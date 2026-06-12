F1 Barcelona GP live commentary and updates - FP2
Follow along for updates from second practice at the Barcelona Grand Prix
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"It's off, I have nothing," said Lawson on the radio. He then says, "Oh, the gearbox broke."
Could be a hydraulic failure since the replay showed the car not responding to his demand for power, just running gradually to a halt.
Liam Lawson's Racing Bulls has stopped just outside the pit exit. He's actually outside the pits but still inside the white line marking the exit lane.
Verstappen pits after another three laps on hards, bringing his total to six on those boots.
The only driver yet to appear on track is Valtteri Bottas. F1 TV cuts to a shot of the Cadillac garage with lots of people standing around. The usually reliable Cadillac WhatsApp group is yet to offer an explanation of what's going on there.
Russell pumps in a 1m15.945s, good for P2, He was fastest of all through the first sector but not as quick as Piastri over the remainder of the lap.
Antonelli on a push lap. He has a good first sector, but not as quick as Verstappen's, then he overcooks it into Turn 10 and aborts the lap.
Verstappen back out again on those hards, his first timed lap a 1m17.907s.
F1 TV images confirm Verstappen was indeed on the white-liveried hards. He's now returned to the pits.
Oscar Piastri sets the new P1 time, 1m15.724s. Six tenths faster than Russell's soft-shod time this morning.
Antonelli's first timed lap of the day is a 1m17.022s.
So we're likely to see a great improvement over the benchmark FP1 times, given has just set that lap on hards.
Franco's time in P1 is curtailed quickly by Verstappen and Leclerc. Max now fastest with a 1m16.452s.
George Russell's fastest time from this morning was 1m16.363s.
Franco Colapinto opens this afternoon's bidding with a 1m17.766s.
Medium-compound Pirellis the choice of all the drivers to take to the track so far, with the exception of Verstappen who is on hards, according to our data screen.
Kimi Antonelli will be taking to the track for the first time in FP2, having given up his car to Mercedes tester Fred Vesti for his "rookie" FP1 session. The championship leader has been reflecting on his travails from last season.
There was some amusement during the team principals' press conference as Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and Audi boss Mattia Binotto laughed while discussing the controversial matter of Red Bull supposedly having the best engine for ADUO benchmarking purposes.
"How did we [Mercedes] get it so wrong?" remarked Wolff with an admirably straight face, while Binotto giggled.
Red Bull, you'll remember, want the ADUO measurements to be measured again.
In other news, lots of teams bringing miscellaneous component upgrades, but Ferrari has applied quite a substantial update package – and Charles Leclerc is trying a different brake supplier.
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WELCOME BACK FOR FP2
And there have been more developments throughout the day in 'Gasly-gate' as McLaren and Red Bull indicate their intention to appeal.
Both teams had representatives present at the hearing who essentially put forward the argument that everyone was operating under the same conditions, but they had allowed some margin for their pitlane speed limiters whereas Alpine obviously didn't. The soap opera continues...
By: Stuart Codling