Sainz stays in Extreme E as 2022 grid takes shape
Extreme E / McLaren Extreme E launch News

McLaren reveals livery and team for 2022 Extreme E debut

McLaren has revealed the livery and team for its inaugural Extreme E campaign in 2022.

McLaren reveals livery and team for 2022 Extreme E debut
Matt Kew
By:

The Racing division of the McLaren Group assembled an ambitious four-part launch on Friday evening at its Technology Centre as it took the covers off its MCL36 Formula 1 challenger plus unveiled its IndyCar, Extreme E and Shadow Esports programmes.

Under the leadership of McLaren Racing chief executive Zak Brown, and independently of the Automotive wing of the company that has pledged repeatedly never to build an SUV road car, McLaren will become the 10th team to contest Extreme E.

In the live unveiling, the Extreme E car was presented with the traditional McLaren papaya orange colour scheme but in a tweak to the recent F1 livery, ‘oceanic blue’ to tie in with the sustainability theme.

The McLaren Extreme E car will also sport the #58, as used by founder Bruce McLaren in 1952 aboard his Austin 7 hill climb machine.

An Extreme E attack will enable McLaren to progress with its sustainability and diversity programme as outlined in April last year.

McLaren Extreme E livery

McLaren Extreme E livery

Photo by: McLaren

The squad will be led by sporting director Mark Grain. He fulfilled an 18-year stint with McLaren’s F1 team before taking on the role of director of McLaren Racing to support its increased involvement in IndyCar.

Grain said: "This is about as different as it gets from other racing series, and it is going to be a huge learning experience in terms of the different terrains in which we race as well as the environmental challenges these parts of the world face."

Revered Le Mans 24 Hours-winning race engineer and Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award judge Leena Gade has also joined the Extreme E programme on secondment from Multimatic.

She told select media, including Autosport: “Extreme E is pretty much driven around sustainability, and that's a huge part of one of McLaren's core marks.

“With the type of racing, with the technology that goes into the car itself, the battery – all of that is very applicable to where McLaren stand at the moment with their sustainability goals.”

McLaren Extreme E livery

McLaren Extreme E livery

Photo by: McLaren

Teena Gade, Leena’s sister, also joins the set-up as the team’s performance engineer.

Meanwhile, the five-round season will be contested by drivers Emma Gilmour and Tanner Foust.

Gilmour, who subbed for W Series fixture-tied Jamie Chadwick at Veloce Racing twice last season, has made history in becoming the first female works driver on the books at McLaren.

Grain added: “In Tanner and Emma, we have a dynamic and high-achieving driving team and in Leena and Teena Gade, we have two top-flight engineers helping to keep our car on the road. It’s going to be an exciting start to our first season that’s for sure.”

Brown, Gilmour and Gade were all present alongside Prince Charles at the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference late last year to unveil a test livery for the McLaren Extreme E challenger.

The second Extreme E season commences in Neom, Saudi Arabia next weekend.

Sainz stays in Extreme E as 2022 grid takes shape
Sainz stays in Extreme E as 2022 grid takes shape
How motorsport’s new eco series fared in its debut season Plus

How motorsport’s new eco series fared in its debut season

A brand new motorsport series with a disruptive credo will inevitably suffer teething problems. But the electric off-road series put on a spectacular show in its debut season and laid a positive foundation for the future, if manufacturers decide to follow suit

Extreme E
Jan 5, 2022
How Rosberg triumphed over Hamilton in 2021's final showdown Plus

How Rosberg triumphed over Hamilton in 2021's final showdown

The last hurrah of the 2021 motorsport season boiled down to another Nico Rosberg versus Lewis Hamilton head-to-head. As in 2016, it was the former who won out, his RXR Extreme E team prevailing in a tiebreaker following a tense final round of the all-electric off-road series at Dorset's muddy Bovington military base

Extreme E
Dec 20, 2021
How technical troubles detracted from Extreme E's Sardinia encounter Plus

How technical troubles detracted from Extreme E's Sardinia encounter

Extreme E has provided thrilling plot lines in its inaugural season, but numerous mechanical failures on the ODYSSEY 21 have detracted from the closely fought battles across various terrains. Sardinia's Island X-Prix set up a championship finale, but also underlined what Spark must do to fix the car for next season

Extreme E
Oct 26, 2021
How Extreme E’s Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find Plus

How Extreme E’s Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find

Extreme E’s third round provided the very definition of extreme conditions in the Artic Circle, and despite settling on a successful format and Andretti United taking a maiden win, there remains plenty of work to do with the spec cars that froze in action

Extreme E
Aug 30, 2021
Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved Plus

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved

McLaren's announcement that it will enter the Extreme E series for electric SUVs next year came as something of a surprise. But it brings benefits that other championships it could seek to enter cannot, while providing a timely boost to a start-up that has had to cancel two of its South American rounds

Extreme E
Jun 13, 2021
Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential Plus

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential

Extreme E's second round on the sands of Senegal refined some the more clunky aspects of the series' debut event in Saudi Arabia. Even though its star-studded finale between Lewis Hamilton's X44 team and Rosberg X Racing proved anticlimactic, the pieces are in place for the series to only get better

Extreme E
Jun 1, 2021
The key area where a start-up series is outdoing F1 Plus

The key area where a start-up series is outdoing F1

While there are those – including several major car manufacturers – who think Formula E has had its day, FE founder Alejandro Agag is continuing to innovate with the new Extreme E series. MARK GALLAGHER sees one element in which it has Formula 1 beaten

Extreme E
May 26, 2021
The key figure who sells Extreme E's environment dream Plus

The key figure who sells Extreme E's environment dream

Extreme E enjoyed a largely successful start in Saudi Arabia, but questions remain over how the series can achieve its lofty environmental goals. For answers to why and where XE races, an expert voice lends vital credibility

Extreme E
Apr 6, 2021
