Live: F1 British GP updates - FP1 & FP2

F1 enters double figures for the season with Silverstone hosting the 10th race weekend of 2023 as Red Bull looks to extend its perfect win record.

Max Verstappen has been dominant this term with a personal victory haul of seven creating an 81-point lead at the top of the drivers' standings.

Reverting back to a regular schedule following the Austrian sprint, Friday will see two one-hour practice sessions, with FP1 beginning at 12:30pm BST and FP2 at 4pm BST.