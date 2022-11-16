Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Al-Attiyah: I will be in Extreme E next season
Extreme E News

Extreme E plans Scotland round for UK return in 2023

The all-electric off-road Extreme E series will return to the United Kingdom in 2023 after announcing a five-round calendar for its third season of competition, with a Scottish round planned.

James Newbold
By:
, Autosport Plus Editor
The championship led by Formula E founder Alejandro Agag will stage an X Prix in Scotland on 13-14 May as the second event on the schedule, which as usual kicks off in Saudi Arabia on 11-12 March.

XE previously visited the UK for its 2021 season decider, the Jurassic X Prix, on the Bovington tank proving grounds in Dorset.

An event in Scotland was under consideration for this season, with XE's first calendar announcement for 2022 stating that the third round would be held in either Scotland or Senegal on 9-10 July.

Neither eventually materialised, as XE instead held a double-header in Sardinia when the Italian island's initial date had to be moved back.

A venue for the Scottish event has yet to be established.

XE will return to Sardinia on 8-9 July, and plans to race in either Brazil or the United States on 16-17 September before concluding the campaign in Chile on 2-3 December.

Agag said: “We have had two spectacular seasons of Extreme E so far and the third promises to be even more thrilling.

“All of us here at Extreme E are looking forward to revisiting some of the amazing race locations we have visited so far, and to build on the impacts we have made in those areas and further develop our vital legacy programmes as we continue to raise awareness of the climate crisis.

“I am proud to see the positive impact our electric series has had and to see what more we can bring to the communities there.

“It is also extremely exciting to potentially add a race in the USA or Brazil to our global championship, while returning to the UK, the birthplace of top level motor racing, is fitting. We cannot wait for the 2023 campaign to begin as the race for the planet continues.”

The 2022 XE season will conclude in Punta del Este, Uruguay, on 26-27 November.

Johan Kristoffersson and fellow Swede Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky hold a two-point lead for Rosberg X Racing over X44 rivals Sebastien Loeb and Cristina Gutierrez, with Acciona Sainz drivers Carlos Sainz Sr and Laia Sanz a further six points behind.

2023 Extreme E calendar

11-12 March: Saudi Arabia 1
3-14 May: Scotland
8-9 July: Sardinia, Italy*
16-17 September: Brazil or USA
2-3 December: Chile

