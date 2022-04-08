Live: F1 Australian GP commentary and updates – FP1 & FP2
Minute-by-minute updates on Friday practice for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park.
Over two years on from the cancelled Australian GP due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, F1 makes its highly-anticipated return to a revamped Albert Park for 2022.
The key track changes see sections of the circuit widened, the Turn 9-10 chicane taken out to increase speeds in a flowing back section and the entire layout has been resurfaced. All changes have been made in the hope of increasing overtaking opportunities and creating more exciting races.
Sebastian Vettel is back in action for Aston Martin after missing the opening two races having tested positive for COVID-19.
Charles Leclerc leads the early F1 drivers’ world championship by 12 points from Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr, with reigning world champion Max Verstappen in third 20 points off Leclerc.
Opening practice for the Australian GP gets underway at 4am BST (1pm local time), followed by second practice which starts at 7am BST (4pm local time).
By: Haydn Cobb, Tom Howard
Summary
- Leclerc leads FP2 for Ferrari at the revised Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne for F1's first visit Down Under since the cancelled 2020 race
- Sainz headed his team-mate in FP1, but is beaten to second in FP2 by Verstappen's Red Bull - who trailed championship leader Leclerc by 0.245s
- Vettel absent from FP2 after his Aston Martin suffered an engine issue in FP1
- The four-time world champion will visit stewards after returning to the pits on a scooter via the track, in violation of rules
- Russell ended up as the fastest Mercedes in P11, while Hamilton finished P13, 1.5s shy of Leclerc
- Debris from Stroll's sister Aston brings out red flag in FP2 after Perez's Red Bull had done the same during FP1
