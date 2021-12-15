Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Agag defends Extreme E visiting wealthy economies in climate push
Extreme E News

12 country provisional Extreme E calendar was ploy to attract highest bidders

By:

The release of a provisional 2022 Extreme E calendar featuring no fewer than 12 countries for a five-round campaign was a deliberate ploy to attract the highest bidders.

12 country provisional Extreme E calendar was ploy to attract highest bidders

The all-electric SUV off-road racing championship will retain a five-round schedule for next season, with the final list of venues set to be announced before the end of the calendar year.

But the publicly released first draft, issued in September, currently has 12 shortlisted venues.

Of those, the 10-11 September date is the most oversubscribed – as Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Costa Rica are all penciled in.

These 12 locations also do not include the Outer Hebrides, which in October received a pledge of £1 million from Chancellor Rishi Sunak as part of his latest budget.

Extreme E co-founder Alejandro Agag confirmed to Autosport that going public with such a long list of potential destinations was part of a plan to attract the highest-paying host venues.

Further explaining the initially confusing schedule, Agag told Autosport: "It's my fault.

“It's a bit naughty. I want to negotiate with venues.

“We're not a charity. We're a business here and there is a lot of interest from many places.

“You'll be surprised as soon as you don't get it for granted how much interest goes up.”

Claudia Hurtgen, Mattias Ekstrom, ABT CUPRA XE

Claudia Hurtgen, Mattias Ekstrom, ABT CUPRA XE

Photo by: Charly Lopez / Motorsport Images

Referencing anticipated talks with hosts who thought their slot on the calendar was certain, Agag continued: “'No, no - what do you mean you're going to go there?'

“I'm going to Latin America for a big tour.

“Five countries were interested and it may not be Brazil, it may be another one.

“That's why we did it. We will have to make choices.”

The inaugural Extreme E season concludes in Dorset this weekend, with the Bovington military base finding its way onto the calendar along with Sardinia as replacements venues.

They were drafted onto the schedule as the Brazil and Argentina rounds were cancelled due to travel restrictions forcing course recces to be called off.

Read Also:

Asked by Autosport if Agag still had to honour the contracts with Brazil and Argentina by guaranteeing their place on future calendars, he said: “No. I am totally free.

“With Brazil, we have an agreement with the landowner but it's totally fine.

“In Argentina, they're very keen and I'm going to see the government, two presidents of countries there, there's huge interest.”

Agag has also defended the inclusion of such rich economies for a championship that exists to draw attention to the climate crisis.

The Spaniard reckons Extreme E exists to more “explain” the issues which are destroying local environments rather than to “help” with widescale, hands-on initiatives.

shares
comments

Related video

Agag defends Extreme E visiting wealthy economies in climate push
Previous article

Agag defends Extreme E visiting wealthy economies in climate push
Load comments
More
Matt Kew
Agag defends Extreme E visiting wealthy economies in climate push
Extreme E

Agag defends Extreme E visiting wealthy economies in climate push

Porsche: F1 interest will "influence" decision to continue in Formula E
Formula E

Porsche: F1 interest will "influence" decision to continue in Formula E

The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two Formula E teams Berlin E-Prix II Plus
Formula E

The sharing mentality that transformed the fortunes of two Formula E teams

Latest news

12 country provisional Extreme E calendar was ploy to attract highest bidders
Extreme E Extreme E

12 country provisional Extreme E calendar was ploy to attract highest bidders

Agag defends Extreme E visiting wealthy economies in climate push
Extreme E Extreme E

Agag defends Extreme E visiting wealthy economies in climate push

How teams prepare for the unique challenges of an Extreme E X-Prix
Extreme E Extreme E

How teams prepare for the unique challenges of an Extreme E X-Prix

Veloce drops Sarrazin for Extreme E finale in Dorset
Extreme E Extreme E

Veloce drops Sarrazin for Extreme E finale in Dorset

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How technical troubles detracted from Extreme E's Sardinia encounter Plus

How technical troubles detracted from Extreme E's Sardinia encounter

Extreme E has provided thrilling plot lines in its inaugural season, but numerous mechanical failures on the ODYSSEY 21 have detracted from the closely fought battles across various terrains. Sardinia's Island X-Prix set up a championship finale, but also underlined what Spark must do to fix the car for next season

Extreme E
Oct 26, 2021
How Extreme E’s Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find Plus

How Extreme E’s Arctic adventure gave a chilly reminder of the fixes to find

Extreme E’s third round provided the very definition of extreme conditions in the Artic Circle, and despite settling on a successful format and Andretti United taking a maiden win, there remains plenty of work to do with the spec cars that froze in action

Extreme E
Aug 30, 2021
Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved Plus

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved

McLaren's announcement that it will enter the Extreme E series for electric SUVs next year came as something of a surprise. But it brings benefits that other championships it could seek to enter cannot, while providing a timely boost to a start-up that has had to cancel two of its South American rounds

Extreme E
Jun 13, 2021
Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential Plus

Why Extreme E's Senegal round hints at the series' true potential

Extreme E's second round on the sands of Senegal refined some the more clunky aspects of the series' debut event in Saudi Arabia. Even though its star-studded finale between Lewis Hamilton's X44 team and Rosberg X Racing proved anticlimactic, the pieces are in place for the series to only get better

Extreme E
Jun 1, 2021
The key area where a start-up series is outdoing F1 Plus

The key area where a start-up series is outdoing F1

While there are those – including several major car manufacturers – who think Formula E has had its day, FE founder Alejandro Agag is continuing to innovate with the new Extreme E series. MARK GALLAGHER sees one element in which it has Formula 1 beaten

Extreme E
May 26, 2021
The key figure who sells Extreme E's environment dream Plus

The key figure who sells Extreme E's environment dream

Extreme E enjoyed a largely successful start in Saudi Arabia, but questions remain over how the series can achieve its lofty environmental goals. For answers to why and where XE races, an expert voice lends vital credibility

Extreme E
Apr 6, 2021
How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test Plus

How Extreme E exceeded expectations to pass its first major test

The racing may have lacked the explosive conclusion to Formula E's first race in 2014 and was not without its hiccups. But Extreme E's leap into the unknown appears to have paid off, delivering a spectacle quite unlike anything else

Extreme E
Apr 5, 2021
Extreme E: The team by team guide Plus

Extreme E: The team by team guide

The world’s newest motorsport discipline is set to go racing for the first time this weekend. Extreme E’s innovations and plans have raised some eyebrows, but it also provides an exciting list of competitors and teams for the inaugural campaign

Extreme E
Apr 2, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.