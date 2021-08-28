Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Arctic X-Prix: X44 team tops first qualifying as Rosberg car rolls
Extreme E / Arctic X-Prix News

Rosberg XE drivers explain Arctic X-Prix power issues, rollover

By:

Rosberg X Racing drivers Johan Kristoffersson and Molly Taylor have explained the technical problems and spectacular rollover that dashed their Extreme E qualifying hopes in the 2021 Artic X-Prix.

Rosberg XE drivers explain Arctic X-Prix power issues, rollover

The duo won both the Saudi Arabia and Senegal events so far held in the inaugural season of the all-electric SUV off-road racing championship, but their effort in Greenland was compromised by a morning qualifying run dogged by problems.

Kristoffersson’s opening lap, during which he held a 10s lead, was dashed by three car stoppages in quick succession that required full resets.

He then handed over to Taylor with a 1m04s deficit and the 2016 Australian Rally champion soon rolled the car but was able to carry on when the Odyssey 21 landed on its wheels.

The problems endured by Kristoffersson arrived after similar issues in Friday practice, when he was told that a car stoppage was a result of him “braking too hard”.

Explaining the series of issues to Autosport, the three-time World Rallycross champion said: “The car yesterday just stopped on the braking. Just shut off.

“Then today, there was not even any big bumps but on the landings of the three bumps, the car switched off. I had to reset, do a power cycle.

“I know the explanation we got yesterday. They said I was braking too hard.

“I'm not convinced that we know if it's going to run or not, but we just cross our fingers.”

The continuing fault arrives despite power being wound down for first qualifying.

Molly Taylor/Johan Kristoffersson, Rosberg X Racing

Molly Taylor/Johan Kristoffersson, Rosberg X Racing

Photo by: Colin McMaster / Motorsport Images

The stated 400kW capability was dialled back to 225kW for Saudi and Senegal amid the high temperatures, but the cooler Greenland conditions allowed a rise to 275kW.

After failures hit multiple teams in practice, the battery was wound down to 225kW again for first qualifying.

Autosport understands that the further complications mean this afternoon’s qualifying session will be dropped again to 200kW.

Kristoffersson continued: “It's just shame because there's so much effort for the team. They have done huge efforts to get here and to prepare the car.

“Also, everyone involved is not feeling great that it's not running as all of us would it like to.

“No one has any gain from the cars stopping on track from no issues really. No one benefits from it.”

Kristoffersson said he “had nothing to say” handing over to Taylor at the driver swap.

Taylor, recapping her roll, told Autosport: “The speed and the line was the same as Johan when you look at the data.

“It was a bit of a shock really, because I didn't see it coming. It hit really badly on the take off and then I was bit of a passenger at that point.

“But I had the feeling like it was going to roll all the way over, so I just got ready with the throttle just in case we were all good.”

Taylor completed a conservative lap to manage any damage so that the car could finish the run and not lose time between sessions being recovered.

shares
comments

Related video

Arctic X-Prix: X44 team tops first qualifying as Rosberg car rolls

Previous article

Arctic X-Prix: X44 team tops first qualifying as Rosberg car rolls
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022

22 min
2
Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen beats Russell to pole after Norris crash

1 h
3
Formula 1

F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole at Spa, Russell stars

1 h
4
Formula 1

Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP qualifying crash

1 h
5
Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

23 h
Latest news
Rosberg XE drivers explain Arctic X-Prix power issues, rollover
EXTE

Rosberg XE drivers explain Arctic X-Prix power issues, rollover

1 h
Arctic X-Prix: X44 team tops first qualifying as Rosberg car rolls
EXTE

Arctic X-Prix: X44 team tops first qualifying as Rosberg car rolls

3 h
Abt Cupra tops Arctic X-Prix practice in Greenland
EXTE

Abt Cupra tops Arctic X-Prix practice in Greenland

8 h
Arctic X-Prix course in Greenland revealed
EXTE

Arctic X-Prix course in Greenland revealed

Aug 26, 2021
Andretti retains Munnings, Hansen for Extreme E 2022
EXTE

Andretti retains Munnings, Hansen for Extreme E 2022

Aug 26, 2021
Latest videos
Motorsport Images: Extreme E photography agency 02:57
Extreme E
Jun 17, 2021

Motorsport Images: Extreme E photography agency

Desert X-Prix: Team Rosberg takes the chequered flag 00:30
Extreme E
Apr 5, 2021

Desert X-Prix: Team Rosberg takes the chequered flag

Desert X-Prix: Complete Race highlights 04:57
Extreme E
Apr 5, 2021

Desert X-Prix: Complete Race highlights

Desert X-Prix: Shoot Out Crash 00:48
Extreme E
Apr 4, 2021

Desert X-Prix: Shoot Out Crash

Desert X-Prix: Semi-Final Race Start 00:41
Extreme E
Apr 4, 2021

Desert X-Prix: Semi-Final Race Start

More
Matt Kew
Arctic X-Prix: X44 team tops first qualifying as Rosberg car rolls Arctic X-Prix
Extreme E

Arctic X-Prix: X44 team tops first qualifying as Rosberg car rolls

Abt Cupra tops Arctic X-Prix practice in Greenland Arctic X-Prix
Extreme E

Abt Cupra tops Arctic X-Prix practice in Greenland

The problems laid bare by Mercedes' impending Formula E departure Berlin E-Prix II Plus
Formula E

The problems laid bare by Mercedes' impending Formula E departure

Trending Today

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Russell form doesn't change Bottas preference for 2022

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen beats Russell to pole after Norris crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen beats Russell to pole after Norris crash

F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole at Spa, Russell stars
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole at Spa, Russell stars

Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP qualifying crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris taken to hospital for checks after Belgian GP qualifying crash

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

British MotoGP: Espargaro puts Honda on pole ahead of Bagnaia
MotoGP MotoGP

British MotoGP: Espargaro puts Honda on pole ahead of Bagnaia

Vettel: Wrong to start Spa F1 Q3 in heavy rain ahead of red flag
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: Wrong to start Spa F1 Q3 in heavy rain ahead of red flag

W Series Spa: Kimilainen wins after sweeping past Chadwick in wet race
W Series W Series

W Series Spa: Kimilainen wins after sweeping past Chadwick in wet race

Latest news

Rosberg XE drivers explain Arctic X-Prix power issues, rollover
Extreme E Extreme E

Rosberg XE drivers explain Arctic X-Prix power issues, rollover

Arctic X-Prix: X44 team tops first qualifying as Rosberg car rolls
Extreme E Extreme E

Arctic X-Prix: X44 team tops first qualifying as Rosberg car rolls

Abt Cupra tops Arctic X-Prix practice in Greenland
Extreme E Extreme E

Abt Cupra tops Arctic X-Prix practice in Greenland

Arctic X-Prix course in Greenland revealed
Extreme E Extreme E

Arctic X-Prix course in Greenland revealed

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.