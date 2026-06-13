F1 Barcelona GP live commentary and updates - Qualifying
Follow along for updates from qualifying at the Barcelona Grand Prix
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P16 is currently Sainz on a 1m18.107s. That's nowhere near fast enough – and indeed, out he goes on new softs.
Hulkenberg, Gasly, Colapinto, Ocon, ALbon and Stroll heading out.
Five minutes to go and a brief pause in the track action ahead of the final runs. Everybody in the pitlane.
At the moment it's Perez, Ocon, Bottas, Albon, Alonso and Stroll in the Q1 drop zone.
Sainz having a bit of a shocker with a locked right-front wheel into Turn 1. Team-mate Albon also showing up on the F1 TV replay with a brief trip over the kerbs.
Stroll slewing straight on at Turn 10 and taking an extended trip through the gravel as he just about keeps enough momentum to escape the gravel trap.
Piastri and Norris both out, but neither of them setting the timing screen alight right now – yes, Norris had some traffic and set a 1m16.287s. Piastri had a clearly lap and went purple in the final sector, 1m16.138s.
Hamilton now fastest in the first and third sectors, P1 with 1m15.625s.
Verstappen goes top with a 1m16.352s but Leclerc is flying – 1m15.964. Charles timed his effort nicely, going purple in the final sector.
Yes, Bottas, Alonso and Stroll back out now so it's like Piccadilly Circus out there.
Albon, Sainz, Ocon and Bearman heading back out now (the Haas on softs now), so the track is almost as busy as it's going to get.
Sainz, Ocon, Bearman, Albon, Bottas, Alonso and Stroll have done their first push laps and retreated to the pits. Everyone else on track now.
Interestingly, both Haas cars on mediums for their first push laps. Ocon does a 1m18.171s, Bearman 1m18.216s. Sainz (on softs) faster than both of them with a 1m18.107s.
But let's be frank: these are the drivers at risk of being eliminated in Q1, based on the form so far this weekend.
And as Valtteri Bottas leads the train out of the pitlane, it's even warmer than it was during FP3: track temperature is 52C, air temperature 31C. Bad news for the already sensitive soft-compound tyres.
We've analysed how George Russell lost the most as a result of the Monaco imbroglio.
Meanwhile, Mercedes has praised the transparency of the appeals process, even as it prepares to rev up its lawyers to lodge a protest of its own.
Among other elements you may have missed if you're just tuning in for qualifying, Pierre Gasly's penalty from the Monaco Grand Prix has been undone and his podium position reinstated. But he's a little sad about not getting to celebrate on the podium in the first place...
In other news arising from practice, Kimi Antonelli has been reprimanded for swerving at Lance Stroll after the Aston Martin baulked him at Turn 1 at the start of one of Antonelli's push laps.
IT'S QUALI TIME
The bewitching hour is almost upon us. In case you've missed the opening track sessions, here's what has been going down...
By: Stuart Codling