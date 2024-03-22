Live: F1 Australian GP updates - FP1 & FP2

Max Verstappen and Red Bull have dominated the opening two weekends of the season with Sergio Perez following his team-mate home in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

All eyes will be on Carlos Sainz on Friday with the Ferrari driver set to take part in the sessions before a final call is made on whether he or super-sub Oliver Bearman will contest the remainder of the weekend.

First practice begins at 1:30am GMT (12:30pm local time) followed by second practice at 5am GMT (4pm local time).