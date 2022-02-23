Live: F1 Barcelona pre-season test - Day 1
Formula 1 pre-season testing gets underway for the 2022 season in Barcelona with the opening day of the shakedown test.
All 10 teams are in action for the first official track running in the new era of F1, as the teams begin testing the new cars devised under the new technical regulations.
Track action gets underway at 8am GMT, while Haas is presenting its VF-22 F1 car to the media in the pitlane before the track opens, with the opening day finishing at 5pm GMT. The day will be split by a one-hour lunch break (12pm-1pm GMT) which can be reduced if requested due to lost track time from either red flags or poor weather conditions.
The opening day will provide the first real look at all of the 2022 F1 cars from every team, to see which teams have got it right and which have work to do. While never fully taken as the true pecking order, due to teams hiding outright performance levels by sandbagging their speeds, the tests still reveal an overview while giving teams which are struggling nowhere to hide.
The Barcelona shakedown test, conducted without live TV coverage or live timing, runs between 23-25 February. A second official test will follow in Bahrain on 10-12 March ahead of the 2022 F1 season opener at the same venue, the Bahrain Grand Prix, on 18-20 March.
By: Haydn Cobb, Jake Boxall-Legge
-The opening day of 2022 F1 testing at Barcelona is underway
As mileage is one of the key performance indicators at this test, it is Mercedes leading the way as Russell starts his 20th lap of the day. He improved on his personal best but appeared to back off the power massively over the line.
Red Bull RB18 breaks cover at F1 Barcelona testHere's the full story on the Red Bull RB18's first official outing: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/red-bull-rb18-breaks-cover-at-f1-barcelona-test/8423559/
Earlier this morning Haas put on a pitlane reveal of the VF-22, after its soft launch that was followed by semi-revealing the car during a filming day on Monday.
Mick Schumacher, Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1, Nikita Mazepin, Haas F1 Team VF-22
The Alfa is sporting a camouflage livery this week as the team will unveil its full 2022 look in a launch on Sunday.
F1 driver line-up for Day 1 of Barcelona test:
Mercedes: Russell(AM)/Hamilton(PM)
Red Bull: Verstappen
Ferrari: Leclerc(AM)/Sainz(PM)
McLaren: Norris
Alpine: Alonso
AlphaTauri: Tsunoda
Aston Martin: Vettel(AM)/Stroll(PM)
Williams: Latifi(AM)/Albon(PM)
Alfa Romeo: Kubica(AM)/Bottas(PM)
Haas: Mazepin(AM)/Schumacher(PM)
George Russell has popped out of the Mercedes garage to inspect the main straight. He’s keen to get today underway - and rightly so! Speaking of the drivers, here's who is in action and when today.
Usually the F1 pitlane is a buzz of photographers, journalists and TV reporters covering car presentations ahead of the opening day of track action, but as this is a shakedown test it is all quiet apart from a few mechanics.
The pitlane opens on F1 2022 in 30 minutes, so just enough time to get yourself some breakfast and a comfortable spot before settling in for the live updates and timing.