12:30pm BST and FP2 at 4pm BST.

By: Stefan Mackley, Haydn Cobb, Sam Hall

Summary

Summary
  • Verstappen fastest in FP2 for F1 British GP ahead of Sainz and Albon
  • Leclerc suffers electrical problem which prevents any running
  • Verstappen led Red Bull 1-2 in first practice at Silverstone
  • Albon best of the rest for Williams in third, almost half a second off
Leaderboard
  1. Verstappen, Red Bull
  2. Sainz, Ferrari
  3. Albon, Williams
  4. Perez, Red Bull
  5. Sargeant, Williams
  6. Stroll, Aston Martin
  7. Hulkenberg, Haas
  8. Gasly, Alpine
  9. Piastri, McLaren
  10. Alonso, Aston Martin
Status: Stopped
And with that, it's time to bid farewell for the day. Remember to follow us on social media to keep up to date with all the new direct from the paddock. 

As ever, thanks for joining us. And if you need a recap of FP2, here it is! 

https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-british-gp-verstappen-leads-sainz-by-0022s-as-leclerc-misses-fp2/10492829/
 
 
 
Both Zhou and Verstappen have reported feeling as though there is something loose in their cockpits after completing their practice starts. That is not something you ever want in any car.
Given the placing of the pitlane exit at Silverstone, the drivers are permitted to complete a practice start from the grid following the conclusion of this session.
The front-left left go through Turn 2 as he approached Village. His AlphaTauri will need to be recovered back to the garage before his team can assess any damage caused.
After the chequered flag, de Vries has stopped at the side of the track with a puncture.
And that marks the end of Friday running at Silverstone.
Friday is always too early to join the hype train for a team that has performed surprisingly well. But Williams...when can we buy a ticket for that train?

Albon P3 and Sargeant P5 - what a performance!
The chequered flag should be about to drop but, as there was a five minute delay to the start of the session, we are now entering the final five minutes of action for the day.
When looking at the race pace, the news remains bleak for Mercedes with over half the field looking to have stronger pace at this stage.
"I've got no grip. Sliding all over the place," reports Russell. Verstappen was also complaining about a lack of grid, but he is fastest and Russell is P12. 

Add this to the list of concerns for Mercedes!
Into the final 13 minutes. Mercedes is completing some aero testing and has covered Russell's new front wing with flo-vis paint.
Ouch! "I've got a stone that hit my finger," reports Stroll. He - quite literally - shakes off the pain and continues.
While only half the cars are on track and no fast times are being posted, let us know your thoughts on the 'Chrome' McLaren livery. Fantastic? Underwhelming?
 
Other than Albon, it has been a tough day for the British drivers so far with Russell P12, Norris P14 and Hamilton P15.
Up he goes, from P18 to P11, besting both Mercedes drivers.
The only driver currently setting personal bests and possibly attempting a last-minute qualifying simulation is Zhou Guanyu.
After all the qualifying simulation efforts, we now dive into the monotony of the long runs. 

Soft tyres remain the preference with only Stroll and Hulkenberg fitting the hard compound.
The action in Leclerc's garage looks to have calmed, and he is almost certain not to take part in this session. He will be relying on Sainz to collect all the tyre data for Sunday's race.
From P16, Russell is on his best lap so far. 

He crosses the line and climbs to P11, pushing Hamilton back one place. If this repeats in qualifying, both Mercedes drivers would be out in Q2.
That wasn't another cooldown from Hamilton, it was actually his fastest lap so far. He improves to P11. 

If this is sandbagging from Mercedes, it's an extremely bold tactic.
No improvement in the first sector, so Hamilton may be going for a double cooldown lap before getting the hammer down.
That is hugely concerning for Hamilton. He records a 1m29.583s which leaves him in P14. He is lapping slowly this time but will likely go for another time after this cooldown lap.
Alonso is instructed to slow down as something is "caught in the front left.
It's very busy in the McLaren garage as mechanics are crowded around Norris' car. Just what the issue is remains unclear.
Now for Hamilton's repost. He leaves the garage and will soon begin his soft tyre effort.
Sargeant backs Albon's pace as he positions himself in the top five.
But Albon is now pushed back by Sainz, who goes to P2 - 0.022s slower than Verstappen! Could we have a race on our hands?
And there is Albon! Remarkable! Just like in FP1, Albon is right at the top. He splits the Red Bulls and goes P3, just 0.2 shy of Verstappen.
The timing screen is lighting up with purple, and Verstappen delivers on his effort to fo top with a 1m28.078s.
Only P2 for Alonso! His 1m29.134 falls half-a-tenth shy of Sainz's current benchmark in the one Ferrari that is currently circulating.
As Alonso exits sector two, Perez, Verstappen, Albon and Sargeant fit softs!
A strong of personal best micro-sectors for Alonso who is currently in P12.
Alonso has now ventured onto the track on soft tyres. There could be a statement time incoming!
It's bad news for Leclerc. The engine cover is now off and this could spell curtains for his entire session.
To the delight of the home fans, Hamilton is up to P5 but Russell continues to struggle in the other Mercedes in P11.
Down come the times as Sainz registers a 1m29.083s to go fastest before the majority of the field pit for a fresh set of tyres. Verstappen has now been pushed down to P3.
Load more

Trending

F1 British GP: Verstappen leads Sainz by 0.022s as Leclerc misses FP2

F1 British GP: Verstappen leads Sainz by 0.022s as Leclerc misses FP2

1
Formula 1
British GP

F1 British GP: Verstappen leads Sainz by 0.022s as Leclerc misses FP2 F1 British GP: Verstappen leads Sainz by 0.022s as Leclerc misses FP2

Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone

Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone

2
Formula 1
British GP

Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone

Williams admits F1 British GP practice pace was unexpected

Williams admits F1 British GP practice pace was unexpected

3
Formula 1
British GP

Williams admits F1 British GP practice pace was unexpected Williams admits F1 British GP practice pace was unexpected

How much does the fictional APXGP car differ to real F1 machinery?

How much does the fictional APXGP car differ to real F1 machinery?

4
Formula 1
British GP

How much does the fictional APXGP car differ to real F1 machinery? How much does the fictional APXGP car differ to real F1 machinery?

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice

5
Formula 1
British GP

F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice F1 results: Max Verstappen fastest in British GP practice

Latest news
F1 British GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 British GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Formula 1
British GP

F1 British GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more F1 British GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone

Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone

Formula 1
British GP

Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone Hamilton: Something “wrong” with Mercedes F1 car at Silverstone

Williams admits F1 British GP practice pace was unexpected

Williams admits F1 British GP practice pace was unexpected

Formula 1
British GP

Williams admits F1 British GP practice pace was unexpected Williams admits F1 British GP practice pace was unexpected

Latest videos
Lance Stroll lays rubber through the Aston Martin Formula One Team Technology Campus

Lance Stroll lays rubber through the Aston Martin Formula One Team Technology Campus

00:59
Formula 1

Lance Stroll lays rubber through the Aston Martin Formula One Team Technology Campus
A Challenging Weekend in Spielberg | 2023 Austrian GP Akkodis F1 Race Debrief

A Challenging Weekend in Spielberg | 2023 Austrian GP Akkodis F1 Race Debrief

06:54
Formula 1

A Challenging Weekend in Spielberg | 2023 Austrian GP Akkodis F1 Race Debrief
Where Is The (Track) Limit? - Austrian GP Review F1 2023

Where Is The (Track) Limit? - Austrian GP Review F1 2023

20:43
Formula 1

Where Is The (Track) Limit? - Austrian GP Review F1 2023
Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe